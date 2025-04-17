  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$283,809
;
20
ID: 21706
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391551
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • kids' playground
  • lounge area
  • barbecue area
  • parking
  • kids' play room
  • fitness center
  • jacuzzi
  • sauna
  • lobby
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Double glazing
  • Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure

Cikcilli is a quiet resort area in the mountain part of Alanya. Its features are remoteness from the hustle and bustle of the city and well-developed infrastructure.

  • Sea - 1.8 km
  • Hospital - 2.8 km
  • Center of Alanya - 3.3 km
  • Antalya - 125 km
  • Gazipasa Airport - 35 km

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

