Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residence consists of 4 buildings with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and duplexes.
The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.
Only certified materials meeting international …
We offer apartments with a view of the sea, the marina and a surrounding nature.
The residence features ornamental pools, gyms, lawns, kids' playgrounds, a pond, sports grounds, a rose garden and an orchard, a lounge area, a sauna and a Turkish bath.
Completion - May, 2026.
Location and nea…