Apartment in a new building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya

Investment Apartments for Sale in a Comprehensive Complex in Aksu Antalya

These stylishly designed apartments in Antalya Aksu are suitable for investment. They are in an elite project close to the airport, in agreement with the international hotel chain Best Western. The project is in the Altıntaş neighborhood, a new favorite residential center of Turkey and Antalya. Altıntaş hosts quality projects and stands out with its advantageous location close to the airport.

The apartments for sale in Aksu Antalya are 7.9 km from Lara Beaches, 8.2 km from Antalya International Airport, 11 km from TerraCity Shopping Mall, 12 km from Medical Park Hospital, 16 km from Kaleiçi and 23 km from The Land of Legends.

The stylish project includes 88 apartments and 39 hotel rooms contracted with Best Western. The project has a 24/7 security & camera system, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, indoor parking lot, children's pool, children's playgrounds, seating areas, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, patio relaxation area, coffee point, working zone, electric vehicle charging station, generator, SPA, sauna, well-equipped fitness center, shuttle service, and concierge service.

The project covers 7.668,48 sqm of land area in total and has 2 apartment blocks and 1 hotel block. The apartments on the 7th floor and above have a sea view. The apartments are equipped with a smart home system, underfloor heating system, automatic shutter system, 3-piece built-in set, split air conditioning system, jacuzzi in apartments with terraces, shower cabin, and video intercom system.

The hotel rooms have a VRF air conditioning system, mini bar, safe box, hair dryer, ironing board, iron, kettle, television, towel rack, towel rack, toilet paper holder, toilet brush, shower corner holder, trash bin, pedal bin, special tray with two cup holders and 2 compartments for materials, floor cleaning trolley, a bag and garbage container, pillowcases, sheets, and quilt covers.

Please visit the advertisement with reference number AYT-04152 for the non-residential hotel section.

AYT-04295