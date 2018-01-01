  1. Realting.com
  Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
;
7
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreational areas: swimming pool, gazebos, etc.

There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Characteristics

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

You are viewing
Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 450 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€77,000
