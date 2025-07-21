  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya

Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$121,255
;
38
Leave a request
ID: 27639
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya

Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects and proximity to the airport, making it a preferred area for both local and international buyers. Situated in the eastern part of Alanya, the area continues to develop rapidly.

Alanya apartments for sale are located 3.2 km from the beach, 6 km from Sapadere Canyon, 8 km from Mahmutlar center, 17.5 km from Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport, 18 km from Alanya Training and Research Hospital, and 21 km from Alanya city center.

Built on a 20,500 m² land area, the project consists of 3 blocks. The complex features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an aquapark pool, a children’s pool, barbecue areas, outdoor fitness areas, foot billiards, an amphitheater, a winter garden, a jacuzzi, children’s playgrounds, a beach volleyball court, football pitch, basketball court, tennis court, mini golf, relaxation areas, walking paths, a bicycle path, a charging station, a botanical garden, a pool bar, parking areas, giant chess, gazebos, a lobby reception, a children’s playroom, a fitness center, a cinema room, table tennis, a massage room, a Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, Russian sauna, market, laundry facilities, car rental service, shuttle service to the beach, and cleaning services.

The apartments will be delivered with floor coverings, lighting fixtures, bathroom and kitchen cabinets, as well as stair and balcony railings. Additionally, infrastructure for electricity, heating, and water systems will also be in place.


AYT-04637

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and tennis court, 500 metres to the sea and beaches, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$111,863
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$744,591
Residential complex T 01008
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$171,520
Residential complex Ready to move residential complex with green areas in the business district of Istanbul, Türkiye
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$425,592
Residential quarter Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$145,211
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$121,255
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with 4 swimming pools, Oludeniz, Turkey
Oludeniz, Turkey
from
$413,662
We offer furnished apartments with terraces and a view of the mountains. The residence features 4 large swimming pools, a restaurant and a bar. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed high rental income. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Show all Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Apartment building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$428,511
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbani…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$165,302
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, covered and open parking, a cafe, a bar and a restaurants, security. Advantages 8% guarantee income for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 1 minute University - 1 minute Hospital -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications