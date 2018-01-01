Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey

The project is a low-rise complex in the city centre, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The complex has spacious 1-2 bedroom flats with access to the swimming pool. The project also includes 3 shops nearby.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor facilities:

Water park area for children and adults, infinity pools and waterfalls, walking paths, basketball and volleyball court, tennis court, pingpong, recreation areas and parks with terraces.

Indoor infrastructure:

Lobby, reception, spa centre, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, salt room, massage and relaxation rooms, indoor heated swimming pool, sports centre, business room, children's playroom, as well as billiards and table tennis area. Outdoor car parking, including a covered garage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the district of Kestel. Breathtaking sunsets, endless sea blue, deep green trees - everything for tourists in this place.

Distance: Alanya centre - 7km, Mahmutlar centre - 3km, Antalya International Airport - 144km, Alanya International Airport (Gazipasa) - 37km.