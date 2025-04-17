Residence v proekte premium klassa

This unique residential complex is located 3 km from the coastline in the premium district of Antalya - Altyntash. The residential complex has 74 apartments with clean finishes and various layouts: three-level apartments-villas 4+1 and apartments 1+1, 2+1 with spacious terraces.



The ennobled territory and thoughtful internal infrastructure make the complex an ideal space for living and recreation, as well as an attractive investment object with a high return on investment.

The complex has everything you need for a comfortable life: underground parking, outdoor and indoor pools, pool bar, fitness club, SPA center with sauna and hammam, conference room, barbecue area, children's and basketball court



The complex takes into account alternative methods of generating electricity, which will help reduce the total energy consumption by at least 20%. Solar panels are installed in Metropolis Residence.



For the safety of residents and guests of the complex, round-the-clock security, video surveillance with a recording function, as well as a card system of passes are provided.

The construction of multi-storey buildings is prohibited in front of the complex, so a picturesque view of the coast will open even from the second floor and nothing will prevent you from enjoying wonderful sunsets every day.

Distance:

• To the airport - 10 minutes

• To the sea - 7 minutes

• To the TerraCity shopping center - 13 minutes

• Mall of Antalya and IKEA – 13 minutes

Apartments:

Clean finish;

Air conditioning in every room;

Built-in kitchen furniture;

The stove, the oven, the hood;

Plumbing;

Warm floor system;

Electric boiler;

Indoor furniture in the hallway.

The apartment can be purchased with interest-free installments. Initial payment is 50%, the remaining amount is paid until the completion of the complex.