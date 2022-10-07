Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey

Demirtas, Turkey

Price on request

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea. Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it. The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023. Starfish has distinctive features: - Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views - Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden - Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity - Playgrounds from Zera Kids - Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather... Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments. Welcome to Starfish! Types of apartments in STARFISH: Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 ) Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 ) Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 ) Start of construction: 07/10/2022 End of construction: 12/30/2023 Location STARFISH: Distance to the sea – 2000 m Antalya Airport – 145 km Gazipasha Airport – 20 km Alanya Center – 20 km Antalya Center – 155 km Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m Distance to the medical center – 500 meters Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters Complex infrastructure: Pool Children's pool Water slides Barbecue zone and snow bar Multifunctional playground: basketball court football field Open children's playground Pedestrian track Winter garden Video surveillance system Bicycle Parking Parking for cars Generator Multifunctional room: conference room gala events room table football darts Indoor pool Hammam Sauna Steam room Fitness Cinema Indoor Playground Elevator Apartment Features at STARFISH Steel door Interior doors designed to fit the concept Kitchen headset Kitchen sink – mixer Granite worktop in the kitchen Central satellite system Video Intercom PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing ) Granite floor Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom Furniture in the bathroom sink in the bathroom – mixer Point and LED Lighting Wiring for air conditioning Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH 4% discount at 100% payment 2% discount when paying 60% of the cost Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of the cost.