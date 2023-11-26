Gazipasa, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Gazipasha — is a great ecological place with many orchards and forests. It is quiet and picturesque, with beautiful bays, sandy and pebble beaches - great for those who value a calm lifestyle surrounded by magnificent nature.
The area is only gaining popularity as a tourist destination, has its own airport, which accepts both domestic and international flights, and infrastructure is actively developing - all these are the main attractive features of this region.
Our project is located on an area of 4,065 m2, and includes 84 apartments:
•70 apartments 1 + 1, gross area 47 m2 ( net 41 m2 )
•6 apartments 2 + 1, gross area 65 m2 ( net 58 m2 )
•5 duplexes 2 + 1, gross area 100 m2 ( net 88 m2 )
•3 duplex 3 + 1, gross area 127 m2 ( net 115 m2 )
Infrastructure of the complex: an outdoor pool with a water slide, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a beauty salon, a relaxation area, a barbecue area, a cinema, a playroom, a multi court, a playground, landscape design, generator, video surveillance cameras 24 hours, video intercom
Distance to the center – 1.5 km
Airport Distance - 6 km
Distance to Antalya - 180 km
Distance to Alanya - 40 km