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New buildings for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$145,656
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a parking. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the center of Gazipasa, 2.5 km from the s…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$163,134
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a garden, a parking. Completion - end of December of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Gazipasa Beach - 500 meters City center - 2 km Airport - 6 km
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Show all Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$126,173
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Продажа квартиры в Газипаше от застройщика с беспроцентной рассрочкой Газипаша – город в 30 км на восток от Алании с населением 52000 человек. Газипаша имеет собственную городскую инфраструктуру и шикарные песчано-галечные пляжи. Газипаша находится на равнине между Средиземным морем и Тор…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Hayat Dream Gazipasa
Apartment building Hayat Dream Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$130,201
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 43–90 m²
35 real estate properties 35
Alanya, Gazipasha, 750m to the sandy beach, all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
131,766 – 183,779
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
241,571 – 253,129
Agency
RealtGo
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