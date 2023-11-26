  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gazipasa

New buildings for sale in Gazipasa

Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody
Residential complex Butik-rezidenciya na lone tropicheskoy prirody
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€110,000
Area 51–134 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
AKDAG LOFT RESIDENCE — BUTIC RESIDENCE WITH THE POTAIN ON THE LON OF THE TROPIC NATURE. The complex is located in the center of Gazipashi, in a new quarter with developed infrastructure, next to the ( city park area near — two new huge parks ), 4 km from the international airport. Within walking distance — yacht marina, two protected beaches ( Koru and Selinus ), ancient Selinus castle, tropical fruit plantations — bananas, kiwi, passiflors, avocado, mango, etc. At Akdag Loft Residenc Residence: tropical garden, landscape design, barbecue arbors, 24-hour security and video surveillance. Outdoor swimming pool. Gym, children's playground. The complex is characterized by high investment attractiveness and high demand of tenants. Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Gazipasha
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€116,630
Completion date: 2023
Investment project at the start of construction. Initial contribution of 50%, the remaining installment amount in equal installments until the end of the construction period.   We are glad to present you a new investment project with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, only 700 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one eight-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. The occupied territory of the residence will be 3982 m2. Number of apartments — 91. Start date — 02/01/2023 End date of construction — 12/31/2023 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 51 m2 Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 100 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new investment project in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Restaurant / Cafe Cinema Massage room Steam room Salt room Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court Billiards Children's playroom Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 700 meters   About the area: Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature. Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.   Call or write on all issues of interest. We will be happy to respond and advise.
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Gazipasa
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€83,133
Completion date: 2023
The comfortable Residential Complex is located in the picturesque area of Gazipasha in. Alanya. The project is located just 1 km from the sea and 3 km from Gazipasha Airport. Markets, bazaars and restaurants are within walking distance of this project. The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, the total number of apartments is 58. The project presents apartments: 1 + 1 ( 46m2. ) and duplexes 2 + 1 ( 97-113m2. ). The complex offers a comfortable hotel with amenities such as fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, entertainment room, squash room, salt room, steam room, relaxation areas, cafe-bar and mini-club. The residential complex will be commissioned in December 2023.
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya in the city of Gazipasha, near the beach and the city center, at the foot of the Taurus Mountains. Harmony Gazipasha Park is a concept of modern, comfortable, highly functional premium housing. within walking distance of the school, hospital, shops, cafe, weekly market, fish market, Gazipasha Marina and a chic beach. The complex is located 2 km from the sea and Gazipasha Marina, 0.5 km from the center of Gazipasha and the hospital, 4 km from the international airport. The project includes four monolithic houses with a large outdoor pool. The complex is located on an area of 4114 m2.   In stock are apartments in houses A1 and A 2. The layout of the apartments begins with two-room apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 48m2, three-room apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 64m2 and four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a total area of 125 m2.    The complex will be commissioned in June 2023.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Gazipasha — is a great ecological place with many orchards and forests. It is quiet and picturesque, with beautiful bays, sandy and pebble beaches - great for those who value a calm lifestyle surrounded by magnificent nature. The area is only gaining popularity as a tourist destination, has its own airport, which accepts both domestic and international flights, and infrastructure is actively developing - all these are the main attractive features of this region. Our project is located on an area of 4,065 m2, and includes 84 apartments: •70 apartments 1 + 1, gross area 47 m2 ( net 41 m2 ) •6 apartments 2 + 1, gross area 65 m2 ( net 58 m2 ) •5 duplexes 2 + 1, gross area 100 m2 ( net 88 m2 ) •3 duplex 3 + 1, gross area 127 m2 ( net 115 m2 ) Infrastructure of the complex: an outdoor pool with a water slide, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a beauty salon, a relaxation area, a barbecue area, a cinema, a playroom, a multi court, a playground, landscape design, generator, video surveillance cameras 24 hours, video intercom Distance to the center – 1.5 km Airport Distance - 6 km Distance to Antalya - 180 km  Distance to Alanya - 40 km     
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Residential complex Квартира в Газипаше от застройщика
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,082
Completion date: 2024
Продажа квартиры в Газипаше от застройщика с беспроцентной рассрочкой Газипаша – город в 30 км на восток от Алании с населением 52000 человек. Газипаша имеет собственную городскую инфраструктуру и шикарные песчано-галечные пляжи. Газипаша находится на равнине между Средиземным морем и Торосскими горами. Центральный пляж Газипаши находится между руинами античного города Селенус и Пещерой Кызылын, вдол пляжа расположены пляжные кафе и клубы с аквапарками. Медицинская сфера в Газипаше хорошо развита, есть поликлиники, городская больница, стоматологические кабинеты. Так же, есть косметологические кабинеты, салоны красоты, фитнес клубы и йога студии. Жизнь в Газипаше имеет размеренный ритм и максимальное единение с природой. В Газипаше есть государственные и частные школы, детские садики, филиал университета Аллаадина Кейкубада. По всему городу находятся детские и спортивные площадки, проложены велосипедные дорожки. Город хорошо развит для постоянного проживания и отдыха. И продолжает развиваться дальше. Газипаша отличается размеренным образом жизни и большими перспективами на рынке недвижимости. Здесь строятся большие красивые комплексы с  хорошей инфраструктурой, а район и городская инфраструктура продолжают активно развиваться. В Газипаше находится международный аэропорт, который принимает туристов круглый год. Одно из основных преимуществ аэропорта в городе – за 5-10 минут на такси вы будете уже дома, не нужно предварительно заказывать трансфер. Проект жилого комплекс находится на расстоянии 1000 м до берега моря и всего в 3 км от аэропорта Газипаши. В нескольких минутах ходьбы от дома находятся рестораны, супермаркеты, бары. На закрытой территории находится один жилой блок на 58 квартир с инфраструктурой и садом, по периметру комплекса установлена систем камер круглосуточного видеонаблюдения. Покупая квартиру в Газипаше, вы будете жить со всеми удобствами в доме с инфраструктурой пятизвездочного отеля. На территории будут доступны: Бассейн Детская площадка в саду Детская игровая комната Фитнес зал Турецкая баня Сауна Комната развлечений Комната для сквоша Соляная комната Парная Зона отдыха Кафе – бар Мини-клуб Во всех квартирах выполнен ремонт от застройщика. Стелы окрашены водоэмульсионной краской светлых тонов, на полу – керамогранитная плитка. В кухне и ванной комнате установлена встроенная мебель и сантехника. Квартиры имеют планировку 1+1 и 2+1 имеют кухню-гостиную американского типа с выходом на балкон. Менеджеры компании Alanya Investment помогут вам подобрать мебель и технику для дома, проконтролируют доставку и установку. Вы сможете заехать в уже обставленную по вашему вкусу квартиру. А так же, помогут подключить счетчики на свет и воду, оформить страховку и сформировать пакет документов для получения вида на жительство. Что бы подобрать квартиру, планировку и согласовать условия уплаты, свяжитесь с нами через форму на сайте.  
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€125,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a parking. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the center of Gazipasa, 2.5 km from the sea and 5 minutes away from the airport. Gazipasa Airport - 1.7 km Shops and markets - 50 meters Alanya - 45 km Antalya International Airport - 140 km
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€135,000
Area 45–60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68. Start date — 02/01/2023 End date of construction — 08/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Cinema Turkish bath Sauna Billiards Tennis court Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 1500 meters   About the area: Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature. Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha
Beyobasi, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
« Sestiz Kennet », or « Quiet Paradise ». The cozy city of Gazipasha, located 40 km east of Alanya, was called such a poetic phrase in Turkey. Washed from the south by the Mediterranean Sea, and fed from the north by the Taurus Mountains, this picturesque region is ideal for those who would like to live away from the spa bustle among wild beaches and the bays of pristine beauty.   It was here, like nowhere else, that our new residential complex was able to successfully settle down. An elite 10-story complex 1000 meters from the sea coast – is your key to a measured and comfortable life surrounded by majestic mountain and pacifying sea landscapes.  Various layouts are offered at your choice: 2 + 1 ( 101 sq.m ) as well as duplexes 2 + 1 ( 150 sq.m ) and 3 + 1 ( from 190 sq.m ). Project deadline: December 30, 2023.  
Residential complex Kompleks v populyarnom rayone Oba
Residential complex Kompleks v populyarnom rayone Oba
Calipinar, Turkey
from
€115,000
Area 55–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Kukuker Tower is located in the popular Oba area with developed infrastructure, a large number of squares and parks. LCD is characterized by safety, comfortable, high-quality and modern design, a lot of social entertainment! LCD consists of 5 blocks of 5-story buildings with apartments from 57-175 m2. The area of land where this project will be built up is 8000 m2. The windows offer beautiful views of the pool and infrastructure of the complex. All apartments will be rented in full readiness for settlement: beautiful body furniture will be installed in the kitchen and in the bathrooms, and plumbing and showers from the best manufacturers are already included in the price and ready for use. Spacious balconies with beautiful views of the sea and fortress. The wide infrastructure of the complex, including the outdoor pool on the roof of the building, will not leave a single buyer indifferent. The complex will organize a transfer to the beach. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. In the LCD there is a closed and open parking, security, concierge, video surveillance is provided. Each house has a lobby, an elevator. Both are a prestigious area 4 km from the center of Alanya. There is a beach marked with the prestigious Blue Flag Award, which is a kind of quality mark for beaches. This region has shopping centers and gourmet restaurants. The infrastructure in Both is well developed. Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€145,000
Area 45–119 m²
33 properties 33
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: KurtSafir
A new luxury project from the construction company « Kurt Safir » offers you attractive investment opportunities. The residential complex will be located in one of the picturesque areas of Alanya – Gazipasha on a plot of land of 3633 m2.
Apart-hotel Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha otkryt dlya VNZh
Apart-hotel Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha otkryt dlya VNZh
Muhiler, Turkey
from
€83,000
Completion date: 2023
Elka Homes is pleased to present you a project under construction in the city of Gazipasha, which is open for VNZH. It is located in the city center and is a 10-minute walk from all amenities of the city ( medical center, hospital, school, market ). The residential complex will consist of one 4-storey block, consisting of 5 apartments 1 + 1 and 3 duplex apartments 2 + 1. The apartments will be rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen. End in February 2023.  
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Kahyalar, Turkey
from
€150,000
Area 32–162 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Antares Koru Luxurious complex with an unusual design! The project has an improved construction quality and a five-star hotel level! The rich infrastructure of the complex will make your stay and stay as comfortable as possible! The complex is located on an area of 5500m2, consists of 2 blocks of 10 floors, and has 96 apartments. Located in the attractive investment city of Gazipasha. The location stands out for rich greenery among the Taurus Mountains! The city has a rich history. One of the advantages of the city is the proximity of the airport and the high demand for rent! Apartment Features: - Kitchen headset - Fully equipped bathroom - Ceramogranite flooring - Hidden LED lighting in the ceilings - Sound and heat-insulated windows with aluminum profile - High-quality wooden room doors - Steel front door - Satellite cable system The complex has a very developed infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a recreation and tanning area, a BBQ area, a playground, a cartoon court, a lobby with a pool table, a spa, Turkish hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, relaxation areas, massage rooms, fitness, wireless Internet ( Wi-Fi ) on site, satellite TV, generator, parking, 24-hour video surveillance system. Distance: - Sea and beach: 2.3m - Airport: 3.5 km - Gazipashi Center: 1 km - Alanya: 35 km Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex Stilnyy Zhiloy Kompleks v g Gazipasha
Residential complex Stilnyy Zhiloy Kompleks v g Gazipasha
Hasdere, Turkey
from
€126,000
Completion date: 2024
A modern multi-story LCD is being built in one of the most prestigious areas of the city of Gazipasha, surrounded by fantastic landscapes. This project is located 5 km from the airport, 2 km from the beach and 1 km from the city center surrounded by the Taurus Mountains. Very good location between all the necessary infrastructure: schools, city hospital, shops, banks, shopping and historical center, university. The stylish design of the facades and apartments of the residential complex will not leave indifferent the inhabitants of this residential complex. The following layouts are for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2 duplex, 4 + 1, 4 + 2 duplex, 5 + 2 duplex.
Residential complex YEKTA SUNGATE RESIDENCE
Residential complex YEKTA SUNGATE RESIDENCE
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€159,000
Area 52–109 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Yekta Sungate Residence – is a new residential complex from Yekta Homes in the Gazipasha area with a 5 * hotel infrastructure. The city of Gazipasha itself is located on a plain surrounded by the Toros Mountains. Around — green forests, banana plantations and gardens with citrus trees. Along the sea line is an impeccable sandy beach. In those places where the sea is in contact with the rocks, there are cozy bays with beaches where you can hide from prying eyes. As soon as you get into the territory of the residential complex, you will immediately find yourself among the neat gardens with fountains. All plants and their appearance will be carefully selected to create a perfectly harmonious look. In the garden there will be many places for relaxation – gazebos, benches and green lawns. The entire infrastructure will also be thought out to the smallest detail and will include an outdoor swimming pool, water slides, barbecue areas and children's playgrounds, a spa area with an indoor heated pool. Also, all the necessary children's infrastructure will be created for small residents. Complex infrastructure: - An open large swimming pool with a separate area for children; - Water park area; - Barbecue zone; - Fitness center; - Playground; - Turkish bath ( Hamam ); - Roman steam room; - Finnish sauna; - Massage rooms; - Indoor heated pool; - Salt room; - Modern children's playroom; - 24/7 video surveillance and security. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€140,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a garden, a parking. Completion - end of December of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Gazipasa Beach - 500 meters City center - 2 km Airport - 6 km
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€118,000
Completion date: 2024
A modern multi-story LCD is being built in one of the most prestigious areas of the city of Gazipasha, surrounded by fantastic landscapes. This project is located 5 km from the airport, 2 km from the beach and 1 km from the city center surrounded by the Taurus Mountains. Very good location between all the necessary infrastructure: schools, city hospital, shops, banks, shopping and historical center, university. The stylish design of the facades and apartments of the residential complex will not leave indifferent the inhabitants of this residential complex. The following layouts are for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2 duplex, 4 + 1, 4 + 2 duplex, 5 + 2 duplex.
