Residential complex CONCEPT

New complex in Mersin, TejaLocated 600 meters from the seaApartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areasThree blocksStoreys 14Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 grossArea 2 + 1 - 100 m2 grossThere are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2Suitable for obtaining a residence permitStart of construction: 12/30/2022.End of construction - 12/30/2024Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of constructionApartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 eurosApartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros

Common features:

Floor gas heatingBuilt-in furnitureStone countertop in the kitchenAir conditioningDouble double double-glazed windows PVCSun nodes in tilesAll plumbing of the 1st classFloor in residential areas – laminateSteel outside doorSuspension ceilingSmart elevator system

Complex infrastructure:

Security, video surveillanceParkingGeneratorHamam, saunaOutdoor poolsWaterparkFitness roomPlaygroundBasketball courtBBQ areaLandscaping