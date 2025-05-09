  1. Realting.com
Residential complex CONCEPT

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$83,374
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Residential complex CONCEPT
1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 4689
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 55
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

About the complex

New complex in Mersin, Teja
Located 600 meters from the sea
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas
Three blocks
Storeys 14
Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross
There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit
Start of construction: 12/30/2022.
End of construction - 12/30/2024

Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of construction
Apartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 euros
Apartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros

Common features:

Floor gas heating
Built-in furniture
Stone countertop in the kitchen
Air conditioning
Double double double-glazed windows PVC
Sun nodes in tiles
All plumbing of the 1st class
Floor in residential areas – laminate
Steel outside door
Suspension ceiling
Smart elevator system

Complex infrastructure:

Security, video surveillance
Parking
Generator
Hamam, sauna
Outdoor pools
Waterpark
Fitness room
Playground
Basketball court
BBQ area
Landscaping

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
