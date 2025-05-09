Residential complex CONCEPT

New complex in Mersin, Teja
Located 600 meters from the sea
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas
Three blocks
Storeys 14
Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross
There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2
Suitable for obtaining a residence permit
Start of construction: 12/30/2022.
End of construction - 12/30/2024
Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of construction
Apartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 euros
Apartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros
Common features:
Floor gas heating
Built-in furniture
Stone countertop in the kitchen
Air conditioning
Double double double-glazed windows PVC
Sun nodes in tiles
All plumbing of the 1st class
Floor in residential areas – laminate
Steel outside door
Suspension ceiling
Smart elevator system
Complex infrastructure:
Security, video surveillance
Parking
Generator
Hamam, sauna
Outdoor pools
Waterpark
Fitness room
Playground
Basketball court
BBQ area
Landscaping