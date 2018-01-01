  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
19
About the complex

The complex consists of two blocks which have 88 apartments with different layouts:

1-bedroom apartments - 45 units

2-bedroom apartments - 34 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 9 units

There is possibility of 40% installment payments until construction completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: mini water park, sauna, generator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey. With its world-famous beaches and climatic conditions, it attracts many tourists from all over the world. Affordable prices, great weather, sandy beaches, history, which is why people spend their vacations in Alanya all year round. Tourists are attracted to the region because of the places and quality food.

The complex is located in the center of Alanya and 600 meters away from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Bim Migros, Carrefour, and A101.

Alanya, Turkey

