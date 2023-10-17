  1. Realting.com
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Antalya, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: TURKREALT
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms; radiant floor; air conditioning in each room. Cooking cabinets appliances The advantage of the complex is its own Beach Club in the Lara area. A bus will run on a well-equipped beach every 2 hours. The transfer will also be made to the shopping centers and the airport. The deadline to operate the complex is - December 2023. The complex has:   In the territory of block 2 complex. 12 - and floor buildings 173 apartments. In the territory of the open Olympic group children's pool with slides equipped recreational area tennis court basketball court playground fitness - center hammam sauna bowling center billiards cinema library meeting room. As additional services, you can place orders without leaving your apartment: individual transfer, courier services, wind services. doctor, medical services. Prices: Apartments with 1 - the bedroom, 87 - 100 square meters M. m - from 127,000 euros Apartments with 2 - bedrooms, 113 - 123 m2 - from 203,000 euros Apartments with 3 - bedrooms, 138 - 186 square meters M. m - from 267,000 euros  
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€220,000
Area 76–235 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air. The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper. The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed. Complex infrastructure: ● Large outdoor pool  ● Children's pool  ● Indoor heated pool ● Fitness room ● Sauna ● Steam room ● Salt room ● Shock room ● Billiards and table tennis ● Outdoor chess Playground ● Open Fitness Area ● Open and closed playgrounds ● Lounge Room ● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court ● Green Garden on site ● BBQ Place ● Recreation Rope ● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool ● Lobby in the TV area ● Open parking ● Electric generator ● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24 ● See complex, gardener   Start of construction: 07/30/2021 End of construction: 03/30/2023   Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
€70,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. Complex infrastructure: Gardens and green alleys Open pool Children's pool Pool bar Lobby, reception, Concierge Indoor pool Fitness - Halle Sauna, Hamam Satellite TV Internet Children's playroom Barbecue area Viewer around the clock
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€60,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an area of 100 square meters. meter; 3 + 1, with an area of 144 square meters. meter. Depending on the chosen design, the apartments will be 1 − 3 bedrooms, kitchen + living room, bathrooms, outdoor terrace or American style balcony. All apartments are for sale with a clean finish, a built-in kitchen set and modern plumbing. They are constantly available in bars, restaurants, socially significant stores and facilities. The central beach of the city is only 600 meters away. In the territory of the LCD screen there will be everything you need for a comfortable life, an outdoor pool with a designated area for children, slides, indoor pools, a barbecue area, a gym and 24 hour security. Infrastructure: Green area with garden Outdoor pool Water slides Heated indoor pool Concierge - service Sauna Roman steam room Playground Children's playroom Generator Barbecue area Open parking CCTV system
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€149,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€99,000
Developer: TURKREALT
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely: 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €; Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €; 46 hotel rooms. Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone. The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks. In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic. Infrastructure Open and interior parking Chargers for electric vehicles Outdoor pool Heated indoor pool Snap bar Walking areas Fitness - center SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room ) Playground Water park Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court BBQ area Cinema Skate - park Yoga and Pilates area Karaoke - bar and disco Ice rink Squash room Conference and conference room
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€175,000
Area 76–135 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities. The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains. The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors 80 apartments The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m. 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m., 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m., 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m. 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m. COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. from the center of Alanya 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha 135 km from Antalya International Airport INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: outdoor pool indoor pool hammam sauna gym open air fitness massage room game room children's park closed children's playroom cafe and restaurant meeting room service to the beach shuttle relaxation room arbors in the territory barbecue area complex ranger services security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras open car parking electric generator fenced area IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED: Input steel door Interior doors Kitchen headset with countertop  Floor – ceramic tiles Walls painted with ecological paint Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile Windows made of high quality PVC. Basic and point lighting Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower Air conditioning findings TV cable Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies   Start date: February 2022 Completion Date: June 2023   This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
from
€360,190
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
LCD Element 2 is located in one of the most popular areas of Alanya – Mahmutlar.Developed infrastructure, convenient location, modern construction, the proximity of the sea and mountains - all this attracts tourists and immigrants from other countries. Convenient location inside the– area is one of the main advantages of the LCD. Element 2 is located 300 meters from the Saturday market, which will allow residents of the complex to purchase environmentally friendly products from local farmers at a convenient time of the day. There are 6 floors in the complex, the first two of which are reserved for shops, cafes, gym and other public areas. For residents there is also a swimming pool and barbecue area.The total number of apartments in the LCD - 24. Various layouts 1+1, 2+1, 4+1 are presented. The area of the apartments varies from 58.5 to 180.5 sq.m. Only 650 meters from Element 2 is the coastline along which the well-kept promenade stretches. Start of construction of the complex – September 2023. The delivery of the house is planned in December 2024 by the LCD Element 2 – is a great opportunity to acquire your own resort real estate in sunny Turkey! To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€138,800
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.
Residential complex Viamar Magnolia
Residential complex Viamar Magnolia
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€198,967
Area 87 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
The project is located in a unique location in the Altyntash region, the fastest growing area of Antalya. Viamar Magnolia, named after the magnolia flower, consists of 1 residential block, 24 residences, 9 commercial and several social zones built on an area of 2606 m2. This project houses 24 apartments 2 1 ( a total area of 87 sq.m. ), each m2 of which is designed taking into account exquisite architectural details, all with pool views. Infrastructure: - Individual landscape design; - Bicycle station; - Children's playground; - 24 hour security; - Pool; - Transfer to the sea; - Fitness center; - Basketball and volleyball court; - Tennis court; - CCTV cameras; - Parking. Location: Altintash is part of the large Antalya Aksu. Aksu is a new area that has rapidly gained high popularity. Located 25 km south of Antalya on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Aksu Delta. Aksu offers wide sandy beaches with soft golden sand and shady pine forests. This small, comfortable area is located east of the city center, near Antalya Airport. To the airport - 15 minutes; To the sea - 20 minutes.
Residential complex Oka
Residential complex Oka
Alanya, Turkey
from
€161,069
Area 49 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in an ultra-modern residential complex. Apartment of 49 sq.m. 1 + 1. Located in the most beautiful place in Turkey, among the picturesque nature, sea and comfort. The apartment can be purchased by installments. The initial contribution will be 35% of the cost of housing.  The complex is being built in one of the best areas of Alanya – Both. This prestigious location is famous for its orange gardens, beaches and a cozy atmosphere.  Infrastructure: - Barbecue zone; - Pool; - Security; - Parking; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Reception.
Residential complex Project under construction in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Project under construction in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Completion date: 2024
A new project under construction, which will be erected in one of the most beautiful places in Alanya - in the Mahmutlar region. The residential residence will consist of one 9-story block with 63 apartments. Planners 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2 will be offered to your attention. as well as duplexes 2 + 1 to 110 m2. This project is ahead of its predecessors in terms of architecture and quality of materials, waiting for its investors as one of the best investments in real estate for recreation or permanent residence located in the most Russian-speaking area of all - Mahmutlar. Additional infrastructure includes: - Camera and video surveillance; - High speed elevator; - Videodiphon; - Central satellite system; - Generator.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v investicionno-privlekatelnom rayone Pazardzhi
Residential complex Novyy proekt v investicionno-privlekatelnom rayone Pazardzhi
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 66 to 90 m2. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle access to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The city population is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€265,000
  The property is located in Cikcilli, Alanya situated in a quiet, friendly neighbourhood, flanked by exotic banana garden, close to all commercial shops such as supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies and many other amenities.   There are two houses in the building, our property has first two-floor, has a view to a swimming pool, city and green area.  this semi-detached house is very well kept, nicely designed and it has floor heating in every bathrooms   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Waterslides Sauna Table tennis Fitness Generator   Distance to the sea 1500 m. City center 2.4 km. Alanyum Shopping Center 1350 m. Grocery stores 250 m.  
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of aparations is from 55 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Residential quarter The Voyage Residence Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
A Luxury class residential complex is located in the picturesque Alanya suburb of Avsallar. The seven-story building covers an area of 2,300 square meters, in total including 49 apartments of various designs. The apartments are renovated, there are integrated appliances. Heating system and beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea. LCD offers several apartment options: Apartments 1 + 1, area 54.5 − 55.5 sq. M. m; Apartments 2 + 1, area 76.5 square meters. meter; Penthouse 2 + 1 duplex, with an area of 110 square meters. meter; Penthouse 3 + 1 duplex, with an area of 150 square meters. meter. LCD is very close to the pine forest, which makes the air magical. Within walking distance there is everything you need: shops, bars, cafes, educational institutions, a hospital, parks and much more. The famous Injekum beach, which receives the blue flag for its cleanliness, is a 15-minute walk from the complex. Alanya Tourist Center is just a 10 minute public transport. In the vast territory of the complex there is everything for a comfortable life by the sea. There is a garden with flowers, an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a bathhouse, a playground and other necessary services. On the ground floor, a concierge reception will be organized to help you with any questions, from home to personal requests. Infrastructure: Green streets and garden Outdoor pool Concierge services Cafe - bar Turkish, sauna, steam bath Massage room Cinema Free Wi - Fi Satellite TV Room games Rear generator Closed parking CCTV cameras Regular transfer to the beach
Residential complex Kvartiry i roskoshnye penthausy v novom ZhK - rayon Konakly
Residential complex Kvartiry i roskoshnye penthausy v novom ZhK - rayon Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 210 m2. The distance to the sea is 1,300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€117,425
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.5 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1550 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,200
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 257 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€144,000
Completion date: 2024
The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments.  This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2. The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer. Infrastructure: • Outdoor pool with slides • Indoor pool • Sauna / steam room • Kids club • Playground • Cinema • Fitness room • Plot for street animals ( bowls, house ) • Parking for bicycles • Open parking • BBQ area • Botanical Garden • Tennis court and basketball court • Conference room • 24/7 security and video surveillance system Characteristics: • Built-in kitchen headset • A complete set of plumbing • Sliding windows with heat protection • Sliding balcony doors • Terrace with access to the garden Start of construction-August 2022 End of construction: September 2024   For more information, contact the manager. The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments.  This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2. The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer. Infrastructure: • Outdoor pool with slides • Indoor pool • Sauna / steam room • Kids club • Playground • Cinema • Fitness room • Plot for street animals ( bowls, house ) • Parking for bicycles • Open parking • BBQ area • Botanical Garden • Tennis court and basketball court • Conference room • 24/7 security and video surveillance system Characteristics: • Built-in kitchen headset • A complete set of plumbing • Sliding windows with heat protection • Sliding balcony doors • Terrace with access to the garden Start of construction-August 2022 End of construction: September 2024   For more information, contact the manager.  
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€132,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: KurtSafir
MOSTAR RESIDENCE is a new, luxurious luxury project with an area of 9,000 m2. The residence consists of 3 blocks and 181 apartments and is located in the area of the famous sandy beaches - Avsallar.
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€140,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet. Completion - 31/12/2024. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 2 km Alanya city center - 16 km Nearest airport - 25 km Antalya Airport - 145 km
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€148,000
-Newly constructed! This modern apartment in Alanya set an ideal location of Mahmutlar boast up with 5-stars social activities. Perfectly located close to centrum, used last fashion materials, walking distance to the beach. Modern apartment for sale in AlanyaThis modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Alanya Mahmutlar district is close to many social amenities like shops, small hospital, public bazaar, bank and restaurants. This apartment in Mahmutlar is just 450 meters to the beach, 100 meters to public bus stop. Apartments with 5-star hotel standards are consist of one blocks and there are many features like the professıoal managed spa center, swımmıng pool, fıtness center, caretaker and 24/7 security service in this complex   General Features of this modern apartment in AlanyaSwiming poolMassage roomSteam roomFitness centerIndoor poolSatellite TVElevatorGenarator    Interior featuresHigh-quality Ceramic floorDouble glazed sliding doorAluminium balcony railingShower cabinetHidden LED lightingHigh gloss kitchen
Residential quarter New Investment Project in Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter New Investment Project in Alanya, Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€119,000
-we are delighted to offer you the new-build investment project in Alanya, Oba. The project ideally located 5 minutes from centre of  Alanya, Oba and beaches, flanked by beautiful residential complex, street and shops, we find this exclusive new residential complex offering 48 new Alanya apartments for sale   new-build project located in Alanya, Oba. Oba ideal residential area for permanent and holiday houses. Ideally located project close to social amenities and beach. only 700 meters to the sandy beach, 250 meters to Bashkent private hospital, 500 meters to the ne highway, 1000 meters to Metro supermarket, 1100 meters to the new municipality.    The project consists of two four-story blocks, in a total of 48 apartments and 8 shops. The complex has a swimming pool, a Turkish bath, sauna, massage room, game room, cinema room, fitness center, wifi, and kids club. The project is ideally located, close to everywhere. Interest-free Installment payment until the end of the project. The price is about 10% cheap compare to other projects, so it is a good investment for those who want to invest in real estate in Alanya. Because of its location and infrastructure, it's ideal for the long term and short-term renting.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Alanya, Turkey
from
€238,700
Area 24–53 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Elite Elize 3 Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in an excellent location in the Oba area of Alanya. The distance to the sea and the beach is only 400 meters. All the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, various shops, restaurants and more - is within walking distance. Elite Elize 3 Residence consists of one ten-story building located in a closed area. The individual design of the complex makes this project unique. For sale are comfortable apartments with one and two bedrooms, including duplex penthouses. The apartments will be rented in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Sauna / hammam; - Outdoor pool; - Playground; - Parking; - Green territory; - Concierge; - Video surveillance. Distances: - Sea and beach: 500 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 40 km. - Antalya Airport: 130 km. - Alanya Center: 2 km.
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€152,542
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Alanya — the most beautiful area of Antalya with its beautiful nature and beaches, cozy cafes, bars and the ancient castle of Alanya, which is one of the most important aspects of tourists. You can enjoy the magic castle and mountain views, especially at night. Evening lighting creates a romantic atmosphere and a sense of mystical touch. Landscape is so good that you can get to the mountains from the sea by driving only a few kilometers. INFRASTRUCT: - water park; - barbecue area; - billiard room; - playground; - entertainment room; - fitness; - heated indoor pool; - massage room; - mini golf; - open parking; - a jacuzzi; - playground; - ping pong; - salt room; - sauna; - recreation areas; - steam room; - pool; - tennis court; TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: Distance to the sea: 1.5 km.; Distance to the hospital: 1 km.; Distance to the center: 3 km.; Airport distance: 35 km.;
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,969
Area 53–131 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Marelatus Residence is a residential complex in the Alanya region, in the resort modern suburb of Kargyjak. With bewitching views of the sea and mountains. Consists of two blocks. Total area - 8,000 sq.m. Kargyjak is the eastern region of Alanya, located 17 km from the city center. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure. Here you can get complete peace and solitude with the natural. The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room. With panoramic windows overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The territory is surrounded by landscaping and landscape views. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Fitness - center; - Parking; - Tennis court; - Spa; - Playground.
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
- We find this one bedroom bright apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar with a bright open kitchen living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The project is just finished in 2017 and it gives you a bright breathtaking apartment. The apartment is located in a modernist building in an excellent condition. This one bedroom apartment located in Alanya, Mahmutlar and it has easy to access to the beach and close to restaurant, cafes, supermarket, and doctor. Many amenities placed around the property and Public bus is just 100 meter from the apartment. Alanya Airport bus station is very close to the complex. on entering the property we find the large living room with an open white color glossy kitchen. Leading off this room we find the bedroom and bathroom. This new apartment complex has many features like swimming pool, sauna, sports hall, power generator, security cameras, and car parking Key features of Bright one bedroom apartment in Alanya, MahmutlarSwimming poolCentrally locatedcar parkingTurkish bathSaunapower generatorHigh gloss kitchen cupboards        Distribution of one bedroom apartment in Alanya-Large open plan living room which communicates directly with a large balcony. -Kitchen area with A class granite worktop -A bright bedroom -Fitted bathroom with shower cabin    Other Features of the apartmentthe apartment has a double glazed large sliding doors with high quality, granite floors, glossy kitchen cabinet and steel entrance door  
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€101,500
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature. The project is just 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 2 km from Incekum beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57 to 90 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€169,909
Area 58–112 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Goldsun 11 - located in the city center of the Mahmutlar district, 300 meters from the sea. The complex combines urban life and, thanks to the closed territory, you can retire in peace. The complex has its own infrastructure: Outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, relaxation area, lounge area by the pool. Apartments with an area of 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room of 58 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 two bedrooms and one living room 112 sq. M. m. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with designer repairs and fitted furniture. Infrastructure: - Supermarkets; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Fruit shops; - Educational center.
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€179,000
We offer you bright spacious apartments in a complex located just 250 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the most famous street of Mahmutlar - Barboros, which is one of the most popular among tourists. Within walking distance from the complex are: shops, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, as well as other social facilities. The apartments, with a total area of ​​130 m2, are located on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey residential block and consist of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies, a living room with a kitchen. The apartment is equipped with new furniture and appliances, cosmetic repairs have also been made. - Sauna - Fitness - Swimming pool - Children's swimming pool - Generator - Elevator - Closed well-groomed territory
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Proekt v zelenoy chasti rayona Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€259,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential quarter Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Residential quarter Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€109,000
The residential complex consists of five blocks and 9-storey. The complex has many features like a well-maintained garden, a waterfall inside the garden, a river pass between the blocks, tennis court, fitness, caretaker and 24 hours security, car parking area, BBQ, waterslide, minigolf Waterfall Residence Alanya first launched in 2009 and since then all apartments have been sold to a mix of international buyers, Norwegian, Swedish, Russian and Turkish. when you go inside the apartment there is a living room with open kitchen. From the Living room, you have access to the large balcony with a nice view of the garden. Enjoy your coffee with a nice panorama!  the floor fitted with marble and double glazing windows   Highlights of Waterfall Residence Apartment in Alanya-Very well maintained large garden -A waterfall and river consist between the blocks -Nice neighborhood -Close to supermarkets and beach   Location of Waterfall ResidenceThe complex located in Tosmur, Alanya. Tosmur is a newly developed area and only 3 Km from the Alanya centrum. The complex is only 700 meter from the beach, the supermarket is just 20 meters, and within 5 minutes of walk, you can find everything for your daily needs.  -Beach 10 minutes by walking and 3 minutes by car -Gazipasa-Alanya airport is 30 minutes -10 minutes drive to Alanya city centrum -5 minutes walk from Tosmur center
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Residential complex A New House From The Developer
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€108,000
Completion date: 2023
Новый жилой комплекс на этапе строительства в 850 м до Средиземного моря. Концепция дома построена на единении с природой и жизнью в уютном районе города. Демирташ предоставляет своим жителям чистейшие пляжи, хорошо развитую городскую инфраструктуру, близость к природе и историческим местам. Каждый сможет найти по душе то, что ему близко! В 250 м от дома находится супермаркет и остановка общественного транспорта, 400 м от дом проходит еженедельный рынок в Демирташе. Так же здесь расположены школа, поликлиника, парк разбитый вдоль горной реки со спортивными и детскими площадками. На автобусе, проходящем мимо дома легко можно доехать до центра Алании, Махмутлара, Газипаши или других районов. До аэропорта всего 20 минут на такси. Хорошо продуманная социальная инфраструктура комплекса позволит вам вести активный образ жизни, даже не покидая территорию своего дома! Кодовой доступ в дом, система камер видеонаблюдений позволят не переживать за безопасность ваших родных и имущества, а дети могут спокойно играть на площадке во дворе.  
Residential complex Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe
Residential complex Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 105.8 m2.Distance to the sea 1200 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€175,000
The complex consists of 2 blocks, is being built on a plot of 6.500 m² and is located only 50 meters from the beach, thanks to which its apartments offer impressive direct views of the sea and other sights of the city of Alanya. This project will surprise you with its design, layout and thoughtful organization. The complex will have its own shopping center, as well as its own underground passage to the beach. Every resident will find here what is important for him. Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, restaurants, banks, a market, public transport stops, just 7 km. the center of Alanya, 30 km. Gazipasa airport. Swimming pool Indoor pool Children's swimming pool Aquapark Sauna Playground Game room Table tennis Billiards Bowling Gym Cinema SPA-center salt room massage room Turkish bath Cafeteria B-B-Q Library parking Concierge Security Generator Elevator Free Internet Satellite TV   Start of construction - 06/01/2022 Completion of construction - 30.06.2024
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€220,000
Ready four-room apartment in a new complex in the Oba area from the developer 2km from the center of Alanya. Here are a new city hospital, a large METRO store and much more. within walking distance are bus stops, taxi call buttons, grocery stores, pharmacies and more. The distance from the residential complex to the sea is 3 km. The project consists of one block with a total of 12 apartments, on a land plot of 1.822 m2. The following layouts are available: 3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) and Duplex on the roof 4 m2 ). All apartments are rented in a clean finish, the project infrastructure is very diverse and comfortable!
Residential complex Premium class complex in Avsallar
Residential complex Premium class complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€219,000
Completion date: 2024
We invite you to become one of the 44 happiest owners of gourmet apartments on the affectionate sandy shore of the Mediterranean Sea located in the Avsallar area. Alanya. It is your opportunity to fulfill your dream, live in harmony and tranquility, home comfort and luxury, enjoying the rich infrastructure of a unique project with your loved ones. The complex consists of Premium Class apartments, 5-Sign Hotel infrastructure with access to a private beach. The design of the project was carefully designed to show the true and vibrant nature of Turkey, creating a lifestyle where you can find peace and enjoy harmony. And, of course, attention to detail, the high quality of building and decorative materials provides maximum comfort to every resident of the complex. Natural lighting, exotic atmosphere and maximum comfort.
Apart - hotel Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha otkryt dlya VNZh
Apart - hotel Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha otkryt dlya VNZh
Muhiler, Turkey
from
€83,000
Completion date: 2023
Elka Homes is pleased to present you a project under construction in the city of Gazipasha, which is open for VNZH. It is located in the city center and is a 10-minute walk from all amenities of the city ( medical center, hospital, school, market ). The residential complex will consist of one 4-storey block, consisting of 5 apartments 1 + 1 and 3 duplex apartments 2 + 1. The apartments will be rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen. End in February 2023.  
Residential complex SIBERIA VILLAS
Residential complex SIBERIA VILLAS
Incekum, Turkey
from
€490,000
Area 410–479 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Siberia Villas in İncekum is an exclusive project consisting of a separate block with three villas. A block of three villas is located in the Inzhekum district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most amazing views throughout the Turkish Mediterranean region. Ingecum – is a prestigious area of Alanya, mainly built up by luxury villas and private houses, located in a picturesque mountain area. Here is the cleanest mountain air and magnificent Mediterranean landscapes. Another advantage of this area is quick access to the central part of the city - only 10 minutes drive. The villa consists of a living room with kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, utility rooms, a large underground room with a sauna and fitness room, a pool with a jacuzzi, a terrace and balconies. Infrastructure: - Own pool with a jacuzzi; - Parking; - Own garden; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Recreation area and barbecue; - CCTV cameras; Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m - Gazipasha Airport: 60 km. - Antalya Airport: 100 km. - Alanya Center: 20 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€89,000
Completion date: 2024
New 9-storey residential complex will be held in the Demirtash area of. Alanya. The object consists of two 9 and 7 floor blocks. Planners are presented to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2. Apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration. The infrastructure on the site includes everything necessary for a permanent life and a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an outdoor pool ( one of them is Olympic in size ), an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. The territory of the object is fenced and landscaped with a green garden. In addition, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And the most enjoyable – free shuttle to the beach. Do not miss the great opportunity to buy real estate from the sea from the developer at the lowest prices!
Residential complex OXIUM
Residential complex OXIUM
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€147,000
Area 38–74 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Oxium is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in one of the most attractive areas of Antalya - Altintash. Altintash is a liquid housing area that has already won the fame of the most promising area of Antalya. All necessary infrastructure is within walking distance. The beaches are within 6 km, the largest shopping centers Mall of Antalya, Deepo, Ikea, exhibition centers and the international airport are within walking distance. Oxium consists of two 5-story buildings located on the territory with a garden and a swimming pool. The new prestigious complex includes 42 modern apartments with one and two bedrooms carefully designed for a first-class comfortable life. The project provides a wide selection of amenities and social areas: landscaped garden, hiking / cycling paths, outdoor pool, children's pool, reception, elevators, fitness center, sauna, generator, sports areas and parking. Particular attention is paid to the safety of residents - round-the-clock video surveillance will be conducted on the territory of the residence.
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet international quality standards are used in the construction. Down payment is 30%, the remaining amount is installments until the end of construction. Features of the flats Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, and sauna. Facilities and equipment in the house Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, a closet in the hallway, fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern residential complex is well located in central part on one of the popular resort areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar. Beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 600 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€146,000
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparalleled in the region; - Fresh mountain air; - Banana plantations in the district. A complex of 3 blocks of 12 floors spread over an area of ​​26,000 m2. Here you will find everything for a comfortable life and rest for the whole family. You can find the lobby with the reception, where you can help solve any problems. Own restaurant, bar and shop on the territory, an excellent SPA area, sports grounds, a kids club, a bowling, a water park, billiards and even a cinema, this and much more is at your service. You can use the outdoor pool with water park, as well as a heated pool, enjoy water treatments all year round. You do not wish to purchase apartments in this complex. To the sea with own beach and beach bar carries transfer. Azura Park is located 1.5 km from the coastline and 20 km from the local airport, to Alanya and its historic part 15 km. In the apartments 1+1, 2+1:air conditioners, built-in kitchen furniture with a table top, top-quality floor covering, built-in closet in the hallway, lighting, high-quality furniture and appliances. Common infrastructure:open poolindoor heated poolaquaparksaunasteam roomHammam (Turkish bath)massage zonerest zonegymgame roomtennis courtbasketball courtplaygroundpark on sitea restaurantscorebardiscocinemabowlinggarageopen parkingelectric generator
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with parking spaces and underground garages, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, jacuzzis, saunas and Turkish baths, sea views, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Tile flooring Internet Fireplace Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minutes walk from the city center. Mini market - 600 meters Restaurant - 600 meters Bus stop - 650 meters Sea - 1.2 km Hospital - 1.2 km City center - 1.2 km Dalaman Airport - 120 km Antalya Airport - 220 km
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Our project is located in the Mahmutlar district on a plot of 10.463 m2, 4 blocks of 206 apartments are located.  Each apartment has two balconies. Detailed internal architecture, made using first-class materials, landscaped green garden and outdoor recreation areas, beautiful views from the balcony, which cannot be saturated with and much more await you at Heaven Hills. The western and eastern sections of our project are green areas.  These zones will definitely not be blocked. Heaven Hills is not just a project. Your home. When planning this new complex, we wanted to create a luxurious, comfortable and safe environment for you.  We have created for you an ideal living space with unique views of the sea and the beach, proximity to the city center and interiors with a modern design.  What if everything you dream about would be in your residential complex?  Outdoor and indoor pools, a vitamin bar, a gym, a sauna, Turkish bath, steam rooms, a jacuzzi, massage rooms, a parking lot, a basketball court, a playground, a water park, playgrounds and much more. All you have to do at Heaven Hills is to live the way you want...
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Konakli, Turkey
from
€169,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a hamam, a steam bath, a parking. Completion - July, 2024.
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€139,000
These eco-friendly apartments in Alanya located in a unique location in Kargıcak are the only short walking distance to selected beach cafes. The shopping mall is just 300 meters and Gaipasa-Alanya airport is just 25 km. - Unique eco-friendly apartment in Alanya. - Low energy consumption. - Nicely settled on the slope of the mountain. Solar energy panels, smart home technology, and sustainable materials some of the features of the eco-friendly apartment in Alanya.This modern apartment complex yearly fee low because common area electrıc will be produced from solar energy panels. solar panels are produced free hot water for you. Eco-friendly apartment in Alanya has amenities includes pool, bowling, billiards, table tennis…    Environment-friendly apartment project in Alanya is built to be a holiday resort hotel concept with rich features, so it is very easy to rent short term or long term. With 5 blocks and 100 luxury, eco-friendly apartments in Alanya with amenities such as children's play area, barbeque area to enjoy a happy life.   Sauna and steam roomTurkish bath and massageTable tennis and air hockeyChildren playgroundVitamin cafeBasketball courtFootball fieldPlaystation roomSecurity camerasCar parkingFree wireless internetIndoor and outdoor pool
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v samom centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v samom centre populyarnogo rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€139,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Mahmutlar - Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 50 to 94 m2. The distance to the sea is 450 meters.At once we note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is the most built, the most popular among foreigners and always №1 in the real estate market of Alanya in demand for apartments.And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of proposals for any budget. At the same time, do not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the region as a whole is at the highest level.Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, etc, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar soon there will be a large shopping center Mahmutlar AVM with an area of 20,000 m2 on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, mahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including basketball court, tennis court, dressing rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Finished luxury residential complex
Residential complex Finished luxury residential complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya is one of the most striking resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. This area attracts tourists with affordable prices, beautiful weather, sandy beaches, historical places and fine cuisine. The finished project is located in the Mahmutlar area, consisting of 54 planning apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. A Mediterranean landscape intertwined with nature will be visible from any balcony of this complex. Thanks to the large pool and rich landscape, every resident will feel on vacation without leaving home. The project is safe, convenient, high-quality, with a modern design and a lot of social entertainment!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Konyaalty nedaleko ot mezhdunarodnyh shkol
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Konyaalty nedaleko ot mezhdunarodnyh shkol
Antalya, Turkey
from
€177,778
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 167 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!
Residential complex KENT EVLERI
Residential complex KENT EVLERI
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€135,487
Area 59–115 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
The complex is built of 4 floors, landscaped, protected area with a recreation infrastructure. Located in a beautiful location, in the foothills of the Toros ridge, surrounded by orange gardens and avocados, 2.5 km from the beaches, 400 meters from the latest urban development of the Oba area. Apartments with decoration « turnkey » luxury. All apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the sea, picturesque surroundings, mountains and Alanya fortress. Initial installment 40%. Complex infrastructure: - Pool; - Security, video surveillance 24/7; - Tropical garden, landscape design; - Generator; - Playground; - Cafe; - Children's pool; - Veloparkovka. Within walking distance — public transport stops, a new hospital, shops, pharmacies, schools, kindergartens and everything you need for a comfortable life.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Completion date: 2023
The unique apartments for sale in Kestel, reflecting a calm Mediterranean lifestyle, offer everything you need for a comfortable stay and an active life. The investment project, which will be completed by September 2023, is specially planned for those who value comfort, luxury and prefer the best. The following apartment layouts are for sale: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 from 58m2. up to 75 m2. Many infrastructure facilities are also included in the project, which is being built on a total area of 969 m2. With rich opportunities for residents of the complex, zones will be created where they can have a pleasant time. These include an outdoor pool, sauna, gym, camellia, open parking and generator. The territory of the complex will be guarded by video surveillance systems 24/7. The distance to the beach is only 250 meters, shopping centers and supermarkets can be easily reached on foot. Gazipasha International Airport is 32 km away. The initial installment is 35%, the balance of the amount can be paid by interest-free installment payment until the end of construction.
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€77,750
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 119 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€132,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments Avsallare.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 50 to 150 square meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the area of Avsallar is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightly deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: the area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the beach of Cleopatra, and 95 km from Antalya airport. There is public transport along the sea. From the infrastructure in Avsallar Bazovo there are all necessary, including farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, various services. A good choice of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes.The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
Completion date: 2023
NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
Residential complex VENEZIA GARDEN INCEKUM
Incekum, Turkey
from
€179,000
Area 61–85 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex Venezia Garden Residence Incekum, located in the Inzhekum area ( Avsallar ), and is being built on a land plot of 8680 sq.m. It provides the best species characteristics of all apartments. Sea views, forest and Taurus Mountains. A complex of eight 2-storey blocks with a separate pool and relaxation area. A total of 104 apartments in the complex. It is 300 meters from the beaches. Features of the Venezia Garden Residence Incekum complex: outdoor pool, indoor pool, fitness, spa area, cinema, music room, camellia, open parking, gazebo, barbecue, relaxation room, children's playground, emergency generator, satellite dish of public television, security camera system 24/7, autonomous electric generator. Location: 30 km. to the center of Alanya; 95 km to Antalya Airport; 200 m to the sea. within walking distance are public transport stops, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies.
Residential complex 3-Bedroom duplex apartments with Large Terrace in Cikcilli, Alanya
Residential complex 3-Bedroom duplex apartments with Large Terrace in Cikcilli, Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€350,000
Apartments in Alanya Aramis Terrace Aramis Terrace is a unique and luxurious project in Alanya located in Cikcilli area. Aramis Terrace is located in Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from the center of Alanya. The area is known for its green and fertile fields. Aramis Terrace consists of 68 apartments. This is a completely new type of apartments for relaxation and comfortable living. Elegant, thoughtful, modern design. The complex is located on a hillside, just 3 km east of the center of Alanya among banana plantations, but all the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance. Features of the complexFoyerTwo panoramic elevators5 poolsShower and toilet by the poolChildren's swimming poolJacuzziFitnessSaunacinema hallPlaygroundBarbecue areaCar parking24 hour securityDepot   Basic Apartment pleased to offer you a Large apartment in privileged complexes in Cikcilli area. Aramis Terrace 2 is one of the most sought after residential complex with full social facility  when you enter the apartment a livingroom with open plan kitchen welcoming us and a huge terrace connected with living room. ground floor; There is 3 bedroom and a huge terrace connceted with the garden. Enjoy terrace and garden! The residential complex has all daily infrastructure for comfortable living and joying such as 6 open swimming pool and one of them heated, cafe, water slide, sauna, fitness, cinema, car parking and more   There are many restaurans, large supermarket and shopping mall is nearby   the purchase of real estate in the Cikcilli area allows you to obtain a residence      
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€127,650
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex will be located in the center of the most popular area of Alanya – Mahmutlar. Getting to the Mediterranean coast will not be difficult – to it only 750 m. The location of the complex will allow you to live comfortably on an ongoing basis or to rent an apartment for rent, due to the fact that the residence will be in a quiet part of Mahmutlar. Moreover, the entire urban infrastructure is located only 150 m. At a distance of 500 m from the complex on Saturdays, the farmers market passes. The project is a profitable investment. After all, the acquisition of real estate at the stage of the foundation pit guarantees profit up to 30% of the initial cost. When buying, a flexible system of interest-free installments is provided until July 2023. The building area will be 1177m2. The complex will consist of one block with a total of 50 apartments. The residence presents: 1 + 1 ( 52m2. - 61m2. ) and two-level penthouses 2 + 1 ( 110m2. -141m2. ). The price of the apartments includes: full clean decoration, built-in kitchen set, equipped bathrooms.
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€74,000
Area 48–149 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
UNITED SUITES This project will be finished in November 2022 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor jacuzzi -Sauna -Gym -Children's playground -Children's playroom -Lobby -Barbecue space Distance to the sea 2 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 3,5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 74000 euros Two-bdroom duplex units 149 m² and a price of 120000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down paymen
Residential complex in the Oba area
Residential complex in the Oba area
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2025
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the Oba area. Houses stand out from the mass of ultra-modern architecture and attractive design features! The Oba area has retained most of the forest space with pine trees and orange groves filling the air with a spring aroma; it's really great here. Oba District has a well-developed transport system and infrastructure with a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants. In this area is the main public hospital and several well-known private hospitals. For those who want to move here for permanent residence with their families, there is a good choice of public and private schools and colleges, pharmacies and banks. The beaches in Oba are one of the best on this coast, with soft sand and gentle descents to the sea, which makes it ideal for families and people with disabilities. This stunning new complex will appeal to those who are looking for a luxurious home with excellent amenities. The complex consists of three apartment buildings with 82 apartments on a large plot of land ( 5293.33m2 ). There are a number of magnificent apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 apartment ranging from 47 to 55 square meters of Duplexa 2 + 1 with an area of 91 square meters to spacious 105 square meters. Each beautiful apartment was designed so that those who are looking for luxury, elegance and a magnificent design would like it. Ceiling height 2.7 m with point light on the ceiling. There is something to entertain you and your family here: a large beautiful pool, indoor playgrounds for children and a luxurious spa. Elegant
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€1,50M
Completion date: 2024
 LARES VILLAS are two separate projects consisting of 10 and 24 luxury villas in Antalya. It is carried out under the guarantee of GEYLAN COMPANY. They are high security villas. Each villa has a private pool. there are 5 bedrooms and a living room. all bedrooms have a bathroom and a dressing room.. The villas are two-storey and the floor heights are 360 / 320. The villas have special lighting inside, on the exterior and in the garden. First-class materials are used in the kitchen and bathrooms. the interior design of the villas has been made by interior architects. The villas offer high quality, safe and pleasant living areas
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 169 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€150,000
What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to buy from under construction? You will own a new apartment for a good price, because ıt is always cheaper at first.You can also pay %30 in advance and pay in installments till the end of construction date. Around your building you can find everything you need, markets, restaurants , cafes , shops, hospitals, bus stops and schools .You won't need a car when you buy this apartments.Let's talk about this pretty boutiqe complex.There is a nice fitness center for your health, playground for your kids , sauna and jacuzzi for relaxing and an open parking area for your cars or bicycles *Lift *Fitness *Sauna *Jacuzzi *Camella *Generator *Chidren Park *Camera system  
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zelenom rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zelenom rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Avsallare. Penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 105 and 110 square meters are presented in the residential complex. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar area is located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€113,000
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v tihom rayone Alanii
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v tihom rayone Alanii
Seki, Turkey
from
€112,500
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ELYSIA TOWER RESİDENCE - a new residential complex in the area of Demirtash, Alanya. Demirtash is a secluded corner of the Turkish Riviera. The territory of the district in the south is limited by a long coastline, in the north - by the Taurus mountain ranges. The impeccable ecology and calm atmosphere of the village is conducive to a relaxing holiday. A self-sufficient resort with affordable real estate attracts entrepreneurial developers and lovers of suburban privacy. For a more comfortable stay and a variety of pastime, the complex provides infrastructure: - Pool ( with a slide ); - Children's pool; - Cafe and bar; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam; - Children's park; - Children's playrooms; - Jacuzzi; - Cinema; - A gazebo and a barbecue area; - Generator; - Parking; - 24/7 video surveillance. Location: The distance to the sea is 800m. The project is a great investment opportunity!
Residential quarter Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€100,000
Oba is a quiet family area of ​​Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km., and only 3 km. from the center of Alanya. In the construction of this facility, high-quality materials are used, and the territory of the complex boasts of its rich infrastructure, which includes everything you need for comfortable living and recreation all year round. •1+1 from 57m² to 60m²•2+1 from 86m² to 147m²•3+1 from 113m² to 205m²•4+1 from 185m² to 245m² There are also apartments with a garden, a terrace, 2 balconies and penthouses. • Well-groomed green area•Swimming pool•Barbecue area•Fitness room with numerous exercise machines•Sauna•Hamam•Steam room•Massage zones•Children's playground•Parking•Generator•Concierge•Elevator•Security system throughout the complex Start of construction January 2021.Completion of construction November 2022.    
Residential complex Novyy proekt v okruzhenii sosnovogo lesa - rayon Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v okruzhenii sosnovogo lesa - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex ZhK na etape stroitelstva v populyarnom rayone Antalii - Muratpasha
Residential complex ZhK na etape stroitelstva v populyarnom rayone Antalii - Muratpasha
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
€168,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Euro Avsallar Residence
Residential complex Euro Avsallar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€172,000
Completion date: 2023
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: KurtSafir
Euro Residence Avsallar is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and at the same time a private, delicate pastime. If you dream of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a wonderful choice that embodies your dream into reality!
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€240,790
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer new premium apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 105 to 210 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Cozy residence with swimming pools at 150 meters from the beach, Kestel, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€270,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center, barbecue areas, a gazebo, wireless Internet, around-the-clock security. Features of the flats Central satellite system PVC Windows with double glazing Steel entrance door Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry Granite worktop Tile flooring Underfloor heating Shower cabins Electric water heaters Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 150 meters Alanya city centre - 2 km Nearest airport - 30 km Antalya airport - 125 km
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€157,000
Completion date: 2023
The stunning Residential Complex is located in the Tosmur region in one of the central regions of Alanya. The project consists of 2 blocks, a total of 47 apartments. The total area of the plot is 1785 m 2, the distance to the sea is 550 m, in the immediate vicinity there are supermarkets such as Migros, Şok, Bim and A101. It is located 350 meters from the ring road, the street along which public transport passes, and ATMs. The complex is located in a spacious place on one side of the section, roads are passing, on the other side there is a green zone ( park ). A big advantage of the project is that all apartments have a video intercom, floor heating infrastructure and a shock heater. Start of construction: May 2022, end of construction: May 2023. Payment methods: 30% down payment, the rest by installments before the end of construction!  
Residential complex Apartamenty s rassrochkoy v centralnom rayone goroda - Oba
Residential complex Apartamenty s rassrochkoy v centralnom rayone goroda - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€125,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Oba
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 45 to 100 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Residential complex DEMIR HOME HASBAHCE
Residential complex DEMIR HOME HASBAHCE
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€183,808
Area 49–97 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Apartment in central Alanya. The apartments are presented in the « luxury ». The basic equipment of the apartments includes: interior doors from the American press, steel entrance doors, lighting ( basic and point ), designer kitchen set ( natural granite ), a complete set of high-quality plumbing in bathrooms, suspended ceilings, double-glazed windows, ceramic tiles on the floor and washing satin paint on the walls. System « smart home ». The initial installment is 50%. The complex has a large territory on which there is a different infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sauna, a tropical garden, a gym, a generator.
Residential quarter New large-scale project in the Kargicak area
Residential quarter New large-scale project in the Kargicak area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€155,000
This residential complex with a rich infrastructure, consisting of two residential blocks, is located in such a way that most of the apartments face the infrastructure of the complex. The project expands the possibilities of your apartment, providing additional space for work, recreation, friendly communication and raising children on the territory of the complex, since it is planned to place significant infrastructure on the ground floor and territory, such as: indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, fitness, jacuzzi, parking , playground. A school, a college, a lyceum, a kindergarten, shops, supermarkets and cafes operate from the infrastructure within a kilometer radius, and just a couple of kilometers from the complex there is a clean sandy beach.   Indoor pool Open pool Children's swimming pool Fitness Jacuzzi Cafeteria Internet throughout the complex Security CCTV parking Satellite television Playground Generator Elevator The commissioning of the complex is scheduled for February 2022.
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Residential quarter Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€90,000
This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with a finished fine finish. The project will be located in a favorable location - just a few minutes on foot, and you are already at the famous Cleopatra Beach. The comfort class residential complex will be built on an area of ​​950 m2 and will have its own closed area with a developed external and internal infrastructure, which will provide a favorable environment and additional opportunities for leisure for residents and their guests. Designers and the developer took into account the interests of different age groups of residents: they provided a playground for games, a sports area, a gazebo for quiet relaxation, a swimming pool and a sauna. And within walking distance from the complex there will be educational infrastructure: a school and a kindergarten, as well as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, shops, bars, restaurants and much more for a comfortable life for apartment owners.   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Outdoor playground Indoor playground Sauna Fitness Generator Elevator   Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023   With an initial payment of 30%, payment by installments is possible until the complex is put into operation.
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€102,000
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention a new investment project, which will be located 150 meters from the center of the cozy Avsallar region and 1400 meters from the sea. Its construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023. The residential project is presented by two residential blocks 9 floors high and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor pools, a playground and a games room, parking, a relaxation area, a sauna, a Roman steam room, gym and outdoor sports ground, electric generator. As for the apartments for sale, they have a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The price of the apartments already includes finishing, plumbing equipment and cabinet kitchen furniture. Avsallar – is an area of Alanya, which is famous for its magnificent nature and clean sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the water. It is 25 km away. from the city center and 115 km from Antalya Airport, but there is a very convenient transport interchange and bus routes are set, therefore, the distances are not very important. In addition, the – infrastructure is well developed in the area, here you will find both network grocery stores and small private shops, a bazaar. Also, he is famous for a large selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos that you will find everywhere.  
Residential complex Apartamenty 1 1 v novom ZhK - Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty 1 1 v novom ZhK - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€157,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers 1 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The total area of 49 square meters, the distance to the beach is 1300 meters. Convenient area in all respects: maximum shops, food and clothing markets, transport around the perimeter of the district, municipal services, bus with intercity directions. The center has fish, meat and vegetable markets, clothing marketers and numerous shops, network supermarkets, corporate boutiques of Turkish clothing brands and much more. Also in the central part of Alanya there are the best colleges and lyceums, many municipal and private schools, gardens. The apartment in the center of Alanya in the secondary housing market is always distinguished by a well-thought and convenient layout, often large balconies. This is a housing stock that is highly valued, regardless of the age of the building. The property in the center is optimally suitable for moving to Alanya, and will also be the best option for giving at sea for relaxation in the most comfortable, home conditions. 
Residential complex Luxury complex in Kargicak area
Residential complex Luxury complex in Kargicak area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2023
New residential complex in the Kargicak district of the luxury class. The complex has 11 blocks of 4 multi-apartment and 7 villas with townhouses. The rich infrastructure of the complex: shuttle bass to the sea, outdoor / indoor pool, open / closed parking, central satellite TV, playground, indoor children's play, hammam, sauna, fitness room, cinema, salt room, rest room. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing. The Kargicak area is 14 km from the center of Alanya. The distance from the sea is 2200 meters.
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car parking. the complex has a Mediterranean-style communal landscaped garden around a large swimming pool. There is abundant natural daylight. On entering this property, we find a hall leading the spacious living room with an open-plan kitchen with kitchen appliances. for cooling and heating, Airconditioner in every room. There is abundant natural daylight. This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur Alanya is the appeal to families and those seeking a holiday home. Car parkingLandscaped gardenSwimming poolAir conditioner in all roomFully furnishedwalking distance to the beachClose to Oba centrumPower generator
Residential complex Properties for sale in Avsallar
Residential complex Properties for sale in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2023
Introducing the comfortable residential project under construction, which is located in the Avsallar area. The area is famous for its coniferous forests, magnificent nature, as well as its sandy beach of Injekum. The complex is built on the territory with a land plot of 2,340m2. The project will consist of one seven-story block with a total of 56 apartments with one and two bedrooms. The residential complex has a convenient location, the distance to the sea will be 600 meters, to the market 350 meters, and to the center of Alanya only 20 km. The construction of this project began in February 2022, completion is scheduled for August 2023.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Kahyalar, Turkey
from
€150,000
Area 32–162 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Antares Koru Luxurious complex with an unusual design! The project has an improved construction quality and a five-star hotel level! The rich infrastructure of the complex will make your stay and stay as comfortable as possible! The complex is located on an area of 5500m2, consists of 2 blocks of 10 floors, and has 96 apartments. Located in the attractive investment city of Gazipasha. The location stands out for rich greenery among the Taurus Mountains! The city has a rich history. One of the advantages of the city is the proximity of the airport and the high demand for rent! Apartment Features: - Kitchen headset - Fully equipped bathroom - Ceramogranite flooring - Hidden LED lighting in the ceilings - Sound and heat-insulated windows with aluminum profile - High-quality wooden room doors - Steel front door - Satellite cable system The complex has a very developed infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a recreation and tanning area, a BBQ area, a playground, a cartoon court, a lobby with a pool table, a spa, Turkish hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, relaxation areas, massage rooms, fitness, wireless Internet ( Wi-Fi ) on site, satellite TV, generator, parking, 24-hour video surveillance system. Distance: - Sea and beach: 2.3m - Airport: 3.5 km - Gazipashi Center: 1 km - Alanya: 35 km
Residential complex Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residence will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with white finishes, bathrooms and built-in kitchens. All apartments have water filters. The complex has 12 floors in a block of 106 apartments, with underground and outdoor parking space included in the price. Apartments with different layouts: standard ones 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 3 bedrooms and penthouses with 2 living rooms and 4 bedrooms. Most apartments overlook the sea, the rest overlooking the mountains. Features of the flats Other amenities: pool bar, tennis/volleyball/basketball courts, game rooms: pinpong and billiards, sauna, Turkish hamam, steam room, walking paths, and Jacuzzi. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 15 minutes from the sea. Cafes, restaurants, bazaars, pharmacies and stores are within walking distance. Gazipasa airport is 25 km away.
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Alanya, Turkey
from
€126,000
Area 65–80 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
FORWARD IN TURKEY IN 2023 TRANSLATION! Retreating an apartment is the conclusion of a contract. by which ownership of the investment object is assigned. This is the purchase of an apartment from an investor who has invested in the construction of a new house, while the house itself has not yet been commissioned You can resell the apartment after 50% payment at any stage. This project is suitable for those who are afraid to invest in a long time!! Projected growth to the end of construction -40 %!!!! PAYALLAR TAUERS. The project is located in Payallar ( Alania ), consists of two blocks and will be built in 2024. Block A and Block B. The Store B is 8 floors, it will have 40 apartments. Infrastructure : Pool Shock pool ( with ice ) Sauna Fitness Hamam Steam room Car park Sea transfer Indoor Playground I help you invest profitably! LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will cut off the REAL ESTATE that will drive you away!
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€102,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. Apartment area is from 54 to 123 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey
Boztepe, Turkey
from
€98,750
Agency: TRANIO
The infrastructure includes: outdoor pool, playground, outdoor parking, sauna, fitness and Turkish bath. There are 20 apartments in the project: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 8 units 2-bedroom apartments - 8 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 1 units Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms - 1 units Duplex apartment with 5 bedrooms - 2 units 40% is down payment, installments are possible until the construction completed. Location and nearby infrastructure This project is located in the province of Antalya, Alanya. The municipality and district of Okurcalar. Gazipasa Airport is 65 km away and it is 85 km from Antalya Airport. Distance to the beach is 750 meters.
Residential complex Cozy residential complex in Oba
Residential complex Cozy residential complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€143,500
Completion date: 2023
In one of the prestigious areas of Alanya – Both, a comfortable Residential Complex is being built. Here is the state clinic, supermarkets, shopping centers « Alanium », « Metro », « Kochtash », banks, schools, kindergartens, parks and sports grounds. Beaches in the Oba area, sandy with transparent clean water. The project is being built on a site of 6000m2 and consists of 4 residential blocks. Planners are for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 64m2-185m2 ). All apartments are rented in a clean finish. The start date of the project is January 2022, the date of completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex Kvartira pod VNZh s infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Kvartira pod VNZh s infrastrukturoy
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€207,000
We offer for sale a new three-room apartment in an open area for VNZH, Oba, 90m2. The apartments are located in the complex of 2022 built. The apartment is located on the 4th floor and is oriented to the northwestern side of the world. The 2 + 1 layout includes an entrance hall, a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. In the bathrooms, a warm floor system is installed, which is very convenient in the winter period of time. The apartment is for sale in a clean finish, with three air conditioning and with built-in BEKO brand household appliances. The complex has such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor pool, fitness, a sauna, a barbecue gazebo, a jacuzzi, parking and an electric generator. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, stores and and recreation areas, with views of sea and mountains, Antalya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€187,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project has 15 apartments and 2 stores. The infrastructure of the project includes: swimming pool, playground, outdoor parking, gazebo and barbecue area, sauna, jacuzzi, fitness, lobby and reception. Location and nearby infrastructure This project is located in Antalya province, Alanya municipality, Ciplaklı district. East coast of Alanya and Toros mountains are visible from almost all apartments in the project. Gazipasha Airport is 35 km away and Antalya International Airport is 190 km away. Distance to the beach is 2500 meters. The new Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alanya is a few hundred meters away from this project.
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Alanya, Turkey
from
€204,273
Completion date: 2024
We present to you a new residential complex in the center of. Alanya with a total area of 3200 m2. The complex has 2 blocks consisting of 6 floors. The rich infrastructure of the complex: open / indoor pool, Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, gym, relaxation room, playground, mini club, winter garden, table tennis. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with fitted kitchen and wardrobes, interior and entrance doors, plumbing, air conditioning in each room, electric heater in the bathroom. Cleopatra Beach will be just 600 meters away, shops and restaurants are 100 meters away.
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 170 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€99,484
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on a hill with a picturesque nature. Apartments with modern and spacious layouts 1 + 1 ( 58 m2 ) with luxury finishes. Fully furnished. With an initial contribution of 30%. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential complex in the Kargyjak area is built in an ultra-modern style with a closed territory. The complex consists of a four-story block, including 20 apartments. In the center of Kargicak district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. Thanks to the well-functioning transport links, you can comfortably get to the center of Alanya and other areas of the coast.  Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Indoor pool; - Gym; - Sauna, steam bath; - Billiards; - BBQ area; - Equipment for the disabled; - Electricity generator; - Parking; - Video surveillance system; - 24 hour security.
