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New buildings for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
138,701 – 167,597
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
283,181 – 300,519
Developer
Home World Alanya
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 26–181 m²
20 real estate properties 20
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.6 – 63.2
57,155 – 246,500
Apartment 2 rooms
45.6 – 72.4
51,163 – 320,000
Apartment
32.0 – 83.8
120,000 – 3,07M
Townhouse
181.3
1,08M
House
98.0
273,000
Studio apartment
25.5 – 35.1
59,000 – 156,572
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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TekceTekce
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
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Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
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Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$850,628
The innovative premium project. The interiors are notable for sophistication, functionality and laconism. Due to modern technologies, apartments of the complex are full of light, and offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Taurus Mountains. Completion - October, 2026. Loca…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$179,059
Finishing options Finished
Short-term rental license! Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 sq. m., in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex. Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic is a new premium residential complex located a 4-minute walk from Alanya's famous Cleopatra Beach and its beautiful park. The complex i…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$203,521
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,46M
We offer sea view villas with Turkish baths, saunas and jacuzzis, fitness rooms, bars, cinemas, outdoor infinity pools and indoor heated swimming pools, gardens. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a modern kitchen, a living room with a sea view, a pool terrace,…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Show all Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Apartment building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$314,506
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Payment Plan in City Nest Project with Amenities in Antalya Muratpasa The apartments are located in the Sinan neighborhood, in the Muratpasa district of Antalya. The Sinan neighborhood is becoming a new rising star of Antalya, with the many urban renovation projects done in t…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex Complex with a commercial center close to the airport and the center of Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$221,396
The residence features a parking, shops, cafes and restaurants, car showrooms, an event center and a conference room, green areas, kids' playgrounds, lounge areas, a cinema. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at the intersection of two im…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$117,981
The residential complex includes two 9-storey buildings in the territory of 10,000 m2. There are totally 170 apartments with different layouts, including duplexes on the top floors with outdoor terraces and sea views. Features swimming pool mini water park gym sauna lounge area and library …
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Apartment building Nobby Comfort
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Apartment building Nobby Comfort
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$186,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Nobby Comfort is a modern residential complex with a concise design - an ideal combination of a pleasant price, convenient location, diverse infrastructure and competent functional layouts of apartments. It is ideal not only for lovers of a calm, measured lifestyle, but also for those who ca…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$464,933
The complex consists of 1 nine-storey block (56 apartments). Infrastructure includes outdoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden with gazebo and barbecue. The complex is guarded 24 hours by CCTV cameras. The buyers have a choice of apartments 1 +1, 2 +1 with separate kitchen and duplexes. Only…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking kids' play room fitness center jacuzzi sauna lobby Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Cikcilli is a qui…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$227,223
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 16 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 8 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 2 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 2 units Down payment i…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$128,177
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 42 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 36 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 6 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the constr…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment on the first coastline in the Oxo Beach Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$172,308
Finishing options Finished
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 sq m, in the Oxo Beach Residence complex. The windows face north and east, offering city and mountain views. Oxo Beach is a luxury 5-story residential building on the Mediterranean Sea. Kestel is known for its clean, Blue Flag-certified beaches and …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
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Residential complex White Sail Residence Apartments
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$89,425
Finishing options Finished
White Sail Residence Apartments Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m². Layout: Kitchen-living room 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Glazed balcony White Sail Residence is a new residential complex built in 2022 with all amenities, located in the Mahmutlar district, just 500…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$210,810
Finishing options Finished
2+1 apartment in the premium Royal Premium complex - Alanya. Royal Premium is a new premium residential complex with all amenities in Alanya, close to all city amenities, 180 meters from Cleopatra Beach. Apartments for sale: Unfurnished 2+1 apartment - EUR 177,000 (photos availab…
Agency
Smart Home
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Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Show all Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$518,241
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
3+1, 4+1, 5+2 For Sale Villas in Turkey, Alanya Located. %25 Down Payment + 24 Mounths Installment Flexable payment plan. Turkish Citizenship included! For more details contact us!
Agency
AxA Property®
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Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Show all Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$463,217
Finishing options Finished
Price: 390,000 EUR per unit: 490,000 EUR. Luxury furnished 3+1 villa, 230 m², in the Toprak Vip Villas complex in Kargıcak. Unbeatable location – unmatched in a straight line to the sea, with no hills. No other villas with such a luxurious location remain in this area. Built in 20…
Agency
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Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,003
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 12 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 9 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$714,924
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Apartment building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$233,229
The year of construction 2026
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,15M
We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools (36 m2 - 49 m2), barbecue areas, jacuzzis. Completion - May, 2024. Features of the flats Tile flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Grohe sanitary ware Location and nearby i…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to the center of Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$213,240
A distinctive feature of the project from others is the beautiful nature around - majestic mountains, the Obachay River and a state park opposite the house, there will be no construction there. The residence features a large outdoor swimming pool with an aqua park, an indoor pool, a sauna, a…
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool close to the beaches and the city center of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$166,138
The modern complex is close to the sea, consists of 70 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, and is ideal for investment. Features: high-quality construction swimming pool fitness room basketball court indoor and outdoor parking Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Hom…
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,438
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale. We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company. The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, wi…
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Smart Home
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Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Show all Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$1,74M
Finishing options Finished
Exclusive 4+2 Villa with Sea View: Luxury + Turkish Citizenship We present this exclusive luxury villa in the prestigious Kargicak district of Alanya. This property combines premium construction quality, thoughtful layout, and an impressive range of amenities for comfortable seaside livin…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$320,442
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a large swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel doors Video intercom Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting Equi…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom. First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and…
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Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$150,317
The project consists of 5 houses and 113 apartments. Types of apartments: standard ones with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms, apartments with garden and 2 bedrooms. Optimal design of the rooms. In addition to the large living room studios and bedrooms all apartments have balconies w…
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,381
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2. A luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure is located in the central part of Alanya, 700 meters from the equipped beach with clean and clear water. The …
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Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Show all Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Apartment building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$198,671
The year of construction 2026
Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenit…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,291
The residence features landscaped gardens, walking paths, kids' playgrounds and pool, an outdoor swimming pool of 192 m2, lounge areas, a bar and a barbecue area, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Show all Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$765,198
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Seafront Real Estate with Mountain and Sea Views in Mahmutlar Mahmutlar attracts attention from investors and those who consider it to be a summerhouse with its natural beaches and tourist places. Real estate for sale in Alanya is situated close to cafes, restaurants, markets, shops, parks, …
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Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
Finishing options Finished
Apartment photos available upon request. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront. Direct sea view Unfurnished apartment Building completed in 2022 Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters fro…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$221,396
A premium residential project located on the first coastline in the picturesque area of Kestel. This unique complex is designed for those who dream of waking up to the sound of waves and enjoying stunning sea views from their windows. The complex consists of a single block with 40 spacious a…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$337,950
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room, a mini golf course, around-the-clock video surveillance, a parking, play and lounge areas, a library. Completion - December, 31, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructu…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and a kids' playground in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$205,083
The complex consists of 20 flats and duplex apartments. Features: swimming pool kids' pool lounge areas barbecue area kids' playground and play room parking fitness room lobby sauna jacuzzi 24/7 security Completion - June, 2027 Features of the flats lacquered kitchen cabinetry star galax…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$260,648
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating P…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the Calypso Residence complex.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$107,077
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the second floor. New luxury modern residential complex in Kestel, one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya. The complex consists of six blocks, the distance to the sea is only 400 meters, all the necessary infrastructure for life and …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall at 750 meters from the beach, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$692,738
The residence features a club, swimming pools for children and adults, a landscaped green area, a shopping mall, a covered parking, a fitness room, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a lounge area, a kids' play room. Completion - September, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smar…
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Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Show all Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 200 meters from the sea in the Citadel Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,564
Finishing options Finished
Citadel BSR Residence is a beautiful residential complex, located between Ataturk and Barbarossa streets in the central part of Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea. Apartment 2 + 1-115 m? Furnished (new furniture) 2nd floor 2 bathrooms 2 balconies Windows overlook northwest an…
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Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$103,036
This project is located in Antalya city, Alanya municipality, Ciplakli district. The project has 15 apartments and 2 shops. Gazipasa Airport is 35 km and 190 km from Antalya International Airport. Distance to the beach 2500 meters. The new Alanya University Faculty of Medicine is planned to …
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Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$90,306
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 27 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units Apartments with 2 bedrooms— 9 unit Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 1 units Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and th…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Luna Loft Residence complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$86,709
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m² with mountain views is for sale in the Luna Loft Residence complex. The complex is located 550 meters from the sea, with all city amenities within walking distance: cafes, restaurants, shops, farmers' markets, etc. Completion date: Janua…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Myra Park complex, 200 meters from the sea.
Kestel, Turkey
from
$176,886
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 110 m² in the Myra Park complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies Views of the complex grounds and mountains Myra Park is a beautiful residential complex with its own amenities, located 300 meters from…
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Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
$728,278
The complex consists of 5 villas. Each of these villas has an infinity pool, 3 bedrooms, living room and kitchen. Two villas have outdoor parking, three villas have indoor parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is 2 km from Inzhekum which has one of the best beaches on the …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$332,095
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a spa complex with a lounge area and massage rooms, an outdoor swimming pool with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a fitness center, a ki…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,872
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 17 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom — 13 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the constr…
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$101,286
Finishing options Finished
A video of the apartment is available upon request. One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex. Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in…
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Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Show all Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Keşefli, Turkey
from
$196,324
Pokoje: 2+1 Liczba pięter: 2 Powierzchnia: 136 m² 400 metrów od morza. Kamienica znajduje się w dzielnicy Keşevli, pomiędzy Kargicak i Demirtaş. Rok budowy: 2008 Najważniejsze cechy: W pełni umeblowane Oddzielna kuchnia Salon 1 łazienka 2 toalety Ogród Taras z g…
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Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Show all Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Villa Villa with sea view for the price of an aptamentov!
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$300,607
Finishing options Finished
Villa video available upon request! Luxury furnished 3+1 townhouse with sea views in the Granada Residence Kargicak complex. Kitchen-living room 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Garden Granada Residence is a unique complex of luxury villas and apartments with five-star hotel services…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$178,166
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground and a games room, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness center, a sauna. Completion - February, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Wireless Internet Central…
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Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Show all Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Residential complex Apartment in the complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege.
Oba, Turkey
from
$123,073
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 52 m2 in the premium SPA complex Best Home 46 - Oba Privilege. A set of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, heated floors in the bathrooms and a flow-through water heater - …
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Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,673
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, just one kilometre from the sea. There are 40 flats in the house, of which: 30 flats with 1 bedroom, 10 duplexes with 2 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, recreation r…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
$145,656
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a parking. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the center of Gazipasa, 2.5 km from the s…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$373,065
The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
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Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$195,465
2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000. Apartment Layout: Luxurious new furniture and appliances Kitchen-living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathr…
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$107,202
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex. This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies. On Tuesdays and Saturda…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$235,433
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Sea and Pool View Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, where these luxury apartments are located, is a prominent area in Alanya known for its social amenities, beautiful beaches, and walking paths. Demirtaş stands out with its high-quality real estate projects …
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Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$172,456
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet in…
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
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Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,003
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 80 m2 in Novita Deluxe complex. Novita Deluxe Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea, 10 km from the center of Alanya and 30 km from Gazipasa International Airport. All necessary …
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Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Show all Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the center of Antalya at a low price!
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$170,376
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in the center of Antalya, on the city's main tourist street, Işıklar. The complex is meticulously designed down to the last detail: unique design, panoramic windows, and a smart home system. With its own infrastructure and a professional management company, the ent…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$157,308
In a popular developing tourist area, this development offers standard 1 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dis…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$186,003
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor. The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms. Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a water park and green areas, Altintas, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$158,180
The project consists of 11 buildings with 1,437 duplex apartments with 1-5 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool fitness center sauna Turkish bath steam room kids' playgrounds water park walking paths basketball court tennis court recreation areas large green areas indoor and outdoor parking C…
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$778,060
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$230,718
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking. Completion - 30/08/2023. F…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a private beach at 580 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$322,773
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features a garage and a parking, a conference room, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a mini club, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe and a restau…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$233,282
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi and an aqua park, a vitamin bar, a tennis court, a mini golf course, a garden, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bat…
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools and a restaurant at 150 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$279,659
The residence features a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, steam bath), a restaurant and a bar, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a play room, around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace. Facilities and equipmen…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$174,204
The project features: Indoor/outdoor swimming pool Generator Barbecue Outdoor photo area Children's play area Gym Game room Outdoor cinema Yoga space Children's play area Sauna Massage Room Outdoor seating areas Mini golf course Trampoline playground Billiard room Conference room Bicycle pa…
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$351,758
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
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Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Show all Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$309,741
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$192,066
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) of 125 m² in the Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront. American kitchen combined with living room 2 spacious bedrooms 2 large bathrooms The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m² and consists of four 5-story blocks. …
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$140,159
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 in the River Panorama Oba complex. River Panorama is a new premium residential complex located in Oba - one of the best areas of Alanya. A full and convenient infrastructure has been created here, including Migros and Carrefour supermarkets, …
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$144,515
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu. Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex. This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from t…
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Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$1,40M
We offer a villa with a panoramic sea view, an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a hamam, a large garden and a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located …
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$122,351
A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views. Decoration materials have b…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$322,773
The residence features a garage and a parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness room, a spa center (sauna, hamam, steam bath, salt room, massage room), a conference room and a library, a bar, a barbecue area, a mini club, a kids' playground, an aquapark, a private beach, around-t…
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Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Residential complex Apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$162,864
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom (1+1) and two bedroom (2+1) apartments in the Via Mar Residence complex on the seafront. The complex is located on a total area of ​​6,852 m2 and consists of two 5-storey blocks with 135 apartments. A new premium residential complex on the first line of the Mediterranean Se…
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Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$151,482
We offer two-bedroom apartments of 75 m2 and duplex four-bedroom apartments of 155 m2. The luxury residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a generator, a kids' playground, a parking, a concierge, around-the-clock security and video surveil…
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TRANIO
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$364,931
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Show all Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Residential complex Duplex 3+1 in the Konak Premium complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$340,693
Finishing options Finished
A three-bedroom duplex (3+1), 140 sq m in the Konak Premium complex. This large-scale luxury project, covering 25,000 sq m, consists of eight seven-story blocks and, in addition to stunning amenities, even boasts its own 2,500 sq m mall. This apartment is located in the largest block, …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$130,310
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex. This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out t…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$425,314
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking fitness center sauna and steam bath games room with a billiard around-the-clock secuirty Facilities and equipment in the house Wireless Internet Central satellite system Video intercom Ki…
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TRANIO
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Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Show all Residence Nordic Art 2
Residence Nordic Art 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
The new project of premium class NORDIC ART 2 is a new generation residential residence that combines all the features of resort and investment attractive luxury real estate.Start of construction: October 2024.End of construction: December 2026.The unique location is the first coastline.The …
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$238,888
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex. Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach. All the city center's amenities are wit…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with several swimming pools, gym, children's playground, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$159,174
The project is on a 17,989 m2 plot, of which the majority (8,900 m2) is green space and 3,940 m2 pools. The complex has 1-2 bedroom flats, several swimming pools, gym, playground, gazebo, parking space for each flat. The buildings have seismic resistance according to European standards. Loc…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Show all Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Residential complex Apartment 3+1XL - the best price in Azura!
Alanya, Turkey
from
$358,878
Finishing options Finished
AZURA WORLD in Türkler: open the door to a new life. Introducing AZURA WORLD—a grand city-within-a-city project on the Antalya coast. This is more than just a residential complex, but a holistic environment for living, recreation, and investment, where every detail has been carefully cons…
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Smart Home
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Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Show all Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Apartment building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$244,780
The year of construction 2026
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as the holiday location of Alanya, has recently grown and developed rapidly. With its quality services, it has become the first choice of foreign and local people. The region attracts the eyes with its r…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$215,984
The complex was built for a quiet, peaceful life in the city, away from the hustle and bustle. It has 488 flats located in 11 residential buildings. The total area of the project is 45,210 m2, with landscaping taking up 80% of that area. There is also a pond and various recreational faciliti…
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TRANIO
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