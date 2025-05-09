Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.

Furnished apartments in the Vega Style complex:

One bedroom (1+1) 55 m2 - 83,000 EUR

Two bedroom (2+1) 95 m2 - 123,000 EUR

A modern residential complex located in a picturesque and ecologically clean area of ​​Alanya - Kargicak, just 150 meters from the sea and the beach.

The apartments are perfect for permanent or seasonal living, as well as for rent.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools

Hammam and Sauna

Fitness room

BBQ area

Children's playroom

Table tennis

Parking

24-hour video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.