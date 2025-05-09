Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.

Furnished apartments in the Vega Style complex:
One bedroom (1+1) 55 m2 - 83,000 EUR
Two bedroom (2+1) 95 m2 - 123,000 EUR
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque and ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargicak, just 150 meters from the sea and the beach.
The apartments are perfect for permanent or seasonal living, as well as for rent.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
Hammam and Sauna
Fitness room
BBQ area
Children's playroom
Table tennis
Parking
24-hour video surveillance
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.