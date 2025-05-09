  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$93,247
17
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26215
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished apartments in the Vega Style complex:

One bedroom (1+1) 55 m2 - 83,000 EUR
Two bedroom (2+1) 95 m2 - 123,000 EUR

A modern residential complex located in a picturesque and ecologically clean area of ​​Alanya - Kargicak, just 150 meters from the sea and the beach.

The apartments are perfect for permanent or seasonal living, as well as for rent.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools
Hammam and Sauna
Fitness room
BBQ area
Children's playroom
Table tennis
Parking
24-hour video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Residential complex Furnished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 150 meters from the sea.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$93,247
