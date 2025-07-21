  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin

Apartment in a new building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin

Mezitli, Turkey
from
$93,001
;
24
Leave a request
ID: 27618
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Mezitli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

New Apartments with Unique Sea Views Just 200 m from the Beach in Tece, Mersin

Apartments for sale in Mersin are located in Tece, only 200 m from the beach, within a stylish residential complex consisting of two blocks. Known as the pearl of the Mediterranean, Mersin has become one of Turkey’s leading coastal cities in recent years, thanks to major investments. The Tece district, part of Mezitli, is a vibrant living center attracting strong interest from both local and international investors. With its climate, sea, historical texture, natural beauty, and affordable real estate prices, Mersin stands out as one of the most appealing destinations in Turkey.

The apartments for sale in Mersin are within walking distance of the sea, markets, and daily amenities. The apartments' location is highly advantageous: 200 m to the beach, 1 km to the Çeşmeli highway connection, 8 km to Soli Center Mall, 14 km to Sayapark Mall, 15 km to Mersin Marina, 17 km to Forum Mall, and 89 km to Çukurova International Airport.

The ready-to-move apartments in Tece are situated in a residential complex consisting of 2 blocks. The project includes a range of social facilities such as an outdoor parking lot, elevator, swimming pool, children’s playground, and pergolas.

The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments feature a living room, open-plan kitchen, bathroom, dressing room, and balcony. Built with premium materials, they are equipped with top-quality finishes. Interior details include suspended ceilings, kitchen cabinets, cloakroom units, bathroom cabinets, kitchen countertops, a steel entrance door, first-class bathroom fixtures, high-quality shower cabins, and 10 mm parquet flooring with wide grouts.


COV-00243

Location on the map

Mezitli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Furnished Apartment near the famous Cleopatra beach in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$180,446
Residential complex SIRIUS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$163,325
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$763,235
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$244,510
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$535,639
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Ready-to-Move Apartments in Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$93,001
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$170,260
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool and an aquapark, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$214,638
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$315,199
This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices. In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguish…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications