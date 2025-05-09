Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2 with sea view is for sale.

Your summer residence is located just 5 minutes walk from the Mediterranean Sea and at the same time all the developed infrastructure of the city is at your fingertips: cafes, supermarkets, banks, bakery, playgrounds and service centers - all this will be located on the lower floors of the residential complex.

The closed territory of your residence will have infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life.

Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom for you!

Completion date: delivered in 2022.

Complex infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers

Children's pool

BBQ area

Recreation area with sun canopy

Toilets and showers

Lifts and escalators for moving around the area

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

Spa area:

Turkish bath (Hamam)

Roman steam room

Finnish sauna

Massage rooms

Indoor heated pool

Salt room

Tropical shower

Recreation room

Recreation area:

Table tennis

Billiards

Children's playground

Office

Computer games room

Technical equipment:

Wi-Fi Internet on the territory of the complex

Satellite TV

24/7 video surveillance and security

Electric generator

Specifics of the buildings:

4 blocks, 12 floors

280 apartments

Number of rooms: 1+1, 2+1, duplexes 2+1, 4+1

Number of balconies: 1, 2, 3 balconies

Number of bathrooms: 1 - 3

Living area: 66.00 m² - 255.00 m²

Land area: 10,000 m2

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.