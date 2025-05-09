Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 70 m2 with sea view is for sale.
Your summer residence is located just 5 minutes walk from the Mediterranean Sea and at the same time all the developed infrastructure of the city is at your fingertips: cafes, supermarkets, banks, bakery, playgrounds and service centers - all this will be located on the lower floors of the residential complex.
The closed territory of your residence will have infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life.
Apartments with thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, panoramic windows will create a feeling of space and freedom for you!
Completion date: delivered in 2022.
Complex infrastructure:
Landscaped green area
Large outdoor swimming pool with slides and sun loungers
Children's pool
BBQ area
Recreation area with sun canopy
Toilets and showers
Lifts and escalators for moving around the area
Indoor parking
Outdoor parking
Spa area:
Turkish bath (Hamam)
Roman steam room
Finnish sauna
Massage rooms
Indoor heated pool
Salt room
Tropical shower
Recreation room
Recreation area:
Table tennis
Billiards
Children's playground
Office
Computer games room
Technical equipment:
Wi-Fi Internet on the territory of the complex
Satellite TV
24/7 video surveillance and security
Electric generator
Specifics of the buildings:
4 blocks, 12 floors
280 apartments
Number of rooms: 1+1, 2+1, duplexes 2+1, 4+1
Number of balconies: 1, 2, 3 balconies
Number of bathrooms: 1 - 3
Living area: 66.00 m² - 255.00 m²
Land area: 10,000 m2
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.