New buildings for sale in Mersin

Toroslar
24
Erdemli
9
Mezitli
5
Mut
3
Tarsus
2
Akdeniz
1
Yenisehir
1
Apartment building EMERALD STAR TECE
Apartment building EMERALD STAR TECE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€64,000
Area 71–91 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
REAL ESTATE TURKEY / MERSINFor sale apartmentNumber of rooms: 2 + 1Area:A blok - 71 m2 gross / 60 m2 netB, C blok - 91 m2 gross / 73m2 netAddress: Mezitli District, TejaFloor: A, B, C blocks of 14 floorsEnd of construction in October 2023Total territory 9 190 m2On the floor there are 4 apartments in B, With blocksOn the floor there are 8 apartments in A block Closed territory Pool Waterpark Open Sports Playground Security 24/7 Video surveillance Children's playground BBQ Area Recreation Rush Basketball site Tennis court Sauna Hamam Elevator Generator Gasified Autoparking Sea 400 m Cost:71 m2 from 64,00091 m2 from 79,000Prepayment - 50%Installment for 12 months.
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
from
€38,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,000 1 + 1 110 sq.m. from € 67,000 see apartments with a large terrace The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Project characteristics: it consists of 3 blocks of 13 floors; territory 9800 m.sq.; indoor gym; water park; 6 barbecue gazebos; sports field; playground; recreation areas; outdoor pool; generator; gas; security; 24/7 video surveillance; territory landscape design; Characteristics of the apartment: video doorman, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headphones, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the tile floor, 10 mm multi-layer laminate + plinth, Plastic windows with double-glazed double-chamber windows, enameled railing, metal door, Decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the first class bathroom.
Residential complex MNZ MERSINA LUX
Residential complex MNZ MERSINA LUX
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€103,000
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Mersina Lux is a new project from the developer of MNZ Başaran in the Tomyuk area. Infrastructure: - Territory with landscape design; - Swimming pool with water park; - Open parking; - Hammam and the sauna; - Sports fields; - Recreation areas; - Barbecue; - Children's playground; - Basketball platform; - 24 hour security.
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mersin, Turkey
from
€36,000
Area 32–47 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
The complex consists of 1 block on 13 floors, 300 m to the sea Turkey, Mersin End of construction: 12/30/2025 Apartments 1 + 0, area 32 m2, 1 + 1, area 47m2 Price 1 + 0 from 36000 euros, 1 + 1 from 49000 euros Installment without interest until 06/30/2025, down payment 50% DESCRIPTION OF QUARTERS Ceramics in wet areas and on the balcony Laminate in rooms Wardrobe MDF kitchen headset In the bathrooms: shower, sink, ceramic floor and wall cover, lighting Air conditioning findings in all rooms Drywall ceilings Steel front door COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE BASKETBALL SHOWER OPEN POOL Hamas SAUNA AKVAPARK               ZONE BARBEC         CHILD PLACE OPEN PARK PASSENGER GENERATOR BESED PROTECTION 24/7
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Mersin, Turkey
from
€41,065
Area 70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Apartments in the popular Mersin, in the Tarus area. Apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration in neutral colors. Modern layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1 from 70 to 120 sq.m. The apartments have panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The complex was created in an ultra-modern style of 7 blocks, with a large territory of closed territory and developed infrastructure. Infrastructure: - outdoor swimming pool; - open and closed parking; - open playground; - arbors; - basketball court; - closed gym; - cafes and restaurants; - walking area; - open and closed outlets. Around the complex under construction, there are many attractions and historical monuments, as well as developed urban infrastructure: cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, pharmacies, parks, hospitals, schools.
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Residential complex ILKEM VEGAS
Mersin, Turkey
from
€55,000
Completion date: 2026
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
Plot area 17.203 m2 ERDEMLİ / TOMUK 500 Meters to the sea 4 Blocks and villas, apartments 1+1, 2+1 Initial installment 50% - the possibility of installments for 24 months. PROJECT START: 31.12.2023 END : 31.12.2026 Interior features: Suspended ceilings Kitchen set, countertop Wardrobe cabinets Cabinets in bathrooms Steel entrance door PVC windows Plumbing 1 class Shower cabin 1 class Laminate 10mm    General characteristics: Natural gas system BIMS blocks Intelligent elevator system Fire detector  Generator Video surveillance systems   Features of the social sphere: Outdoor swimming pool (850 M2) Aquapark Open parking Open children's playground Fitness Bathhouse Basketball, football, volleyball, tennis Children's playground Open area for yoga Cafe Hobby – garden for pets Barbecue area and recreation Parking Pedestrian area Mini-market Conference-room Cinema
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Residential complex LAVINYA PREMIUM
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 70–160 m²
338 properties 338
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
Lavinya Premium ( Mersin / Erdemli, Tomuk district ) 100 meters from the sea!!! Price: from 73,000 euros. Initial installment: 50%, then installment until June 2024. Deadline: December 2024 Apartments 1 + 1 ( gross 70-75 sq.m. ) Apartments 2 + 1 ( gross 100-108 sq.m. ) Apartments 3 + 1 ( gross 160 sq.m. ) Also presented are apartments 1 + 1 duplexes, as well as apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with terraces. External infrastructure: basketball, tennis and children's playgrounds, water park pool, cafeteria, parking, barbecue area, generator, arbors, walking paths, bicycle parking, Internal infrastructure: hammam, sauna, indoor pool, gym, cinema. Note: from the sea 100m, ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom and balconies, laminate in rooms, wardrobe in the hallway, kitchen set of mdf, in the bathroom ( shower, sink, ceramic floor and wall cover, lighting devices, air conditioning, drywall ceilings, steel door, panoramic windows to the floor of aluminum, fire system, 24/7 security, video surveillance. The construction company ALIOĞLU INŞAAT began its activities in 1998. Work experience: - thousands of built and sold apartments - in 2022, the construction of more than 800 apartments was launched
Residential complex GALA
Residential complex GALA
Yenisehir, Turkey
from
€46,000
Area 60–80 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: GALA. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Yenishehir. City center. In complex 1 block, gasified, centralized heating, fire system. Start of construction: November 2021. End of construction: November 2022. The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Cost: 1 + 1 60 sq. M.m from 46.000 € 2 + 1 80 sq.m from 58.000 € Special offer: down payment of 30% and installment plan of 0% for the remaining months before the completion of the facility = November 2022.; From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen set and bar, wardrobe, plumbing, plumbing and shower. Within walking distance: the exit market, shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, schools, banks, public transport stops, D400 highway.
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€55,000
Agency: TRANIO
A project consisting of 4 blocks. In the project flats with 1-4 bedrooms. Residential complex in 5 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas: aquapark, bathhouse, football, volleyball, basketball courts, yoga ground, garden for pets, mini-market, conference hall, cinema. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 24 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Mersin, Turkey
from
€49,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
New complex in Teja, Mersin The complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors Zemin Kat + 11 floors  380 m to the sea End of construction: 12/31/2024 Apartments 1 + 0, area 35 m2 net Price 1 + 0 from 43.000 euros Installment without interest for 10 months, down payment 50% With full payment 5% discount% General characteristics: All first class materials Central natural gas system Heat-resistant BIM Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Hydro thermal insulation of roofs Video surveillance system Apartment Features: Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bath cabinets Granite kitchen bench PVC windows First class luminaires First class shower Floor 8 mm Iron railing Silicon-based import paint Air conditioning Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Open parking Playground Conversations Indoor heated pool Roof Restaurant with Sea View Hamam Sauna Table tennis
Residential complex CONCEPT
Residential complex CONCEPT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New complex in Mersin, Teja Located 600 meters from the sea Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, commercial areas Three blocks Storeys 14 Area 1 + 1 - 62 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 100 m2 gross There are apartment layouts 2 + 1 100 m2 + terrace 76.5 m2 Suitable for obtaining a residence permit Start of construction: 12/30/2022. End of construction - 12/30/2024 Down payment 50%, installment plan before completion of construction Apartments 1 + 1 from 73.000 euros Apartments 2 + 1 from 98.000 euros Common features: Floor gas heating Built-in furniture Stone countertop in the kitchen Air conditioning Double double double-glazed windows PVC Sun nodes in tiles All plumbing of the 1st class Floor in residential areas – laminate Steel outside door Suspension ceiling Smart elevator system Complex infrastructure: Security, video surveillance Parking Generator Hamam, sauna Outdoor pools Waterpark Fitness room Playground Basketball court BBQ area Landscaping
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
Mersin, Turkey
from
€83,000
Area 75–138 m²
88 properties 88
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New building in Mersin, Tomyuk Two blocks on 13 floors ( underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors ) Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 net Area 2 + 1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 net Start of construction - 06/30/2022 End of construction - 05/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 450 meters The distance to the center of Erdemli is 7 km Family Clinic - 1000m Bazaar, Migros Supermarket - 70 m Elementary school - 100 m Restaurant - 50 m Bakery - 50 m All apartments will have a smart home system. There will be soundproofing between the apartments On the floor there are 2 elevators, 2 stairs Block A - 5 apartments on the floor Block B - 6 apartments on the floor Price 1 + 1 from 83.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 116.500 euros 40% first payment, installment 16 months   Apartment Features Air conditioning Heating flaring The prospect of gasification Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Apartment details: Suspension ceiling MDF kitchen cabinets with stone countertops Wardrobe Wardrobe in the dressing room Bathroom cabinets Steel outside door Double glasses of pvkh with thermal glass function Walls painted with waterproof paint The bathrooms will have showers, HILTON sinks, ceramic wall cover and lamps 1st class shower Floor in residential areas - laminate - 8 mm., In the bathroom, balconies and corridor - tiles Complex infrastructure: Generator Security Video surveillance Parking for cars open Underground parking Bicycle Parking Indoor pool Open pool Children's pool Waterpark Playground open Children's playroom Sandbox Basketball court BBQ area Conversations Fitness outdoor area Walking paths Landscaping Tennis court Hamam ( 2 pcs ) Sauna ( 2 pcs ) Shock room Indoor fitness room Table tennis Billiards
Residential complex VIP PANORAMA
Residential complex VIP PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,004
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
A residential complex with developed infrastructure on the first coastline, located in the Teja microdistrict in Mezitli. The apartments are equipped with a steel front door, suspended ceiling, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, glass balcony partitions. The complex has all the infrastructure for a comfortable stay: an outdoor pool with water slides, a children's pool, a playground, a basketball court, gazebos, recreation areas and a barbecue, a private garden, open parking. Within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Affordable interest-free installment plan.
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€54,000
Area 80 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: ROYAL TERRACE is located in a new developing sleeping area that many Russian-speaking families have chosen. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Mercin Marina is a 20-minute drive away. Start of construction: January 2022 End of construction: January 2023 Cost: 2 + 1 80 sq. M.m from 54.000 € Special offer: down payment of 30% and installment plan in equal parts monthly until the completion date of construction; From the developer: video intercom, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headset, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the floor tiles and laminated laminate 10 mm + baseboard, plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed windows, glazed railing, metal front door, decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class. Project features: closed territory, video surveillance, security, car parking (open), pool (open), playground (open), gazebos for relaxation, barbecue area, generator.
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Residential complex TÖMÜK PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€40,000
Area 70 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. Start of construction: April 2021. Construction end: March 2023. Costs: 1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 € 2 + 1,110 sqm from 52,000 € Special offer: 30% advance and quota plan in equal parts per month until the completion
Residential complex EMERALD HOMES
Residential complex EMERALD HOMES
Mersin, Turkey
from
€62,054
Area 70–92 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Emerald Homes is a new project that has successfully combined everything you need for a comfortable stay. The complex is located in the young and most promising area of Tomuk. Thanks to a well-thought-out project, each apartment has a convenient layout. One of the main highlight of Emerald Homes is the availability of apartments with a huge terrace with a chic sea view. If you were looking for a quiet and peaceful place, with beautiful landscapes on the sea and on the mountains, then this project is for you. The complex consists of one block, with apartment layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The distance to the sea, with a clean beach and a promenade is only two hundred meters. All the layout in the complex is designed for a comfortable and convenient stay. There are options with two balconies and bathrooms, and the owners of the upper floor become owners of huge terraces overlooking the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Security, video surveillance; - Pool, children's pool; - Generator; - Open parking; - Sports ground; - Barbecue zone; - Conversations; - Playground. Location: Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is popular among the Russian-speaking population. Tomiuk belongs to the Erdemli district, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time 30 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 114 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
LOCATION: TOMUK / ERDEMLI / MERSIN 1 + 1 46-53M2, 70-75 M2 2 + 1 72-80M2 100-108 M2 3 + 1 117M2 160M2 The complex consists of 1st STAGE OF THE BLOCK A and B. Also in the complex will be 4 VILLES 2 BLOCK TOTAL WILL BE 357, 15 floor complex. In 1 QUARTER WILL BE A TOTAL 201 QUARTERS. SELECTED + FULL STAGE + 15 STAGE AND base THIS WILL BE 6 commercial places ( MAGAZINS ). DISTANCE TO THE SEA 150 meters  Nearby: shop, bazaar, pharmacy, school, kindergarten. FAMILY MEDICIN ( HEALTH CENTER ) 250 meters On the territory BRIEF FITNES OPEN BASSIN Closed pool CAFETERY AT THE BASIC TENNIS COORT KINOSAL AKVAPARK BATH ( 2 pcs. ) – SAUNA ( 2 pcs. ) BARBECY PLOTS FORGULOGING ROADS CHILD GAME GENERATOR -7/24 SAFETY - CAMER SYSTEM Recreation areas, mangal area OPEN PARKING WELCOME FOR WELOSIPE HERE ZONE The first CONTRIBUTION 50% of the installment is interest-free until June 2024.   WORK DATE: 12/01/2022. WORK PERFORMANCE DATE: 12/30/2024. Call right now !!!!  Whatsapp    
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
€53,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 7 blocks. The project includes flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex with different recreation areas: cafes, restaurants, shops, gazebos, basketball court, etc. Instalment payment at the initial instalment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure To the airport - 7km (10 min.) To the shopping centre "TARSU" - 20m. (1 minute) To the beach - 10km (10 minutes)
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€185,000
Area 245 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND 💎 ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 2 ▪ ĽIn each block of 3 elevators 🔲 Basic characteristics of the apartment 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Gross ( m ² ): 245; ▪ ĽNeto ( m ² ): 175; ▪ ĽLand kitchen ▪ Ľ Number of bathrooms: 4 ▪ Ľ Number of balconies: 2 ▪ ĽLust ( m ² ): 15.00 ▪ ĽGostiny ( m ² ): 35.00 ▪ ĽKukhnya ( m ² ): 27.00 ▪ ĽBaby room 1 ( m ² ): 11.10 ▪ ĽBaby room 2 ( m ² ): 12.00 ▪ ĽSpal room ( m ² ): 15.00 ▪ ĽHarderobic ( m ² ): 3.50 ▪ ĽVroom 1 ( m ² ): 4.50 ▪ ĽHouse bedroom ( m ² ): 20.00 ▪ ĽBathroom mistress ( m ² ): 6.00 ▪ ĽHarderobic mistress 2 ( m ² ): 9.00 ▪ ĽW room 3 ( m ² ): 5.00 ▪ Ľ Toilet ( m ² ): 3.00 ▪ Ľ Balcony 1 ( m ² ): 3.25 ▪ Ľ Balcony 2 ( m ² ): 3.30 💶 Cost: from 185.000 € ⁇ 知 • installment payment is possible! 🔲 Features of the apartment: ▪ ĽCentral satellite TV in each apartment ( free ) ▪ ĽVideo intercom ▪ ĽLift: 3 ▪ Ľ Fire alarm ▪ ĽK kitchen headset with granite countertops ▪ ĽShkaf in the hallway ▪ 广 Underhang ceiling of drywall ▪ Ľ Wall paint with silicone waterproof paint ▪ Ľ On the floor of the tile, multilayer laminate 10 mm + baseboard ▪ Ľ Plastic windows with double chamber double-glazed window ▪ Ľ Metal entrance door with additional locks ▪ þ Parcel of ceramic tiles ▪ ω Scar and Tumba in the bathroom ▪ İ İ İSantechnics and shower cabin in the bathroom-th class 🔲 Territory Features: ▪ ĽClosed area ▪Videon-observation ▪ ▪ ▪ ĽAvtopark ( open ) ▪ ▪ Second ( closed ) ▪ ▪ Ľ ( open ) ▪ ▪ Sports ground <TAGit ▪ open> Barbecue ▪ Ľ Generator 🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH 🟢 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 🔵 Telegram: https://t.me/MersinRegion33 🟣 Viber: https://viber.click/905385416639 📶 Phone + all messenger: ▶ ĽYouTube Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexStepane... ⁇ ĽTelegram channel: t.me/turkeyrealestatealexstepanenko ⁇ ĽInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mersinregio... 🚻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stepanenko33 📩 E-mail: ⁇ ĽWebsite: https://www.ilkemyapimersin.com 🚹 Alex
Residential complex AURA
Residential complex AURA
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€100,381
Area 64–88 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Emerald Aura — premium residential complex located on the Mediterranean coastline in the Ayash resort area ( Erdemli ). The project is designed for those who dreamed of living in silence with chic sea views. And the main feature of the project is a closed beach and its own access to the sea. The complex is located in one of the famous resort areas of Mersin, where the famous monuments of architecture of Kizkalesi and many beaches with blue flags are located. For a comfortable stay, the house will be equipped with: two elevators, a swimming pool, walking areas, places for relaxation and barbecue. In addition to the fact that all apartments will have their own sea views, a rooftop design solution with a full-fledged relaxation area is also provided. Apartments for rent: - Suspension ceiling; - Kitchen headset; - Wardrobe in the hallway: - Furniture in the bathroom; - Steel reinforced door; - Window double-glazed windows; - Coloring walls with waterproof paint. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, we will select objects for you according to the most favorable conditions!  
Residential complex EMERALD RIVA
Residential complex EMERALD RIVA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€57,000
Area 46 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! EMERALD RIVA is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 600 meters from the sea. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground; - Parking; - A relaxation area with arbors; - Volleyball / Basketball court; - Sauna; - Hamam; - Cinema; - The gym. Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m. - Airport: 35 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mersin, Turkey
from
€84,000
Area 53–150 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. SITE SUSTAINABLE FROM TWO BLOKOV A and B COMPOSE FROM 1 + 1-2 + 1-3 + 1 QUARTERS ON EACH ETAGE ON 5 QUARTERS 28 pcs. 1 + 1 75 m2 56 pcs. 2 + 1 110 m2 56 pcs. 3 + 1 130 m2 STAGE + 14 STAGE OPEN POOL TENNIS COORT CHILD POOL AKVAPARK OPEN PARKING OPEN / INTERNAL TRAINING ZAL SAUNA BATHROOM FULL GENERATOR HERE ZONE BIBLIOTICS ROOM FOR NEGOTIATIONS TO SEA 200 METERS. Sandstone is a chic beach. PLAN PAYMENTS 50% PAYMENT PROPOSED BY THE FINAL OFFICE 06/30/2023
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€68,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 2 blocks, with one bedroom flats. Residential complex with various amenities and recreation areas. 50% prepayment and 12-month instalments are possible. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in Erdemli district, 600 metres to the sea.
Residential complex RIO
Residential complex RIO
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Area 39–54 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
Residential complex MZN GOLD CITY
Residential complex MZN GOLD CITY
Mersin, Turkey
from
€83,000
Area 75–120 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MZN GOLD CİTY is a new residential complex with rich infrastructure in the Mersin area, Arpachbakhshish. The Arpachbakhshish region is gradually gaining popularity among local and foreign residents. The beaches in this area are landscaped, with various cafes and other amenities. The residential complex will consist of three 15-story blocks with a facade in a modern style, which will be located on a landscaped area just 300m from the sea. In addition to its convenient location, a rich social infrastructure is also provided for future residents. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground; - Open parking; - Protection 24/7; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam; - Barbecue zone; - Conversations; - Well-maintained territory of the complex; - Basketball platform. Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residence Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Residence Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€70,000
Area 43–251 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2024
Complex in Mersin district Arpachbakhshin Cleaning 1 + 1, 75 gross  2 + 1, 120 net  Start of construction 12/30/2022 End of construction 12/30/2024  15-storey house - 3 blocks  To the sea 480 meters  Infrastructure Outdoor pool Open parking Hamam Sauna Fitness Barbecue Zone Conversation Playground Basketball Zone Generator Security 7/24  
Residential complex Oniks
Residential complex Oniks
Mersin, Turkey
from
€68,000
Area 65–73 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oniks Residence is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 1 km from the sea. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. The complex will be built on an area of 4138 m ² and consists of 2 blocks. Each block has 14 floors, on each floor in block A there are 6 apartments, and in block B there are 7 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - An open playground; - A conversation; - Landscaping garden. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex GLORIA TECE
Residential complex GLORIA TECE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€80,000
Area 54 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! GLORIA TECE is a new residential complex in the Denise area. Infrastructure: - Security - Video surveillance - Pool - Children's pool - Generator - Open parking - Fitness lounge - barbecue area - Conversations - Playground - Basketball court Distance: To the sea: 500 m Mezitli Center is 9 km away. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Residential complex PERLA
Residential complex PERLA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€75,069
Area 52–76 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. PERLA is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Apartments for rent: - Kitchen headset; - Furniture in the bathroom; - Shower cabin; - Santexnika; - Metal front door; - Satellite TV. Infrastructure: - Adult and children's outdoor pool; - Playground; - A conversation; - Barbecue zone; - Parking. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€148,021
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a fitness center, a cinema, around-the-clock security and concierge service, swimming pools and an aquapark, a spa center, a restaurant, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin.
Residential complex ILKEM SILVER
Residential complex ILKEM SILVER
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 69–120 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ilkem Silver is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular Mezitli district, 1 km from the sea. Mezitley is the highlight of Mersin. The location of this area is unique, as it is very close to clean beaches and at the same time not far from the city center. Among the local population, the Mezitli district is known as a family, quiet and calm area. It is in Mezitli that most private schools are located, which is a huge advantage. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Sauna; - Parking; - Fitness room; - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€82,000
Agency: TRANIO
There are 340 flats in 3 blocks with 14 floors. Flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex 3 minutes walk from the sea, with gardens and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli district, Teje neighbourhood. Distance to the sea - 350 metres.
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€63,000
Area 39–112 m²
28 properties 28
Completion date: 2023
Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need! We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! 10 STAGES Apartments are only 1 + 1 two types. With a large dressing room and without dressing room !!!! ON EACH STAGE, TOTAL 109 QUARTER 1 + 1 - 69 M2 1 + 1 - 74 M2 DISTANCE TO THE SEA 300 METERS 5% DISCOUNT, 100% payment   PAYMENT FOR THE PRISON-PRISE-CEN, 50% CASH IN THE DISTANCE BEFORE MONTHS GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS 1. ALL MATERIALS OF CERTIFICATED T.S.E, AND THE MATERIAL OF THE 1st CLASS will be USED. 2. NAGRETHER AND NATURAL GAS SYSTEM 3. THERMOSTIC BIMS 4. SMALL SYSTEM 5. FULL GENERATOR 6. HYDRO-TEPLOIZOLATION OF THE BEAUTY 7. VIDEO SYSTEM 8. CENTRAL CAMER SYSTEM FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR 1. COOKHON SCALES 2. wardrobe 3. SCALES FOR BATH 4. BORDER COOKE 5. OKNA PVC 6. IMPORT PAINT ON THE FOREST BASIS 7. LIGHT FOR BATH 1 CLASS 8. SOUL 1 CLASS 9. OPTIONAL COVERING 8 MM 10. RAILWAYS eleven. INSTALLATION OF AIR CONDITIONER Towed DRUG FEATURES 1. OPEN POOL 2. OPEN PARKING 3. CHILD PLACE 4. BASKETBALL POLE 5. CAMELIA 6. BARBECY CAPPY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE 1. VANNA 2. SAUNA 3. FITNES 4. SETTLY TENNIS   COMPLETIONS 12/31/2023  
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€24,000
Completion date: 2024
 g. Erdemli Center  500 meters distance to the sea Only 1 + 1 65 M2 Total area, usable area 45 M2 Single-block house, total floors 11 General characteristics heat-resistant pumice smart double elevator system full generator internal fire detector natural gas systems interior features steel outside door wardrobe parquet 1 grade silicone-based import paint double glazing for PVC windows suspended ceiling kitchen cabinets granite countertops in the kitchen bathroom cabinets plumbing 1st class 1st class shower glass fencing balconies   Features of the social zone open parking fitness room barbecue area pool walking area playground recreation area End Date: 03/31/2024 Down payment 50% Sprinkle for only 10 months interest-free
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Developer: NSM
DISABILITARY REAL ESTATE OF EUR 35,000 FREE CONSULTATION, HELP IN RECEIVING TAPU. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!!! - annual investment tax of 20% - financial guarantee of income - legal protection of the transaction - free consultation The project, consisting of one block, is located in the TESE area Studios Only – 43 M2 total area 1. Natural gas system 2. Outdoor pool 3. Open parking 4. Playground 5. Camellia 6. Indoor heated pool 7. Roof bar with sea view 8. Sauna 9. Fitness 10. Table tennis eleven. Kitchen cabinets 12. 2nd toilet room thirteen. Bathroom cabinets 14. Granite kitchen countertops Start date: 08/25/2023 End Date: 12/31/2024 Down payment 50% the rest in installments for 10 months FREE Call right now and I will answer all the questions of interest.
Apartment building TECE PANORAMA
Apartment building TECE PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€90,000
Area 100 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Luxury complex 90,000 € ATTENTION of apartments is very small. TECE PANORAMA unique complex with closed parking, hammam, fitness room, SPA zone. Exclusive project in the Mezitli region ( Teja ), 450 m from the Mediterranean Sea. There are only 25 minutes to Mersin Marina by car. Consists of 3 separate blocks united by one landscaped territory. On sale apartments 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( block A and C ). Project Features: • water park • input group with reception • SPA zone with sauna • Turkish hammam • indoor pool • indoor fitness room • underground parking • basketball court • playground • gazebos for barbecue and relaxation • children's and adult pools • electric generator • gas • outdoor gym • video surveillance 24/7 • landscape territory design Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, a school, public transport stop. TECE PANORAMA apartments are fully prepared to live immediately after delivery. The price includes decoration, kitchen set with granite countertops, cabinet furniture. Plumbing and equipping premium bathrooms. All apartments have 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. Cost: 2 + 1 ( 100 sq.m. ) from 90 000 € 3 + 1 ( 120 sq.m. ) from 113 000 € Deal: June 2023 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul: • price from the developer • installment 0% by 8 months. • down payment 50% • transaction support • after-sales service Take a look at the apartment in TECE PANORAMA Learn more about this and other projects: • Anastasia • Well Homes Gayrimenkul
Residential complex Soli Star
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€55,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: Soli Star. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli. Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea. In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified. Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport. College is only 25 minutes away. by public transport. End of construction: June 2022. Cost: 2 + 1, 75 sq. m. from € 55,000. The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Special offer: initial payment of 30% and quota of 0% (payment balance in equal parts monthly for 12 months); Project Features: BBQ and relaxation gazebos, open pools for children and adults, outdoor parking, basketball court, playground, electric generator, gas, outdoor gym, 24/7 video surveillance, 24/7 security, landscape design of the territory. For more information, contact us at any courier: Alexander
Residential complex ROYAL TERACCE
Residential complex ROYAL TERACCE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Area 74 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ROYAL TERACCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 10 km from the city center. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Infrastructure: - Open parking; - Pool; - Playground; - A gazebo. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km - Airport: 50 km. - Mersin Center: 10 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli
Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€49,000
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the popular Erdemli district, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a eleven-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. A huge advantage of the Erdemli region is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here. Start date — 10/01/2022. End date of construction — 03/31/2024. Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 45 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new investment complex in Erdemli will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Fitness center Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: only 500 meters   About the area: Erdemli — the latest district center located on the Antalya D400 highway. It is known as one of the most beautiful areas of Mersin, which is remembered and remains in memory forever and is the most popular place for summer holidays in the province of Mersin. Here you can find many chic complexes among the picturesque nature with the comfort of hotels. A huge advantage of this area is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. Most of the country's lemon cultivation is carried out here. Here is the famous Maiden Castle ( Kız Kalesi ), which makes a great contribution to the tourism sector and is the most suitable place for swimming, because This beach is marked with « Blue Flag ».
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach
Mersin, Turkey
from
€59,000
Area 65–98 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
The chic complex in the Tomyuk area with semicircular balconies at pencil prices includes: Apartments 1 + 1 60-63 m2 from 59 000 euros  Outdoor pool Open parking Playground Conversation BBQ area Basketball court Turkish bath  Sauna Cinema hall Fitness room Distance to the sea: 500m Start date: 03/30/2023 End date: 04/30/2024
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 56–77 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. ILKEM BRILLIANT is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 10 km from the city center. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Infrastructure: - Conversations; - An open playground; - Open parking; - Outdoor pool; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam; - Fitness. Location: - Sea and beach: 500 m - Airport: 50 km. - Mersin Center: 10 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Insu, Turkey
from
€77,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project has one residential building of 12 floors. There are two-room flats in the building. The project is a small residential complex with pergolas and different recreation areas. Location and nearby infrastructure Yenisehir district, opposite SAYAPARK shopping centre and University Street. Distance to the sea - 1 km.
Residential complex TECE PANORAMA
Residential complex TECE PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,617
Area 70 m²
1 property 1
Apartments in a modern residential complex located in the suburbs of Mersin, near the Mediterranean Sea. Apartments with modern layouts: 11, 21. The apartment has high ceilings, panoramic windows, gas heating. Infrastructure in the complex includes: landscaped green area, an open large swimming pool with slides, a spa area with Turkish baths and a hammam, a children's pool, a barbecue area, indoor and outdoor parking. The complex is located just a 10-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea, in a developed area where there are all necessary services: cafes, supermarkets, a bakery, playgrounds and household services centers. Payment with an initial contribution of 30%. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€275,515
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features restaurants, cafes abd bars, an equestrian club, 3 beach clubs, a private beach, a tennis court, a gym and a yoga area, a kids' playground, a spa center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a supermarket. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the central and picturesque area of Mersin.
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€121,750
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a basketball court, a games room, a cafe. Completion — December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood) Location and nearby infrastructure Marina — 17 km Airport — 103 km Shopping mall — 20 km
Residential complex MARSHAL
Residential complex MARSHAL
Mersin, Turkey
from
€53,000
Area 70–110 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
ILKEM MARSHALL CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Erdemli Area: Tomyuk Distance to the sea: 550 m Distance to the beach: 550 m Distance to the track: 300 m PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) Number of floors in each block: 12 Number of apartments per complex: 566 Number of apartments on the floor in block A: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block B: 13 Number of apartments on the floor in block C: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block D: 8 Number of apartments on the floor in block E: 14 Block A: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block B: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 Block C: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block D: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 Block E: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 CHARACTERISTICS QUARTERS The apartment is rented with full finishing, partially furnished and technically equipped Central Satellite TV Video Intercom Fire alarm Kitchen headset Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway Interroom doors Suspension ceiling made of drywall Wall paint on the floor of a plate, multilayer laminate, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Finishing a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuse of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class INFRASTRUKTURE COMPLEX Territory: 26,000 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: open adult and children. Closed adult Sports grounds Closed fitness club Children's playgrounds Saun cinema for relaxation, hammam, spa lounge BBQ area Generator Basic characteristics of apartment 1 + 1 Gross: 70.00 m ² Neto: 55 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 1 Number of balconies: 1 ( combined ) Entrance: 8.70 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 25.50 m ² Bedroom: 11.20 m ² Bathroom Basic characteristics of apartment 2 + 1 Gross: 110.00 m ² Neto: 88 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 2 Number of balconies: 2 Entrance: 8.50 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 32.00 m ² Bedroom: 15.80 m ² Children's room: 13.60 m ² Sanule 1: 3.90 m ² Sanule 2: 3.95 m ² Balcony 1: 2.80 m ² Balcony 2: 7.45 m ² Basic characteristics of apartment 3 + 1 Gross: 140.00 m ² Neto: 116 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 1 Entrance: 6.85 m ² Corridor: 2.85 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 16.50 m ² Wardrobe: 2.80 Children's room 1: 11.80 m ² Children's room 2: 12.15 m ² Bathroom 1: 2.50 m ² Bathroom 2: 3.40 m ² Bathroom 3: 3: 14.50 m ²
Residential complex BELLA SUIT
Residential complex BELLA SUIT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention the complex with rich infrastructure Bella Suit, located in the city of Mersin. Working with us, you can count on: - Meeting at the airport by luxury car class; - Help in opening a bank account; - Excursion to developers and objects; - Comfortable installment payments from the developer; - Exclusive bonuses; - Registration of VNZH - free of charge; - Full legal support of the transaction; - A reliable property. General characteristics: - Natural gas system; - Thermal-resistant pumice is used; - Internal fire detector; - Generator; - Central satellite system; - Wide landscape area; - Protected territory; - Separate niches for the refrigerators of climate systems. Erdemli — the latest district center located on the Antalya D400 highway. It is known as one of the most beautiful areas of Mersin, which is remembered and remains in memory forever and is the most popular place for summer holidays in the province of Mersin. Here you can find many chic complexes among the picturesque nature with the comfort of hotels. A huge advantage of this area is its proximity to the city center, as well as the presence of beaches with a blue flag and fine sand. An incredible complex in an environmentally friendly area of Mersin, just 250 meters from the sandy landscaped beach. All apartments have amazing sea views. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor swimming pool; - Open parking; - An open playground; - Basketball platform; - Barbecue; - Conversations. The main advantages of the location: To the market - 250 m. To the beach - 750 m. To school - 1.6 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building PANORAMA PLUS
Apartment building PANORAMA PLUS
Mersin, Turkey
from
€87,000
Area 99 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
2350m2 total area 1 block, 91 apartment Apartments 2+1 and 3+1 650 Meters to the sea  Start of construction - 01.08.2022 Completion of construction - 31.12.2023 General characteristics: Thermostable BIMS units are used  Intelligent elevator system Fire detector inside the building Full generator Gas heating system Interior features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Cabinets for bathroom Kitchen countertops Steel entrance door PVC windows Imported paint on silicone basis Plumbing 1 class Laminate 10 mm  Glass balcony partitions    Features of the social sphere: Outdoor swimming pool Open parking Children's playground Barbecue area and recreation
Residential complex Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Residential complex Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Mersin, Turkey
from
€71,000
Area 60–112 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
  We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area, the city of Mersin, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a nine eight-story block with a closed territory and with an excellent number of social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas. Start date — 02/28/2023 End date of construction — 12/31/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 142 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Waterpark Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court Football field Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevator Generator Distance to the sea: 500 meters   About the area: Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€57,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
Key Features of LCD ELZA REZIDENCE ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli, Tej ▪ ĽAda №: 197 ▪ ĽParsel №: 5 ▪ Ľ Area of the construction site ( m ² ): 3650 ▪ ĽComplex connected to central gas system ▪ Ľ Start of construction: construction started ▪ Ľ End of construction: July 2022 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 1 ▪ Ľ Number of the same: Z ( o ) + 14 ▪ ĽApartments: 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 5 Cost: 2 + 1 60 sq.m from 57.000 € 3 + 1 83 sq.m from 68.000 € 🔲 Territory Features: ▪ ĽClosed territory ▪ ĽVideon surveillance ▪ ĽProtection ▪ ĽAuto Parking ( open ) ▪ ĽB ( open ) ▪ ĽBaby site ( open ) ▪ Ľ Generator 🔲 Location: ▪ ĽStatus to the seafront ( m ): 6000 ▪ ĽStatus to the beach ( m ): 600 ▪ ĽStatus to the track ( m ): 200 🔲 Infrastructure: ▪ ĽSupermarket ( m ): 100 ▪ ĽOpen Market ( m ): 350 ▪ ĽTrade Center ( m ): 400 ▪ ĽKafe and restaurant ( m ): 100 ▪ ĽPharmacy ( m ): 1000 ▪ Ľ Hospital ( m ): 2500 ▪ ĽUniversity ( m ): 1500 ▪ ĽSchool ( m ): 1000 ▪ Ľ Kindergarten ( m ): 1000 ▪ ĽUrban transport ( m ): 150 ▪ Ľ Park / Park ( m ): 200 For more detailed inflation, write to me at any messenger: Alexander.
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Residential complex ROYAL PREMIUM
Sariyar, Turkey
from
€79,000
Area 70–94 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Emerald
Modern complex with apartments 2+1 and 3+1 in the area of Cesmeli with hotel infrastructure! Infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor swimming pool, water park Open parking  Children's playground Gazebos Basketball court Gazebos Football field Barbecue area  sauna fitness   Characteristics of apartments: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Cabinet in the hallway Furniture in the bathroom Steel reinforced door PVC windows Coloring walls with acrylic paint Plumbing fittings of the 1st class Shower cabin of the 1st class   Start of construction: 31.05.2023 Completion of construction: 31.05.2025 Distance to the sea: 200 meters Installment interest-free until the end of construction at the first payment of 50%
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
€69,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 5 blocks, with flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pools, a quapark, sauna, basketball, football, volleyball, tennis courts, outdoor yoga, cafe, garden for pets, artificial lake, mni-market, conference hall, cinema. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 24 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Embankment: 7 km SOLI CENTER shopping centre: 1.8 km SAYAPARK Shopping Centre: 6.5 km Hospital: 500 m School: 550 m Motorway: 3 km University of Toros: 1 km, University of Mersin: 7 km
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€94,200
Area 78–91 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Real estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends!Real estate agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project by one of the best developers in the city of Mersin « MB AZURE RESORT »!New luxury complex in the Teja region, 50 m from the Mediterranean Great location for relaxation and permanent residence: Soli Center 8 km Mersin Marina 12 km 20 minutes to the center of Mersin Č The complex consists of three blocks The entire area of the complex 16,000m2 Ľ apartment: 1 + from 78 m2 gross / 53 m2 net to 87 m2 gross / 68 m2 net ) 2 + 1 ( from 91 m2 gross / 62 m2 net to 124 m2 gross / 84 m2 net ) On the premises of eight apartments ( 2 + 1/2, 1 + 1/6 ) Design of apartments ĽExternal features: • Central heating • Centralized water heating • Gasification complex • Compliance with seismic standards • Central satellite system • Private security ( 24 hours ) • Hydroform • fully automatic elevator Social areas: • Landscape design of the closed area • Swimming pool for adults and children • Pool entertainment area • Water park • Turkish bath • Sauna • Indoor fitness center • Basketball court • PlayStation • Cafeteria • Hairdresser • Open / closed parking lot • Open sports field • Children's playground • Arboren • Recreation area with sun loungers • Barbecue area internal features: • Infrastructure for the installation of a balcony for air conditioning and air conditioning systems • Video intercom • Steel front door • Special hall design • Floor parquet of the 1st. Class • Floor cover for wet rooms ceramic and granite tiles of the 1st. Class • Carpenter ( window ) made of PVC ( double glass ) • Interior doors with special design cover • Kitchen cabinets specially developed • Specially developed model of suspended ceilings • Cabinet for lines with a special design • Hilton bathroom, sink, toilet • Shower • Laminated glass balcony rails and square handrails within walking distance, chain stores, cafes, bakery-conditers, pharmacies, bus stops, petrol station, state hospital, bazaar. ĽTo the beach 50 meters:1 + 1 of 94,200 € 2 + 1 of 144,800 € With a full payment of 100%, a discount of 10% is granted. Deadline: October 2024 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul:• Developer price • Installation 0% for 24 months • 50% deposit • Transaction support • Post-sale serviceA lot of fun booking your apartment as long as you are available. Write and call for real estate questions: Anastasia W / a:
Residential complex SANMAR 9
Residential complex SANMAR 9
Mersin, Turkey
from
€51,500
Area 65–95 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We propose to consider a new complex in Mersin, which is perfect for investments in resale strategies!!! Year-by-year growth 30% + PAYMENT IN THE OPERATIONAL FOR 12 MONTHS IN PAYMENT 50% GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS: 1. ALL MATERIALS CERTIFICATED T.S.E, AND USED MATERIAL OF THE 1st CLASS 2. NAGRETHER AND NATURAL GAS SYSTEM 3. THERMOSTIC BIMS 4. SMALL SYSTEM 5. FULL GENERATOR 6. HYDRO-TEPLOIZOLATION OF THE BEAUTY 7. VIDEO SYSTEM 8. CENTRAL CAMER SYSTEM FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR: 1. COOKHON SCALES 2. wardrobe 3. SCAFES FOR BATH 4. BORDER COOKE 5. OKNA PVC 6. IMPORT PAINT ON THE FOREST BASIS 7. LIGHT FOR BATH 1 CLASS 8. SOUL 1 CLASS 9. OPTIONAL COVERING 8 MM 10. RAILWAYS eleven. INSTALLATION OF AIR CONDITIONER Towed DRUG FEATURES: 1. OPEN POOL 2. OPEN PARKING 3. CHILD GAME 5. CAMELIA 6. BARBECY CAPPY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE: 1. VANNA 2. SAUNA 3. FITNES 4. SETTLY TENNIS There are many offers, with different views and an area!!! LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will LET THE REAL ESTATE THAT APPROVES CHANGING TO YOU!!!!!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€156,348
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool and an aquapark, restaurants and cafes, a parking, a sauna. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin.
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 62–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
SEA IN THE GIFT !!! Have fun buying !!! g. Mersin, Tese district, gasified area. In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. Apartments 1 + 1 – 56 M2 – 65.000 EURO 2 + 1 – 77 M2 – 79.000 EURO   Distance to the sea: 300 meters General characteristics Natural gas system ( central ) Thermal resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Internal Fire detector Full generator Internal features Suspension ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bathroom cabinets Kitchen worktops Steel front door PVC windows Silicon-based import paint Plumbing 1st class 1st class shower Spunt parquet 10 mm Glass balcony railings Features of the social zone Street pool Open parking Open playground Camellia Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B   Down payment 50%, the rest in installments is interest-free!!! START: 12/30/2022 DESIGN: 12/30/2024
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€77,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats. Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% and the remaining amount, not more than every 3 months. Suitable for citizenship.
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€79,000
Agency: TRANIO
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.
Apartment building VIP PANORAMA
Apartment building VIP PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€62,000
Area 57–89 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Real Estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends! Real Estate Agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project from one of the best developers of the city of Mersin We bring to your attention the New Investment Project VIP PANORAMA VIP PANORAMA luxury complex in the Mezitli area ( Teja ) • price from the developer • installment 0% for 9 months. • down payment 50% • transaction support • after-sales service Project Features: Large territory 7626 m ². Waterpark Recreation Rush sports ground playground recreation areas open large pool electric generator Gasified Open fleet video surveillance 24/7 landscape territory design Security 24/7 Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, schools, banks, public transport stops. There are only 25 minutes to Mersin Marina. by public transport. 45 minutes to the university. By public transport 3 minutes to stop public transport Cost: • 1 + 1 from 63.000 € ( 54 m ² ) • 1 + 1 from 62.000 € ( 52 m ², 57 m ², 58 m ² ) • 2 + 1 from 87.000 € ( 72 m ² ) • 2 + 1 from 101.000 € ( 89 m ² ) Deal: June 2023 Make sure to book your apartment while you are available. For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Tedzhe
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Tedzhe
Mersin, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 43–60 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
We bring to your attention a new investment project with our own infrastructure, located in the popular area of Mersin — Teja, 600 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence will be three thirteen-story buildings with a closed combined territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Teja – an actively developing microdistrict, with all the necessary infrastructure surrounded by: shops, markets, pharmacies, cafeteria, bakeries — all within walking distance. There are schools and kindergartens and convenient transport links with all areas of Mersin. Apartments in the project are sold at low prices and are a great option for investment. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5997 m2. Start date — 12/30/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 88 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The investment project in Teja will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Playground Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator   About the area: Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. It is only 20 km away. from the center of Mersin, and its main advantage is – location on the coastline, so from any part of it you can be at sea in just a few minutes.  The focus of the microdistrict is Kuyuluk Nature Park, where you can have a picnic with the whole family at any time of the year.
Residential complex EMERALD GOLD
Residential complex EMERALD GOLD
Mersin, Turkey
from
€69,000
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! EMERALD GOLD is a new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 500 meters from the sea. Nearby is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool - Playground - Parking - Recreation area with arbors Distances: - Sea and beach: 500 m - Airport: 35 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 5 km. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Residential complex CONCEPT TREND
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€36,000
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New complex in Tomyuk, Mersin The complex consists of 3 blocks on 10 floors -1 floor, zero floor + 8 floors Completion 30.06.2025 600 M to the sea Apartments 1+0(studio), area 35 m2 gross Apartments 1+1, area 60 m2 gross Apartments 2+1, area 72 m2 gross Price 1+0(Studio) from 36.000 euros Price 1+1 from 56.000 euros Price 2+1 from 70.000 euros Installment without interest for 20 months, the first installment is 50% Price from the developer Features of apartments: Heat-resistant bims used Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Suspended ceiling Equipped bathrooms Steel exterior door Glass bags on PVC windows The walls are painted with water-resistant paint Plumbing of the first class First class shower cabin Infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor swimming pools with umbrellas and sunbeds Aquapark Fenced area Closed and open parking Children's playgrounds Gazebos Basketball court Fitness Hamam, sauna Landscape design Fenced area Security 24/7
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€69,000
Area 43–153 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF THE WHOLE FIGE FROM 67,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA! Turkey, g. Mersin, Mezitli District  1 + 1, living area 46 M2, total area 58 M2 2 + 1 living area 77 M2, total area 89 M2 Individual natural gas system Thermal resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full generator Internal features Suspension ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bathroom cabinets Steel front door PVC windows Walls painted with waterproof paint Plumbing 1st class 1st class shower Features of the social zone Outdoor pool Open parking Playground Camellia Distance to the sea: 495 meters. Very good promenade. Soli Center District. Start: 02/30/2023 End: 04/30/2024  
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€55,000
Area 33–95 m²
210 properties 210
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros 50% first payment, installment 18 months Agency Commission included General characteristics: Air conditioning Gas heating Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Apartment Features: Suspension ceiling Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe Wardrobe in the dressing room Bathroom cabinets Steel outside door Double glasses pvkh Walls painted with waterproof paint The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover 1st class shower Complex infrastructure: Fitness room Waterpark BBQ area Generator Conversations Two hammams Two saunas Security 24/7 Video surveillance Walking paths Outdoor pool Open parking Basketball court Playground open Bicycle Parking
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€85,000
Area 41 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF ALL FOREST FROM 85,000 EURO WITH WARRANTY EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA. Apartments 1 + 1, 65 M2 total area, 51 M2 living area, 1 bathroom, 2 balconies Apartments 2 + 1, 110 M2 total area, 80.41 M2 living area, 2 bathrooms, 3 balconies Storeys: 14 Mersin Center is 40 km away. 150 m blue flag beach Distance to the beach 350 meters Airport 100 km Apartments:  1 or 2 bedrooms living room with fitted kitchen built-in wardrobe Large windows 2-chamber double-glazed window Sea and pool view Complex infrastructure: Design landscape Parking Generator Pool Waterpark Recreation areas Playground Elevator 2 Cafe bars Restaurants Football site Fitness center Reception Own access to the beach Golf course Sauna Hamam Thermal insulation is available on all facades of the building. Down payment 50%, the rest is interest-free installment for 20 months Start of construction: January 2023. End of construction: August 2024.    
Apartment building ROYAL TERRACE
Apartment building ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Area 95 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Real Estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends! Real Estate Agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project from one of the best developers of the city of Mersin “ ROYAL TERRACE ” LUX class complex - from 95.000 € Royal Terrace is a unique complex 500 meters from the beach Price from developer Spread 0% at 7 months. First installment 50% Transaction support After-sales service Exclusive project in the Mezitli Teja area 500 m from the Mediterranean Sea. There are only 15 minutes to Mersin Marina. by public transport. Only 25 minutes to the university. by public transport. Consists of 1st of the block Closed landscaped area. On sale of layout 2 + 1 Project Features: BBQ and Recreation Open Children's and adult pools Open parking Basketball platform Children's playground Electric generator Gas Outdoor gym Video surveillance 24/7 Security 24/7 Landscaping Territory Near: shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, a school, public transport stop. Apartments in this complex are fully prepared for living with a clean finish. The price includes decoration, kitchen set with granite countertops, cabinet furniture. Plumbing and equipping premium bathrooms. Cost: 2 + 1 ( 95 m ². ) from 95 000 € Deal: March 2023 Take a look at the construction stage Learn more about this and other projects: Anastasia ATTENTION: Rising prices for apartments in this project are coming soon. Do not miss
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€50,000
Area 43–65 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT START: 04/30/2023  1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2 2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2 2 blocks of 14 floors •    Open parking •    Pool •    Children's playground •    Conversations •    Turkish baths •    Barbecue Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments. End Date: 04/30/2025 Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.         Want more information, write!
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Tourist complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
Erdemly RAYON Tomyuk QUARTER PLANNING STUDIO - 35 M2 for 32,000 EURO TWO-COMMETE QUARTERS - 60 M2 for 53,000 EURO THREEQUARTERS - 72 M2 for 69,000 EURO VOOD PRICE 34.000 EURO 1 + 0 studio 35M2 Chic complex. Consists of three blocks A B C - 1 STAGE 1 + 0 – 35 M2 – 34.000 EURO - 1ETAG 1 + 1 – 60 M2 – 55.000 EURO - 1 STAGE 2 + 1 – 72 M2 – 69.000 EURO Down payment 50% of the rest in installments for 20 months Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full generator Internal features Suspension ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bathroom cabinets Steel front door PVC windows Walls painted with waterproof paint Plumbing 1st class 1st class shower Features of the social zone Outdoor swimming pool and water park Open parking Playground Camellia Basketball court Hammam and Sauna fitness Parking Distance to the sea: 650 meters Start date: 07/30/2023 End Date: 06/30/2025
Residential complex Oniks
Residential complex Oniks
Mersin, Turkey
from
€68,000
Area 65–73 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oniks Residence is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 1 km from the sea. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. The complex will be built on an area of 4138 m ² and consists of 2 blocks. Each block has 14 floors, on each floor in block A there are 6 apartments, and in block B there are 7 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - An open playground; - A conversation; - Landscaping garden. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Kalekoey, Turkey
from
€179,774
Area 230 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
ILKEM PACIFIC CONSCIOUS OF THE CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2023 Country: Turkey Province: Mersin City: Mersin Area: Mezitli Microdistrict: Yeni Mahale Distance to the sea: 1900 m Distance to the beach: 2500 m Distance to the track: 1100 m PLANNING Number of blocks: 1 Number of floors: 20 Number of apartments in the complex: 40 All apartments: 4 + 1 Number of apartments on the floor: 2 QUARTERY CHARACTERISTICS The apartment is rented with full clean decoration, partially furnished and technically equipped Separate elevator for each apartment + 1 cargo Central heating system with the ability to use autonomously Central satellite TV Video intercom Fire alarm Tambour at the entrance Kitchen set with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway and sleeping room Interior doors Hypsokarton pendant ceiling Coloring walls with silicone waterproof paint On the floor of the tile, laminated, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Decorating a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuzla of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE Territory area: 3205 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: adult and children's sports grounds Children's playground for recreation area BBQ area Generator Main characteristics of apartment 4 + 1 Gross: 230.00 m ² Neto: 163.66 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 4 Tambour: 12.80 m ² Entrance hall: 19.60 m ² Corridor: 5.25 m ² Living room: 28.00 m ² Kitchen: 20.00 m ² Children's room 1: 10.70 m ² Children's room 2: 12.00 m ² Bedroom: 21.00 m ² Household bathroom in the bedroom: 4.10 m ² Central bathroom: 4.54 m ² Guest bathroom: 2.52 m ² Balcony 1 in the bedroom: 4.15 m ² Balcony 2 in the kitchen: 3.50 m ² Balcony 3 in the kitchen: 15.15 m ² Balcony 4 technical Cost: from 197 000 $ / 1 158 $ for 1 m ² usable area 🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH 🟢 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/ 🔵 Telegram: https://t.me/MersinRegion33 🟣 Viber: https://viber.click/905385416639 📶 Phone + all messenger: ▶ ĽYouTube Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexStepane... ⁇ ĽTelegram channel: t.me/turkeyrealestatealexstepanenko ⁇ ĽInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mersinregio... 🚻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stepanenko33 📩 E-mail: ⁇ ĽWebsite: https://www.ilkemyapimersin.com 🚹 Alex
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€57,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consisting of blocks A and B is located in Kocahasanli. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Block A has 7 flats on each floor and Block B has 14 flats on each floor. 50% prepayment and 6 months instalments are available. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in Erdemli district, Kocahasanli neighbourhood.
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mersin, Turkey
from
€50,000
Area 49–65 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! Apartment 1 + 1 – 50,000 EURO – 65 M2 total area, 50 M2 - living area. Apartments 2 + 1 – 73.000 EURO – 95 M2 total area, 80 M2 - living area. TOTAL 150 QUARTER FOR 11 QUARTERS 1 + 1.3 QUARTERS 2 + 1 ON EACH 10 STAGES DISTANCE TO THE SEA 375 METERS 5% DISCOUNT FOR 100% PAYMENT. 50% FIRST CONTRIBUTION   GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS 1. HEATING AND NATURAL GAS SYSTEM 2. THERMOSTIC BIMS 3. LIFTA INTELLECTUAL SYSTEM 4. FULL GENERATOR 5. WATER AND HEATLIZING ON THE BABY 6. VIDEO SYSTEM 7. CENTRAL CAMER SYSTEM   FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR 1. COOKHON SCALES 2. GARDEROB 3. SCAFS IN BATH 4. GRANITE COUNON HUNDRED 5. OKNA PVC 6. IMPORT PAINT ON THE BASIS OF SILICON 7. 1. CLASS SANTECHNICS 8. 1. CLASS SOUL CABIN 9. PARKET 8 MM   DRUG CHARACTERISTICS 1. OPEN POOL 2. OPEN PARKING 3. CHILD GAME 4. CAMELIA 5. BARBEC DATE OF THE BEGINNING: 03/31/2023 DATE OF CONTENT: 05/31/2024
Residential complex ILKEM SILVER
Residential complex ILKEM SILVER
Mersin, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 69–120 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ilkem Silver is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular Mezitli district, 1 km from the sea. Mezitley is the highlight of Mersin. The location of this area is unique, as it is very close to clean beaches and at the same time not far from the city center. Among the local population, the Mezitli district is known as a family, quiet and calm area. It is in Mezitli that most private schools are located, which is a huge advantage. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Sauna; - Parking; - Fitness room; - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Apartment building EMERALD SOLI
Apartment building EMERALD SOLI
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€104,000
Area 95 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
INVALUABILITY TOURKEY / MERSIN For sale apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 Area: 94.5 m2 gross / 68.5 m2 net Address: Mezitli district, Akdeniz Floor: A block - 14 floors / In a block - 11 floors End of construction in June 2023. On the floor 4 apartments Closed area Pool Security 24/7 Video surveillance Children's playground BBQ Area Recreation Rush Basketball platform Elevator Generator Gasified Autoparking Sea 800 m Cost: From 104,000 euros Initial installment - 50% Spread for 10 months. Prices need to be specified for specialists For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia
Residential complex PANORAMA PLUS
Residential complex PANORAMA PLUS
Mersin, Turkey
from
€76,655
Area 79–99 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Panorama Plus is a new luxury residential complex located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 650 meters from the sea! The complex consists of one 13-story block and is designed for 91 units with many layouts. The presence of gas heating, the installation of batteries will not be superfluous. There is also a generator in the house. Everything is thought out according to the highest European standards. For a quality life and, most importantly, for safety! Around the project there are a large number of shops, markets, pharmacies, bus stops. Panorama Plus raises living standards thanks to close educational and health facilities as it is close to many commercial centers. The location of the complex will allow you to live in a comfortable urban environment. DISTANCES: - Sea and beach: 650 m - Airport: 50 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. EASY: - elevator - Playground - Power generator - Parking - Conversation - Pool CHARACTERISTICS: - Partially furnished - Parquet - Natural gas was carried out to the house - There is a power generator Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex TOMUK PANORAMA
Residential complex TOMUK PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€67,529
Area 65 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Apartments in a new indoor residential complex in the Tomyuk area. 250 meters from the sea. Apartments with layout 1 + 1 include one bathroom and two balconies. Complete design and furniture. With an initial contribution of 50%. The apartments also have panoramic windows with stunning views. The infrastructure of the complex provides a comfortable and permanent residence. On the territory there is a water park, a playground, a barbecue area, two pools, open parking, video surveillance, a garden with fruit and exotic trees, a fitness center, a cinema. Near the complex there is a social infrastructure and all the necessary establishments and shops: Migros, Bim, Şok, cafes, a pharmacy, meat and vegetable shops, bakeries, public transport stop, beach. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€290,000
Agency: TRANIO
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from
€69,000
Area 56–72 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! General characteristics Natural gas system ( central ) Thermal resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Internal Fire detector Full generator Internal features Suspension ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bathroom cabinets Kitchen worktops Steel front door PVC windows Silicon-based import paint Plumbing 1st class 1st class shower Spunt parquet 10 mm Glass balcony railings Features of the social zone Street pool Open parking Open playground Camellia Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. The apartments consist of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. Distance to the sea: 300 m Area: Teja   START: 12/30/2022 Payment scheme: 50% DESIGN: 12/30/2024
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turkey
from
€60,000
Area 70–92 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
INVALUABILITY TOURKEY / MERSIN For sale apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1/1 + 1 Area: 2 + 1 - 92.4 m2 / 1 + 1 - 70.12 m2 Address: Tomuk district Floor: One block - 10 floors End of construction in June 2023 Total territory 2 194 m2 On the floor there are 5 apartments Closed area Pool Open Sports Playground Security 24/7 Video surveillance Children's playground BBQ Area Recreation Rush Elevator Generator Autoparking Sea 250 m Cost: 70.12 m2 from 60 000 92.4 m2 from 75 000 Prepayment - 50% Spread for 10 months. Prices need to be specified for specialists For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia
Residential complex ILKEM FLORA
Residential complex ILKEM FLORA
Kalekoey, Turkey
from
€73,000
Area 62 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ILKEM FLORA is a new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 5 km from the center. The complex is located on a plot of 3370 sq.m., which consists of one 12-story block. All apartments are equipped with first-class plumbing, fitted wardrobes, as well as steel front doors. Nearby is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. The rich infrastructure of the complex, as well as friendly staff will help you fully enjoy life in this wonderful place. DISTANCES: - Sea and beach: 2.5 km - Airport: 40 km - Mersin Center: 5 km INFRASTRUCTURE: - elevator - Open parking - Playground - Power generator - Conversation - Pool Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex EMERALD AZURIT
Residential complex EMERALD AZURIT
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€68,000
Area 53–96 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Emerald Azurit is a new project from the famous developer Emerald Yapı in the urban area of Mersin with rich internal infrastructure. The facility is located in the urban area of Mezitli and there is all urban infrastructure nearby: schools, kindergartens, hospitals, cafes, restaurants, shops and shopping centers. The infrastructure of the complex includes: - Outdoor swimming pool; - Recreation areas; - Barbecue zone; - Conversations; - Basketball platform; - Children's playground; - Generator; - Open parking; - 24 hour security. Location: Mezitli – is a very popular central district of Mersin, which is located in the western part of the city. The area includes 40 microdistricts, the most popular of which are Teja, Davultepe, Soli, Viranshehir. It is these neighborhoods that are located along the sea and attract buyers of real estate with their developed infrastructure and spa atmosphere. The project is a great investment opportunity! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€139,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a games room, a cafe. Completion - March, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood) Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 17 km Airport - 103 km Shopping mall - 20 km
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30% and installment payment in equal parts per month until the completion date; From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, kitchen set and bar, wardrobe, sanitary and shower. Project features: water park, SPA with sauna, Turkish hammam, outdoor pool, indoor fitness room, underground parking, basketball court, playground, pavilion pavilion and relaxation, children's and adult pools, electric generator, house gasification, fitness room, fresh air, video surveillance 2. For more information, write to call a messenger: Alexander
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 35–112 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need! We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! Apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. 1 + 1 Total area 61 M2 2 + 1 Total area 75 M2 All apartments are visible on the sea from the 1st floor 14-storey house, one block Video surveillance system Playground Generator Open parking Pool Recreation area All transport interchange Cafes, restaurants Schools, pharmacies 200 meters to the sea STATE IN THE DIMENSION OF 50% AVANCE DISTANCE FOR 6 MONTHS   Completion of construction December 2023
Residential complex ILKEM EVIM
Residential complex ILKEM EVIM
Mersin, Turkey
from
€120,000
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Ilkem Evim is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, Tomyuk district. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground; - Parking; - Children's pool; - Conversations; - Security; - Video surveillance. Location: - Sea and beach: 1 km - Airport: 60 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 35 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Residential complex CONCEPT
Residential complex CONCEPT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€63,879
Area 65–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! CONCEPT is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 10 km from the city center. Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Water park; - Fitness room; - Sauna / Hamam; - A relaxation area with arbors; - Playground; - Parking; - Security 7/24. Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m. - Airport: 50 km. - Mersin Center: 10 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex MIDU
Residential complex MIDU
Karaisali, Turkey
from
€387,836
Area 192 m²
1 property 1
MİDU is an ultra-fashioned 14-story residential block consisting of one building and containing 28 luxury apartments. The interiors of the apartments within the project are separated by first-class materials and have such amenities as a bathroom, dressing room, video intercom, built-in headset. The residential complex is located in Enishehir, one of the most popular places in Mersin. The district offers its residents many supermarkets, bazaars, restaurants and cafes, schools, colleges, kindergartens, banks and hospitals, sports and cultural complexes. Everything is within walking distance! There is everything that is so necessary for a comfortable and comfortable life. The project is a great investment opportunity. PLUSES OF LCD; - Pool - Sports ground - Playground - Fitness center - Cinema - Digital game room - elevator - Video surveillance 24/7 With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects in Turkey!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€177,229
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a gym and a spa center, a cinema, restaurants, around-the-clock security and concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an aquapark, a mini golf course, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one step away from the sea, in a picturesque area of Mersin.
Residential complex ILKEM MIAMI
Residential complex ILKEM MIAMI
Mersin, Turkey
from
€62,966
Area 59 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Apartments in the popular Mersin premium class. 1 + 1 ( 59m2 ) with designer repairs and furniture. With amazing views from the window. The residential complex was created on a large green territory of 16,000m2. There are five blocks of 14 floors on the territory. LCD is an ideal investment project that is suitable for moving to Turkey, as well as for relaxing or renting. Interest-free installment for 24 months, down payment 50%.  Complex infrastructure: pool, to the sea: 1.5 km, sauna games room, security, video surveillance 24/7, tropical garden, landscape design, hammam, zone, barbecue, gym, cinema, generator, tennis court, sports grounds, playground, parking, cafe, children's pool, gas heating, bicycle parking. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Sariyar, Turkey
from
€53,841
Area 69 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli New complex 300 meters from the sea Apartments 1+1 One block Floor 11 Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross Sea view and gardens Completion of construction - July 2024 First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction Features of apartments: Heating and natural gas system (the prospect of gasification of the district) Generator Water - and thermal insulation of the roof Videoodomophone Video surveillance Kitchen cabinets Cabinets for bathroom Granite kitchen table PVC windows Imported paint based on silicone Mixers in the bathroom of the 1st class Shower cabinet of the 1st class Parquet floor 8 mm Metal railings Preinstallation of air conditioning Infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor swimming pool Open parking Children's playground Basketball field Gazebo Barbecue area Hamam Sauna Fitness Table tennis Infrstructure near: Embankment with lighting in the dark Restaurants, cafes, bars Shops, supermarkets School, Lyceum, kindergarten ATMs Pharmacies, polyclinic, dentistry Bakery Bus stops
Residential complex Sanmar 1
Residential complex Sanmar 1
Mersin, Turkey
from
€74,500
Area 70–104 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
LCD "Sanmar" – is an ideal place for life and relaxation in Mersin! Located in an environmentally friendly area of the city, the complex consists of four buildings with different architecture and design. The complex provides a wide range of services and amenities, including pools, a fitness center, a sauna, parking, a playground and much more. The complex has shops, cafes and restaurants. Sanmar is located in close proximity to the beach and the center of Mersin, which makes it an ideal place to live for both permanent residence and relaxation. Thanks to its infrastructure, quality of housing and amenities, Sanmar has become one of the most popular residential complexes in Mersin. General characteristics: All materials are certified by T.S.E, class 1 material is used; Heater and natural gas system; Heat-resistant bims; Clever lifting system; Full generator; Video Intercom System; Central camera system. FEATURES OF THE INTERIOR: 1. Kitchen cabinets. 2. Wardrobe 3. Bath cabinets 4. Granite kitchen bench 5. PVC windows SEND ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND SELECT THE REAL ESTATE THAT APPROVES CHANGED TO YOU!!!
Residential complex PANORAMA ICON
Residential complex PANORAMA ICON
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Area 95–130 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! PANORAMA ICON is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 1 km away. from the seashore. Infrastructure: - Security; - Video surveillance; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Open parking; - Conversations; - Playground. Location: Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€203,000
Agency: TRANIO
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 9 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.
Residential complex MNZ BLUESTIN
Residential complex MNZ BLUESTIN
Mersin, Turkey
from
€78,000
Area 75–120 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MNZ BLUESTIN is a new residential complex from the developer MNZ "Başaran". The rich infrastructure of the project includes: fitness, hammam, sauna, 24-hour security. Also within walking distance are the beach, shops, public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Territory with landscape design; - Swimming pool with water park; - Open parking; - Hammam and the sauna; - Fitness; - Recreation areas; - Barbecue; - Children's playground; - Basketball platform; - Generator; - 24 hour security. Location: Erdemli – is a developed center of one of the large areas of Mersin, located in the nearest suburb. Erdemli has many green park areas, walking paths, embankments and its beach. In the area you will find: markets, shopping and entertainment centers, banks, restaurants, cafes, shops, educational institutions and much more. By transport, you can reach the center of Mersin in just 30 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€63,879
Area 74–94 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
EMERALD MARKA is a condominium in a modern design from EMERALD YAPI. The complex is a 12-storey house, which includes 84 apartments in a modern design. The project is located at: Arpaçbahşiş, 213. Sk., 33730 Erdemli / Mersin, Turkey. Mersin is a large city in Turkey, located in the southeast on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The city attracts with its warm climate, beautiful clean sandy beaches, rich cultural heritage, and very pleasant low prices for real estate and life here. Not far from the complex is the famous embankment, which stretches for tens of kilometers along the whole city! There is also a yacht parking, a recreation and shopping area, which is so loved by local residents and foreigners. The road to the sea will be only 800 m on foot! Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. EASY: - Outdoor pool - Open parking - Playground - Recreation zone ( riots ) - BBQ area - Basketball court - Hamam and sauna - Fitness room - Cinema - elevator Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
Price on request
Area 50–75 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Entry price 36.500 euros The down payment is 50%, the rest in installments is interest-free for 12 months. Apartment price 73.000 euros Hurry to go into the project, there are very few apartments left    1 + 1 total area 65 M2 2 + 1 total area 100 M2 Gazified, calm, quiet area Beautiful promenade. Shock Shops, A 101, Beam, Market, Bakers, Pizzerias, Cafes, Restaurants, Children. gardens are private, public. Schools are private, public. The area is already well established. All transport interchange. Heated floors Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Playground Open fitness site Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center BBQ area Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator To the sea 600 meters
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€65,000
Agency: TRANIO
Project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with gazebos and recreation areas, including sauna and hammam. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months. Location and nearby infrastructure Mezitli district, Teje neighbourhood. Distance to the sea - 600 metres.
Residential complex VERA LIFE
Residential complex VERA LIFE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€93,081
Completion date: 2023
VERA LİFE is a new residential complex project located in Mersin, Turkey, which offers a combination of modern living quarters, cutting-edge amenities, excellent location. This project was created to satisfy all your needs, with functions such as: an individual natural gas system, an intelligent elevator system, a complete generator and much more. The project consists of apartments designed to maximize space and comfort. Each apartment is equipped with: a suspended ceiling, a kitchen set, a dressing room, a steel front door, double-glazed windows for PVC windows and first-class plumbing. The 1st class shower provides an additional level of luxury. The distance to the sea is only 450 meters! Functionality and aesthetics were taken into account in the construction of the project, which makes it an ideal choice for those who are looking for a comfortable and comfortable life. EASY: - Security - Video surveillance - Pool - Children's pool - Generator - Open parking - BBQ area - Conversations - Playground - Basketball court Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€35,000
Area 65 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Soli Center District. There is gas. Calm, quiet, clean area. Sand sand. Beautiful promenade. Shock Shops, A 101, Beam, Market, Bakery, Pizzerias, Cafes, Restaurants, Children. private gardens, public. Schools are private, public. The area is already well established. All transport interchange. AREA Mezitley Dovultepe = Salt Center 1 + 1, living area 46 M2, total area 58 M2 2 + 1 living area 77 M2, total area 89 M2 Individual natural gas system
