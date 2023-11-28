Mersin, Turkey

from €62,054

70–92 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Emerald Homes is a new project that has successfully combined everything you need for a comfortable stay. The complex is located in the young and most promising area of Tomuk. Thanks to a well-thought-out project, each apartment has a convenient layout. One of the main highlight of Emerald Homes is the availability of apartments with a huge terrace with a chic sea view. If you were looking for a quiet and peaceful place, with beautiful landscapes on the sea and on the mountains, then this project is for you. The complex consists of one block, with apartment layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The distance to the sea, with a clean beach and a promenade is only two hundred meters. All the layout in the complex is designed for a comfortable and convenient stay. There are options with two balconies and bathrooms, and the owners of the upper floor become owners of huge terraces overlooking the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Security, video surveillance; - Pool, children's pool; - Generator; - Open parking; - Sports ground; - Barbecue zone; - Conversations; - Playground. Location: Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is popular among the Russian-speaking population. Tomiuk belongs to the Erdemli district, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time 30 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!