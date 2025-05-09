  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yenisey Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
ID: 26224
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

Interior details

  • Security

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with direct sea view in Yenisey Residence complex.

Yenisey Residence complex is located in Mahmutlar district 100 meters from the sea, surrounded by developed infrastructure - shops, cafes and restaurants, and everything you need for recreation and permanent residence.

Yenisey Residence is a 12-storey building, which consists of 80 apartments on a territory with a total area of ​​3.458 m2

Completion of construction - delivered in 2018.

Infrastructure:

Fenced landscaped area
Landscaped garden
Reception
Panoramic lifts
Two outdoor swimming pools
Indoor swimming pool
Water slides
Sauna
Hammam
Fitness center
SPA center
Massage rooms
Steam room
Children's playground
Billiards
Table tennis
Wi-Fi Internet
Satellite antenna
Generator
24-hour security
Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

