Residential quarter Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yenisey Residence complex.

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with direct sea view in Yenisey Residence complex.

Yenisey Residence complex is located in Mahmutlar district 100 meters from the sea, surrounded by developed infrastructure - shops, cafes and restaurants, and everything you need for recreation and permanent residence.

Yenisey Residence is a 12-storey building, which consists of 80 apartments on a territory with a total area of ​​3.458 m2

Completion of construction - delivered in 2018.

Infrastructure:

Fenced landscaped area

Landscaped garden

Reception

Panoramic lifts

Two outdoor swimming pools

Indoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sauna

Hammam

Fitness center

SPA center

Massage rooms

Steam room

Children's playground

Billiards

Table tennis

Wi-Fi Internet

Satellite antenna

Generator

24-hour security

Parking

