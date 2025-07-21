Apartment in a new building Apartments within Walking Distance of Sea in City Nest Project

Apartments with Payment Plan in City Nest Project with Amenities in Antalya Muratpasa

The apartments are located in the Sinan neighborhood, in the Muratpasa district of Antalya. The Sinan neighborhood is becoming a new rising star of Antalya, with the many urban renovation projects done in the area.

The stylish apartments are situated within walking distance of daily amenities, the Old Town, Mermerli Beach, the nostalgic tram line, MarkAntalya shopping center, Private Meydan Health Center, and the tram station. Also, the apartments are only 14 km from Antalya Airport.

The apartments are situated in Citynest, a project consisting of 43 1-bedroom apartments and 9 2-bedroom duplex apartments on 5 floors on 624 sqm of total land area. In the project, there is an indoor car park for 19 cars with a lift, fire escape, fire extinguishing system, water tank for fire, generator for shelter, clean water tank, photovoltaic panels, 2 lifts, lobby area, communal electric vehicle charge stations, security, and security cameras.

The 1-bedroom apartments consist of a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony. (Some 1-bedroom apartment types have 2 balconies.)

The 2-bedroom duplex apartments consists of a separate kitchen, 2 bathrooms, a balcony, and a terrace. (Some 2-bedroom duplex apartment types have an open-plan kitchen, 2 balconies, and 2 terraces.)

The apartments for sale in Antalya are equipped with a cloakroom, laminated parquet and ceramic floorings, air-conditioner, gas combi, built-in set, spot lighting, shower cabin, intercom, and steel exterior door.

AYT-04118