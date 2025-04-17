Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
$169,718
11
ID: 23353
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417724
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

The project features:

  • Indoor/outdoor swimming pool
  • Generator
  • Barbecue
  • Outdoor photo area
  • Children's play area
  • Gym
  • Game room
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Yoga space
  • Children's play area
  • Sauna
  • Massage Room
  • Outdoor seating areas
  • Mini golf course
  • Trampoline playground
  • Billiard room
  • Conference room
  • Bicycle parking
  • Security cameras
  • High-speed elevators
  • Wireless Internet access
  • Special washing area for animals
  • Car wash area
  • Hobby garden
  • Pool bar

Completion - June, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • American panel interior doors
  • Double-glazed PVC windows
  • Granite ceramic floor
  • Kitchen cabinets
  • Granite kitchen countertops
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2 km to the sea
  • 300 meters to markets
  • 500 meters to veterinary clinic

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

