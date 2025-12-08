  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Kepez
  Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kepez, Turkey

Apartment building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya
Apartment building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya
Kepez, Turkey
from
$325,035
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Flats on the Street with Shopping Centers and Cafes in Antalya, Kepez Luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gülveren Neighborhood. The region has grown rapidly with its urban transformation projects and attracted investors and buyers. It has become a center of attraction thanks to its high inve…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
The residential complex includes 359 apartments (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) and 51 commercial premises (18 offices and 33 stores), indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor children's playground, a parking. In front of the entrance to …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sports complex, a sauna, a kids' club, a pilates studio, a children's pool, a cafe, around-the-clock security, walking paths, a communal terrace. Facilities and equipmen…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya
Apartment building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya
Kepez, Turkey
from
$597,414
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Flats on the Street with Shopping Centers and Cafes in Antalya, Kepez Luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gülveren Neighborhood. The region has grown rapidly with its urban transformation projects and attracted investors and buyers. It has become a center of attraction thanks to its high inve…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIVE A REAL LIFE! Is provided without interest installment for a period of 20 months! Initial installment 50%! House – is the factor that affects the quality of human life to the greatest extent. Discover Antalya, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate, natural beauties and historical …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
110,000
Agency
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
