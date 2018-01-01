Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest.

Completion - 2024.

New building location
Kepez, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€266,850
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€82,000
Residential complex Kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Antalii
Antalya, Turkey
from
€763,889
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,000
Residential quarter New Apartments in Alanya Oba Close to Social Amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€125,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey
Yalova merkez, Turkey
from
€397,226
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna, a steam bath, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a cafe, yoga and pilates areas, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Yalova center and pier - 3 km Airport - 45 minutes Ski center - 45 minutes
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€729,324
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts (from studio to four bedrooms). The flats have a panoramic view of the city. The high-rise residence consists of three towers and features concierge service, a fitness center and a spa, swimming pools, a parking for 3,500 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system (control lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation remotely on the phone) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most popular districts in the European side of Istanbul, directly on TEM highway, just five minutes away from the bridge connecting Europe and Asia, in close proximity to many metro stations, bus and tram stops, an airport, a few minutes from Belgrade Forest. bus stop - 75 m stadium - 500 m hospital - 3 km Taksim Square - 10 km Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km historical city center - 15 km Uskudar - 15 km
Residential complex Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Residential complex Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€116,000
Completion date: 2023
The project is located in the upper Oba area, one of the favorite areas of Alanya, which has a unique, beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its nature and clean air, but it also has a lot of opportunities for urban life. The new residential complex is within walking distance to all social facilities of the city. The project is to attract attention with its diverse design and architectural structure. The complex consists of one 4-story block on a land plot of 990m2.The following apartment layouts are presented to your attention: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The distance to the sea will be 1.7 km, to the regional hospital 1km, within walking distance are the market, shops, school and public transport stop. A flexible payment system is provided, an initial contribution of 35%, the balance of the amount is allocated for the completion date of construction, which is scheduled for December 2023.
