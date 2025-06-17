  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Mahmutlar, Turkey
21
ID: 26644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished duplex with two bedrooms (2+1) 135 m2 in the Lumos Residence complex.

American style kitchen-living room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high floor.

Lumos Residence is a beautiful new residential complex, located on Ataturk Street in the central part of the Mahmutlar district.

The distance to the beach is about 500 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.

There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 10 km (20 minutes) away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area, garden
  • Swimming pool, children's pool, water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Panoramic terrace with a rooftop bar
  • Lobby, reception, concierge service
  • Indoor heated swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA center with massage rooms
  • Sauna, hamam, steam room
  • Internet, Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Cinema
  • Game room
  • BBQ area in the garden
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf course
  • Football field
  • Emergency generator
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Back
