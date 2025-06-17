Furnished duplex with two bedrooms (2+1) 135 m2 in the Lumos Residence complex.

American style kitchen-living room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high floor.

Lumos Residence is a beautiful new residential complex, located on Ataturk Street in the central part of the Mahmutlar district.

The distance to the beach is about 500 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.

There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 10 km (20 minutes) away.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area, garden

Swimming pool, children's pool, water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Pool bar

Panoramic terrace with a rooftop bar

Lobby, reception, concierge service

Indoor heated swimming pool

Fitness center

SPA center with massage rooms

Sauna, hamam, steam room

Internet, Wi-Fi

Satellite TV

Cinema

Game room

BBQ area in the garden

Children's playground

Tennis court

Mini golf course

Football field

Emergency generator

Outdoor and indoor parking

24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.