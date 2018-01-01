New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

from €270,000

By purchasing apartments in this residential complex, you choose a convenient infrastructure, a high level of ecology and safety, as well as a landscaped courtyard where you can play sports and relax with the whole family. The project offers a variety of layout options for you to choose from: from comfortable one-room apartments to spacious five-room duplexes, with thoughtful layouts that take into account your wishes. Upon completion of construction, all apartments will be transferred to the property of buyers in a fine finish: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the hallway, a complete package of Siemens household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven , extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in every room, floor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, plumbing, electric water heater. This is not just a residential complex surrounded by existing buildings. This is a project for the integrated development of an area of 5.580 m2 and a new reading of the location with an emphasis on all its strengths. The concept of the project, the construction of which has already begun, consists of three buildings, 8 floors, and 173 apartments, each block has a design lobby. Within the framework of the project, the internal territory of the complex is fenced, access of outsiders is limited, and an important element of the improvement of the internal territory will be a developed infrastructure and functional zones with a unique design. The area is well developed in terms of social infrastructure: within walking distance from the complex there is a secondary school and a kindergarten, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, a hospital, and in terms of a variety of leisure activities: the beach, the distance to which is only 100 meters, the river is 375 meters , recreation area Dimchay - 900 meters. Open pool Jacuzzi Children's swimming pool Playground Lobby SPA indoor pool Turkish bath Steam Sauna Massage rooms VIP SPA Gym Children's room Cinema A cafe fenced area Bicycle parking 24/7 security Manager WiFi Satellite TV Illumination of the territory and facades Electric generator