New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains, and green surroundings.

The residence features a large outdoor swimming pool, an indoor pool, a water park, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a games room, a parking, a fitness room, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a tennis court, a lounge area.

Completion - December, 2024.

  • Steel doors
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting
  • Equipped bathrooms
  • European kitchen cabinetry
  • Double glazing
  • Aluminium windows
The property is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by thick pine forests.

  • Sea - 1 km
  • Alanya center - 23 km
  • Nearest airport - 65 km
  • Antalya Airport - 100 km
Incekum, Turkey

INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located. Features of apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning. The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking. Distances: - Sea and beach: 200 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. - Alanya Center: 5 km.
Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
By purchasing apartments in this residential complex, you choose a convenient infrastructure, a high level of ecology and safety, as well as a landscaped courtyard where you can play sports and relax with the whole family. The project offers a variety of layout options for you to choose from: from comfortable one-room apartments to spacious five-room duplexes, with thoughtful layouts that take into account your wishes. Upon completion of construction, all apartments will be transferred to the property of buyers in a fine finish: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the hallway, a complete package of Siemens household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven , extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in every room, floor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, plumbing, electric water heater. This is not just a residential complex surrounded by existing buildings. This is a project for the integrated development of an area of 5.580 m2 and a new reading of the location with an emphasis on all its strengths. The concept of the project, the construction of which has already begun, consists of three buildings, 8 floors, and 173 apartments, each block has a design lobby. Within the framework of the project, the internal territory of the complex is fenced, access of outsiders is limited, and an important element of the improvement of the internal territory will be a developed infrastructure and functional zones with a unique design. The area is well developed in terms of social infrastructure: within walking distance from the complex there is a secondary school and a kindergarten, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, a hospital, and in terms of a variety of leisure activities: the beach, the distance to which is only 100 meters, the river is 375 meters , recreation area Dimchay - 900 meters.   Open pool Jacuzzi Children's swimming pool Playground Lobby SPA indoor pool Turkish bath Steam Sauna Massage rooms VIP SPA Gym Children's room Cinema A cafe fenced area Bicycle parking 24/7 security Manager WiFi Satellite TV Illumination of the territory and facades Electric generator
