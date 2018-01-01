New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
61 m²
1
Completion date: 2023
INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park.
The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located.
Features of apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning.
The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking.
Distances:
- Sea and beach: 200 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
- Antalya Airport: 140 km.
- Alanya Center: 5 km.
