Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye

A premium residential project located on the first coastline in the picturesque area of Kestel. This unique complex is designed for those who dream of waking up to the sound of waves and enjoying stunning sea views from their windows.

The complex consists of a single block with 40 spacious apartments in various layouts to meet the needs of modern families and active individuals:

1+1 – Cozy apartments for comfortable living,

Single-level 2+1 – Perfect for family living,

2+1 duplex and 3+1 duplex – For those seeking extra space and comfort.

Spanning an area of 2350 m², the complex offers everything you need for a full and comfortable lifestyle. Here you will find:

outdoor pool with children’s and adult zones for sunny days,

indoor pool for year-round swimming,

barbecue area for cozy evenings with family and friends,

sauna and fitness center for health and wellness,

open parking area for your convenience.

This complex embodies the harmony of comfort and nature, combining modern living with scenic sea views.

Advantages

Convenient payment plans for different types of apartments:

1+1 apartments

30% - down payment

70% - upon completion of construction

2+1 apartments

25% - down payment

75% - upon completion of construction

3+1 apartments

20% - down payment

80% - upon completion of construction

Location and nearby infrastructure

These apartments are located in Kestel, within walking distance from the beach. It is a quiet area with many cafes, restaurants and pubs that create the perfect atmosphere for a summer getaway. Kestel is a popular destination with beautiful natural scenery and sandy beaches. In addition, various social facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants are just a short walk away.