Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey

Kepez, Turkey
from
$374,814
14/04/2025
$372,499
13/04/2025
$372,718
12/04/2025
$374,105
11/04/2025
$382,561
10/04/2025
$384,121
09/04/2025
$386,048
08/04/2025
$385,809
06/04/2025
$386,038
05/04/2025
$382,520
04/04/2025
$387,629
03/04/2025
$391,928
02/04/2025
$391,104
01/04/2025
$390,220
30/03/2025
$389,025
29/03/2025
$391,929
28/03/2025
$393,360
27/03/2025
$391,981
26/03/2025
$391,736
25/03/2025
$390,396
24/03/2025
$389,061
;
19
ID: 23726
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418428
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akseki
  • Village
    Kepez

About the complex

The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the commercial life of the Masa Dağı-Gocerler region.

The complex consists of 72 2+1, 54 1+1 and 81 commercial shops sections. The commercial areas are shaped in the style of street stores and have a design that will contribute significantly to the economic structure of the region. It stands out as a great option for living or for your investments.

As a mixed project, Terra Concept is a project that stands out with its commercial areas. Commercial areas consisting of 81 shops sections are designed in the concept of street shops. It consists of residences in 4 blocks built on these commercial areas.

Features

  • lobby
  • landscaped green areas
  • underground parking
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • fitness center
  • sauna
  • kids' playground
  • around-the-clock video surveillance
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Central satellite system
  • Central heating
  • Steel door
  • PVC windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is in a position where you can meet all your needs due to its location. The hospital, school, mosque, and shopping center are close by, and it is in a central location for many of your activities. For activities where you can have a pleasant time such as theme parks, forest areas, shooting ranges, options close to you stand out.

It is located on the skirts of Masa Dağı-Gocerler in Antalya's Kepez region. In this region, which has become the rising value of the city, you don't have to worry about transportation and environmental opportunities...

Location on the map

Kepez, Turkey

You are viewing
