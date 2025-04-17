Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey

The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the commercial life of the Masa Dağı-Gocerler region.

The complex consists of 72 2+1, 54 1+1 and 81 commercial shops sections. The commercial areas are shaped in the style of street stores and have a design that will contribute significantly to the economic structure of the region. It stands out as a great option for living or for your investments.

As a mixed project, Terra Concept is a project that stands out with its commercial areas. Commercial areas consisting of 81 shops sections are designed in the concept of street shops. It consists of residences in 4 blocks built on these commercial areas.

Features

lobby

landscaped green areas

underground parking

swimming pools for children and adults

fitness center

sauna

kids' playground

around-the-clock video surveillance

Central satellite system

Central heating

Steel door

PVC windows

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is in a position where you can meet all your needs due to its location. The hospital, school, mosque, and shopping center are close by, and it is in a central location for many of your activities. For activities where you can have a pleasant time such as theme parks, forest areas, shooting ranges, options close to you stand out.

It is located on the skirts of Masa Dağı-Gocerler in Antalya's Kepez region. In this region, which has become the rising value of the city, you don't have to worry about transportation and environmental opportunities...