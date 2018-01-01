Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey

The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea.

The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Interior features of the building: American paneled lacquered doors, ceramic flooring, LED and spotlights, granite countertops, satellite reception system, balcony and PVC windows, WLAN-Internet system, intercom, air conditioning, and built-in oven.

Other amenities: cinema, Jacuzzi, cafe and bar, generator, and video surveillance system in the parking lot.