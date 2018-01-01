  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey

Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€112,500
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea.

The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Interior features of the building: American paneled lacquered doors, ceramic flooring, LED and spotlights, granite countertops, satellite reception system, balcony and PVC windows, WLAN-Internet system, intercom, air conditioning, and built-in oven.

Other amenities: cinema, Jacuzzi, cafe and bar, generator, and video surveillance system in the parking lot.

New building location
Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€232,000
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
from
€205,674
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€97,500
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
You are viewing
Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€112,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Toslak, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika
Residential complex Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59 to 200 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Agency: TRANIO
Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque. The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with premium comfort. Types of apartments are standard units and duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms. The apartments have terraces or French balconies. The project is constructed by an experienced developer with more than 65 years experience and a number of international awards. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cafe, places for sunbathing and a landscaped private park with ponds, paths, terraces and waterfalls. In the center of the park there is a three-hundred-year-old Calabrian pine, a local landmark. Location and nearby infrastructure In Uskudar, ancient palaces, fountains and squares have been preserved. High-rise and dense buildings are forbidden in this area. Uskudar is a favorite neighborhood of local wealthy families. The promenade of the Bosphorus with cafes, restaurants, piers and a park is 2 km long. The first Bosphorus bridge is 5km. Bus stop is 50 m. Metro station is 3.7 km.
Realting.com
Go