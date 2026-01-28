Apartment in a new building New Apartment Project For Sale in Alanya Kestel

📍 Alanya Kestel

💫 Vista

✨ Planned with horizontal and low-rise architecture, Vista offers a “Country” style life in the city center.

✨ The project offers easy payment options, with 20-month installments available.

🔱 The project includes apartments suitable for Turkish citizenship

🛣️ 1km to the sea

🛣️ 7km to Alanya center

🛣️ 3km to Mahmutlar

🛣️ 37km to Gazipaşa Airport

✨ Private swim-up apartments with direct access to the pool from the balcony, water slides for adults and children, infinity pools, waterfalls, walking areas, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis courts, table tennis and water polo equipment, specially designed children's playgrounds, pergolas and seating groups in large and ecologically designed gardens are among Vista's privileged and vibrant outdoor equipment...

✨ In Closed Areas;

⚡️ Common lobby, reception, indoor parking, heated indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam and salt room, massage and relaxation rooms, fitness center, business room, hobby rooms for adults, children's playground, billiards and table tennis hall are also among Vista's indoor equipment.

✨ 2+1 - 1+1 Apartments;

⚡️ Vista's architecture was planned modularly, with long-term studies that take into account the functionality of the usage areas, taking into account your needs and tastes in the living space you choose.

⚡️ Although Antalya and Alanya are not in earthquake zones, Vista, which will be built in accordance with the latest housing earthquake regulations and using the highest quality construction materials, promises you a happy and safe life.

175,000€ ~ 505,000€