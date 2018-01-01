  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Antalya, Turkey

Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Antalya, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€102,500
;
11
About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 35 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 17 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units

Apartments with 3 bedrooms — 14 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ciplakli is located two kilometers from Alanya. It is a well-developed area to live in, with all the urban infrastructure, but it came to the fore with its nature and clean oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Cleopatra beach. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores as well as in the markets open on certain days of the week. There are 5 hospitals and clinics, 15 pharmacies, 8 veterinary clinics and dental clinics in the center of Alanya. There are also branches of international freight companies within walking distance of our project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is only 4 km from the center of Alanya and 3.5 km to the sea. In addition, the project is close to the chain stores, such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Mediterranean Region, Turkey

