New Apartments in Akseki, Turkey

Kepez, Turkey
from
$82,572
The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, aqua parks, a private sandy beach, restaurants, a kids' club and adventure parks, a fitness center, pilates and yoga studios, sports grounds, a forest. Completion - 2024
Kepez, Turkey
from
$375,441
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Flats from a New Project in Antalya Kepez The flats are located in the Göçerler Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya. The region hosts many elite projects in Kepez and has increased its value even more with the construction of the City Hospital. They are located 100 m from the nearest bus stop, 5.5 …
Kepez, Turkey
from
$228,133
The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4 km Antalya city center - 5 km Old town - 8 km Beach - 7 km Airport - 18 km
Kepez, Turkey
from
$373,065
The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
Kepez, Turkey
from
$676,490
The residence stands out as an innovative living project specially designed for you and offers you a comfortable urban life in Cankaya area in Masa dağı area, located in Antalya, where construction has just started. It has cooler climatic conditions compared to the city center. Terra Modern …
