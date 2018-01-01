Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey

We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district (Morfu).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 108 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
Apartments on a hill with a picturesque nature.
Apartments with modern and spacious layouts 1 + 1 ( 58 m2 ) with luxury finishes. Fully furnished. With an initial contribution of 30%. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
The residential complex in the Kargyjak area is built in an ultra-modern style with a closed territory. The complex consists of a four-story block, including 20 apartments.
In the center of Kargicak district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. Thanks to the well-functioning transport links, you can comfortably get to the center of Alanya and other areas of the coast.
Complex infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's pool;
- Zone for tanning and relaxation;
- Indoor pool;
- Gym;
- Sauna, steam bath;
- Billiards;
- BBQ area;
- Equipment for the disabled;
- Electricity generator;
- Parking;
- Video surveillance system;
- 24 hour security.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.