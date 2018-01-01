  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey

Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
€275,000
;
16
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features a large swimming pool, a tennis court, an indoor swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a fitness center.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Steel doors
  • Video intercom
  • Suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting
  • Equipped bathrooms
  • Double glazing
  • PVC windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Alanya center - 15 km
  • Nearest airport - 15 km
  • Antalya Airport - 150 km
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€142,000
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€169,000
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€97,500
Residential complex Referans Beylikduezue
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€289,305
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€163,000
You are viewing
Residence with swimming pools and a tennis court, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€275,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty v Gyuzelyurte
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty v Gyuzelyurte
Avanos, Turkey
from
€173,411
Completion date: 2012
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district (Morfu).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 108 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€95,135
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on a hill with a picturesque nature. Apartments with modern and spacious layouts 1 + 1 ( 58 m2 ) with luxury finishes. Fully furnished. With an initial contribution of 30%. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential complex in the Kargyjak area is built in an ultra-modern style with a closed territory. The complex consists of a four-story block, including 20 apartments. In the center of Kargicak district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. Thanks to the well-functioning transport links, you can comfortably get to the center of Alanya and other areas of the coast.  Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Indoor pool; - Gym; - Sauna, steam bath; - Billiards; - BBQ area; - Equipment for the disabled; - Electricity generator; - Parking; - Video surveillance system; - 24 hour security. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Realting.com
Go