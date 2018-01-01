Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey

We offer sea view villas with Turkish baths, saunas and jacuzzis, fitness rooms, bars, cinemas, outdoor infinity pools and indoor heated swimming pools, gardens.
Completion - December, 2023.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a modern kitchen, a living room with a sea view, a pool terrace, a twin bedroom with bathroom.
First floor: two double bedrooms with bathrooms and balconies.
Basement floor: a double bedroom with a bathroom and a jacuzzi, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a heated swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a lounge area, a fitness room, a cinema, a laundry.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in a picturesque area.