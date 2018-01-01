  1. Realting.com
  3. Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey

Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€1,25M
About the complex

We offer sea view villas with Turkish baths, saunas and jacuzzis, fitness rooms, bars, cinemas, outdoor infinity pools and indoor heated swimming pools, gardens.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a modern kitchen, a living room with a sea view, a pool terrace, a twin bedroom with bathroom.

First floor: two double bedrooms with bathrooms and balconies.

Basement floor: a double bedroom with a bathroom and a jacuzzi, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a heated swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a lounge area, a fitness room, a cinema, a laundry.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, hob)
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque area.

New building location
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€85,813
Residence Apartment in Aydın-Kuşadası
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
€210,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alanii
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€144,000
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€147,624
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,66M
from
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€609,805
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a security system, a swimming pool. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Built-in appliance Shower cabin Blinds PVC windows Central satellite system Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest market - 300 meters Bus stop - 400 meters Promenade - 1 km Metro station - 6 km Eurasia Tunnel - 9 km 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 15 km Airport - 34 km
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€65,839
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Metrobus station and the Safakoy metro line. It is a good investment opportunity, next to the huge commercial mall, as well as bazaars and shops located within Al-Jawahiri Street in the region.
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€97,814
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district ( Morfu ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 36 to 132 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
