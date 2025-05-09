Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront:
The complex is located on a total area of 4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks.
A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, in an ecologically clean area of Kargicak.
Excellent location:
50 m from the sea and the beach
To the center of Mahmutlar 2 km
To the center of Alanya 16 km
To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Gym
Sauna and Hamam
Massage rooms
Children's playground
Relaxation gazebos
BBQ area
Generator
Winter swimming pool
Parking
Video surveillance 24/7
A large selection of apartments 1+1, 2+1 on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.