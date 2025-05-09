Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront:

The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks.

A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, in an ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach

To the center of Mahmutlar 2 km

To the center of Alanya 16 km

To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Gym

Sauna and Hamam

Massage rooms

Children's playground

Relaxation gazebos

BBQ area

Generator

Winter swimming pool

Parking

Video surveillance 24/7

A large selection of apartments 1+1, 2+1 on the secondary market throughout Alanya.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.