  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Palace complex on the seafront.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$127,055
BTC
1.5112970
ETH
79.2135385
USDT
125 617.5669463
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26421
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2 in Toprak Palace Residence complex on the seafront:

The complex is located on a total area of ​​4,700 m2 and consists of four 5-storey blocks.

A new premium residential complex 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, at the level of a 5* hotel, in an ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach
To the center of Mahmutlar 2 km
To the center of Alanya 16 km
To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Gym
Sauna and Hamam
Massage rooms
Children's playground
Relaxation gazebos
BBQ area
Generator
Winter swimming pool
Parking
Video surveillance 24/7

A large selection of apartments 1+1, 2+1 on the secondary market throughout Alanya.
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Back
Realting.com
Go
