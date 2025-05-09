  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Finished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

Residential complex Finished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$190,987
BTC
2.2717573
ETH
119.0725149
USDT
188 826.3029626
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26237
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments for sale in the Yekta Kingdom Premium complex:

with one bedroom (1 + 1), an area of ​​68 m2.
with two bedrooms (2 + 1), an area of ​​124 m2.

The most grandiose and impressive in its scale project of the city of Alanya. On a plot of 3 hectares, a residential residence will be built, which will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district.

This is an elite residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It is the embodiment of our many years of experience in high-quality construction.

The location of the project corresponds to the status of a premium residential complex: a short distance from the sea, proximity to the city center and the presence of supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, cafes and social facilities nearby.

The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic lighting. Restrained and laconic facades of noble warm shades with panoramic glazing. The cascade arrangement of the blocks of the residential complex suggests unique views from almost every apartment!

The residential complex will be surrounded by magnificent Mediterranean nature, and the territory will be immersed in greenery! The garden of the complex is in no way inferior to the palace parks - there will be many flower beds, paths, ponds and fountains.

The central axis of the territory will be a light-dynamic musical fountain! Along it there will be a walking path leading to the center of the garden ensemble - an infinity pool. On the left and right sides of the musical fountain there will also be large pools and recreation areas with jacuzzis, sun loungers, gazebos and lounges with canopies. The garden area will be completed by a composition of tropical plants, a mini-golf course and an open-air cinema!

In the northern part, behind the main garden area, there will be a large water park with various slides, a pool with an artificial wave. For sports, there will be two tennis courts and a children's rope park. For leisure, there will be a barbecue area with tables and an amphitheater for festive events. And a large hall for special events in one of the blocks of the complex.

The closed territory of the complex and security will ensure safe recreation for adults and children.

The project provides for underground parking for 300 cars. Security will be ensured by a modern video surveillance system, the territory of the complex will be serviced by a staff of employees who will monitor the order and cleanliness in the complex, as well as resolve current household issues of residents.

The adjacent territory will be landscaped to the highest class and will become a comfortable and safe environment for recreation for residents of all ages.

Completion of construction: 1st quarter of 2025.

Main characteristics:

Bidet built into the toilet
All household appliances
Plasterboard ceilings
Access by individual chip cards
Shower cabin
Beautiful view
Bathroom furniture
Interior doors
Panoramic windows
Floor heating in the bathroom
Floor heating in all rooms
Preparation for roller shutters
Spot lighting
Satellite TV
Drinking water filter at the inlet
Fine finishing
Hamam on the territory
Spa center
Indoor heated pool
Tropical shower
Recreation room

Infrastructure:

Entrance by cards to the territory of the complex
Security system
Landscaping green area
Musical fountains
Sky way - a floating bridge.
2 outdoor pools
Infinity pool
8 jacuzzis
4 pools for children up to 3 years old
Landscaping recreation areas with a sun canopy
Gazebos
Green recreation area
Tropical garden
Walking area with miniatures
Open-air cinema
Recreation area with hammocks
Closed parking for 300 cars
Lifts and escalators for moving around the territory
Toilets and showers throughout the complex
Active Recreation Areas

Aquapark for adults
Aquapark for children
Swimming pool with artificial waves
Splash zone (Dry fountain)
BBQ areas for 200 people
Event area
Children's mini club (with a stage, kitchen and place for a photo zone)
Sports equipment on the open territory
Open playground with slides and swings
Rope park
Chess park
Table tennis
Mini golf
2 tennis courts
Multicourt

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$120,653
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$694,071
Residential complex Large residential complex surrounded by greenery with convenient infrastructure, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Türkiye
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$268,029
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,773
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$565,201
You are viewing
Residential complex Finished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$190,987
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$290,975
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$126,389
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$235,926
New elite complex is located in the east of Alanya, in the Kargicak district. Located on the coastline, this project is built on an area of 790 m2. You can witness both the sea and the forests with a panoramic view. Project consists of a single block, 6 floors and 15 flats. It allows you to …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications