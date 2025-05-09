Residential complex Finished apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the elite complex Yekta Kingdom Premium.

Apartments for sale in the Yekta Kingdom Premium complex:

with one bedroom (1 + 1), an area of ​​68 m2.

with two bedrooms (2 + 1), an area of ​​124 m2.

The most grandiose and impressive in its scale project of the city of Alanya. On a plot of 3 hectares, a residential residence will be built, which will become a new symbol of the Mahmutlar district.

This is an elite residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the warmest part of Turkey. It is the embodiment of our many years of experience in high-quality construction.

The location of the project corresponds to the status of a premium residential complex: a short distance from the sea, proximity to the city center and the presence of supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, cafes and social facilities nearby.

The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic lighting. Restrained and laconic facades of noble warm shades with panoramic glazing. The cascade arrangement of the blocks of the residential complex suggests unique views from almost every apartment!

The residential complex will be surrounded by magnificent Mediterranean nature, and the territory will be immersed in greenery! The garden of the complex is in no way inferior to the palace parks - there will be many flower beds, paths, ponds and fountains.

The central axis of the territory will be a light-dynamic musical fountain! Along it there will be a walking path leading to the center of the garden ensemble - an infinity pool. On the left and right sides of the musical fountain there will also be large pools and recreation areas with jacuzzis, sun loungers, gazebos and lounges with canopies. The garden area will be completed by a composition of tropical plants, a mini-golf course and an open-air cinema!

In the northern part, behind the main garden area, there will be a large water park with various slides, a pool with an artificial wave. For sports, there will be two tennis courts and a children's rope park. For leisure, there will be a barbecue area with tables and an amphitheater for festive events. And a large hall for special events in one of the blocks of the complex.

The closed territory of the complex and security will ensure safe recreation for adults and children.

The project provides for underground parking for 300 cars. Security will be ensured by a modern video surveillance system, the territory of the complex will be serviced by a staff of employees who will monitor the order and cleanliness in the complex, as well as resolve current household issues of residents.

The adjacent territory will be landscaped to the highest class and will become a comfortable and safe environment for recreation for residents of all ages.

Completion of construction: 1st quarter of 2025.

Main characteristics:

Bidet built into the toilet

All household appliances

Plasterboard ceilings

Access by individual chip cards

Shower cabin

Beautiful view

Bathroom furniture

Interior doors

Panoramic windows

Floor heating in the bathroom

Floor heating in all rooms

Preparation for roller shutters

Spot lighting

Satellite TV

Drinking water filter at the inlet

Fine finishing

Hamam on the territory

Spa center

Indoor heated pool

Tropical shower

Recreation room

Infrastructure:

Entrance by cards to the territory of the complex

Security system

Landscaping green area

Musical fountains

Sky way - a floating bridge.

2 outdoor pools

Infinity pool

8 jacuzzis

4 pools for children up to 3 years old

Landscaping recreation areas with a sun canopy

Gazebos

Green recreation area

Tropical garden

Walking area with miniatures

Open-air cinema

Recreation area with hammocks

Closed parking for 300 cars

Lifts and escalators for moving around the territory

Toilets and showers throughout the complex

Active Recreation Areas

Aquapark for adults

Aquapark for children

Swimming pool with artificial waves

Splash zone (Dry fountain)

BBQ areas for 200 people

Event area

Children's mini club (with a stage, kitchen and place for a photo zone)

Sports equipment on the open territory

Open playground with slides and swings

Rope park

Chess park

Table tennis

Mini golf

2 tennis courts

Multicourt

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.