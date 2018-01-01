Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 17 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 13 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 4 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar, one of the most beautiful areas, which is located 25 km from Alanya. It is an ecologically clean area with the world famous beach Inzhekum. There are five different hospitals and clinics, seven pharmacies, four veterinary clinics as well as dentistry within walking distance. Grocery and basic necessities can be purchased at chain stores such as Migros, Bim, A101 and Carrefour, which are located throughout Avsalar. Fresh fruits, vegetables and natural products are available at markets that take place on certain days in all parts of Alanya, including Avsalar.

Apart from the quietness of daily life in nature, the area is considered attractive from an investment point of view.

The project is located in the center of Avsallar, at a distance of 950 meters to the sea.