  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$179,753
BTC
2.1381245
ETH
112.0682456
USDT
177 718.8675608
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26217
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area.

This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of ​​25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to the amazing infrastructure, even has its own mall with an area of ​​2,500 m2

Infrastructure:

3 large outdoor swimming pools
1 pool with a recreation area
2 children's pools
Pool bar
BBQ area
Football and basketball court
Tennis court
Indoor parking
Indoor swimming pool
Ottoman bath
Steam room and sauna
Salt cave
Massage rooms
Recreation and relaxation area
Fitness room, yoga and pilates area
Billiards
Table tennis
Tennis court
Cinema
Children's playground
Restaurant

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$584,177
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
Residential complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$145,000
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Türkbükü, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,69M
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$652,206
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$179,753
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Residential quarter Ezgi Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,416
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a  with fully furnished in Didim Turkey. Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean region, known for its many award-winning beaches and containing many natural beauties, Miletus Museum, Apollon Temple, Priene Anc…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$148,414
These eco-friendly apartments in Alanya located in a unique location in Kargıcak are the only short walking distance to selected beach cafes. The shopping mall is just 300 meters and Gaipasa-Alanya airport is just 25 km. - Unique eco-friendly apartment in Alanya. - Low energy consumption. - …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$129,076
Why this property؟ Small apartments in Istanbul for sale with easy payment plans. Adjacent to one of the most famous commercial streets in Istanbul. A central location near the main transportation hubs in the city. Suitable for those looking for a quiet residence in the lap of nature. Surro…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications