Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area.

This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of ​​25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to the amazing infrastructure, even has its own mall with an area of ​​2,500 m2

Infrastructure:

3 large outdoor swimming pools

1 pool with a recreation area

2 children's pools

Pool bar

BBQ area

Football and basketball court

Tennis court

Indoor parking

Indoor swimming pool

Ottoman bath

Steam room and sauna

Salt cave

Massage rooms

Recreation and relaxation area

Fitness room, yoga and pilates area

Billiards

Table tennis

Tennis court

Cinema

Children's playground

Restaurant

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.