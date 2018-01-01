Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient fortress of Alanya, Kestel, Turkey

The residence consists of 4 buildings with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle.

Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex.

Features of the flats

Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room, restaurant and tennis court.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the fact that the project is located on a hill, the apartments will have a view of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the old fortress of Alanyat. The beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 700 meters away from the residence. The place where the complex will be located, surrounded by greenery, with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves, which will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.