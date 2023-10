The project consists of 26 apartments in one block. Located in Payallar, the popular tourist center of Alanya, 2000 meters from the sea.

The project consists of 4 floors, for sale there are standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: shuttle to the sea, Jacuzzi, storages, lobby, children's playroom, sauna, and conference room.