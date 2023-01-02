New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a spa complex, an outdoor swimming pool with water slides, an indoor pool and a kids' pool, a parking, a barbecue area with pergolas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, tennis and basketball courts, a cafe, a restaurant and a mini market, a sauna, a hamam and a steam bath, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a games room.
Completion - March, 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea.