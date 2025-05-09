  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.

Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.

Alanya, Turkey
$159,177
ID: 26151
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances.

The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom.

A new PREMIUM CLASS project just 600 meters from the sandy beach and the center of Alanya.

Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.

Infrastructure:

Private beach
Large swimming pool
Sun loungers in the water
Gazebos with sunbathing mattresses
2 Jacuzzi areas
Children's pool
BBQ area under a canopy
Children's playground in the yard
Indoor swimming pool
Fitness room
Hammam, Sauna and Steam room
Massage room
Relaxation room
Children's playroom
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

