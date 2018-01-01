Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey

We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths, fitness rooms, roof-top lounge areas and panoramic sea views.

Completion - July, 2023.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a twin bedroom.

First floor: two bedrooms with balconies and bathrooms, one of which has a jacuzzi.

Second floor: a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, a terrace with a lounge area and a jacuzzi.

Basement floor: a hamam, a sauna, a swimming pool, a fitness room, a toilet, a double bedroom with a bathroom.

Underfloor heating

Fireplace

Air conditioning

Kitchen appliances (fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven and stove)

TV

Facilities and equipment in the house