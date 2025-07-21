  1. Realting.com
  Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel

Apartment in a new building Properties with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Kestel

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$382,599
;
50
ID: 27892
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Properties with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Project with Full Amenities in Alanya Kestel

The stylish properties are located in Kestel in Alanya. Kestel is a developing area with various amenities. The area is home to hiking paths, restaurants, cafes, and many more daily and social amenities.

The properties for sale in Alanya are located 1 km from the beach, 4 km from the center of Mahmutlar, 4,5 km from the Alanyum shopping center, 7,4 km from Alanya Castle, and 32 km from Gazipasa Airport.

The new-build properties are situated in a project consisting of 14 blocks on 35.109 sqm of total land. In the project, there are indoor and outdoor infinity pools, waterslides for children and adults, waterfalls, hiking paths, basketball and volleyball courts, table tennis, tennis court, water polo equipment, kids' playgrounds, seating areas, communal lobby, reception, heated indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam and salt rooms, massage rooms, hobby rooms for adults, and a kids' park.


AYT-04119

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

