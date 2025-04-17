  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,047
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25742
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of Alanya!

900 meters from the cleanest sea and a step away from the entire infrastructure of the city, you will find an exclusive residential complex ideal for permanent residence. The complex is located on a plot of 2450 m2 and includes one residential block with 53 spacious apartments of various layouts: 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 and 5+1.

Apartments from 114.5 m2 to 236.3 m2 with a convenient layout, ideal for family people. Many apartments have separate kitchens, which creates additional comfort and coziness.

The rich infrastructure of the complex includes:

Outdoor pool
Fitness room
sauna
Steam room
Turkish bathhouse
Massage rooms
Children's playroom
The relaxation zone
Cinema.
Mini basketball field
Children's playground
Barbecue zone
Parking

Safety and convenience:

Round-the-clock security

Generator

hydrophore

Security cameras

Buying an apartment in this complex is an investment in comfort and stylish life.

Before the completion of construction, interest-free installment payment is valid.

The center of Alanya is the heart of the city, where all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life is concentrated. Here you will find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools and medical facilities. The area is also rich in historical sights and parks where you can enjoy walking. Beautiful beaches and promenade create ideal conditions for recreation and an active lifestyle.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Type B_66
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$128,162
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$570,717
Apartment building Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$458,631
Residential quarter 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
from
$134,534
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$452,959
You are viewing
Residential complex
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,047
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools and a green area close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$214,893
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features security, a kids' playground, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a gym, a hamam and a sauna. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 6 km School - 4 km Sho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$162,116
Suits Barbarossa introduces a distinctive concept to the market, offering fully-furnished apartments and villas equipped with hotel-like amenities in sought-after locations. These properties come with services such as housekeeping, laundry, concierge, and more. Advantages Guaranteed rental …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Kaş, Turkey
from
$851,426
We offer a modern villa with a sports ground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a large garden, a terrace, a gazebo, a barbecue area and an outdoor dining area, a children's playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Alarm
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications