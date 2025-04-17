Luxury apartments for sale in a new residential complex, in the heart of Alanya!

900 meters from the cleanest sea and a step away from the entire infrastructure of the city, you will find an exclusive residential complex ideal for permanent residence. The complex is located on a plot of 2450 m2 and includes one residential block with 53 spacious apartments of various layouts: 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 and 5+1.

Apartments from 114.5 m2 to 236.3 m2 with a convenient layout, ideal for family people. Many apartments have separate kitchens, which creates additional comfort and coziness.

The rich infrastructure of the complex includes:

Outdoor pool

Fitness room

sauna

Steam room

Turkish bathhouse

Massage rooms

Children's playroom

The relaxation zone

Cinema.

Mini basketball field

Children's playground

Barbecue zone

Parking

Safety and convenience:

Round-the-clock security

Generator

hydrophore

Security cameras

Buying an apartment in this complex is an investment in comfort and stylish life.

Before the completion of construction, interest-free installment payment is valid.

The center of Alanya is the heart of the city, where all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life is concentrated. Here you will find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools and medical facilities. The area is also rich in historical sights and parks where you can enjoy walking. Beautiful beaches and promenade create ideal conditions for recreation and an active lifestyle.