Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex.
My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area.
The distance to the beach is about 700 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.
All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.
There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 15 km (20 minutes) away.
Infrastructure:
