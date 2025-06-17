  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the My Marine Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$147,243
12
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26660
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 in the My Marine Residence complex.

My Marine Residence is a large residential complex with its own infrastructure and first-class hotel service, located in the Mahmutlar area.

The distance to the beach is about 700 meters, which you need to walk along a wide landscaped street with an underground passage under the highway.

All city infrastructure is within walking distance: supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, a park with a playground, pharmacies, banks, entertainment complexes, a large grocery and clothing market is held weekly.

There is a bus stop nearby, which makes it possible to quickly get to the center of Alanya, which is 15 km (20 minutes) away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscape design
  • Two outdoor pools
  • Water slides
  • Indoor heated pool 200 sq. m
  • Restaurant, bar, pool bar
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Steam bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Tennis courts
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Laundry and dry cleaning
  • Residential cleaning service
  • Emergency generator
  • Parking
  • 24 hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

