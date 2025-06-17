Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2, in the Best Home 20 complex.

Best Home 20 Cleopatra Select is a luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, 300 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.

The complex was built in 2018.

Infrastructure:

Closed area with landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and showers

Pool bar

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Modern elevators

Lobby and concierge

Indoor heated swimming pool

Fitness center

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Billiards and table tennis

Backup generator

Central satellite dish

Wi-Fi Internet

Children's playground

24-hour security

Car parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.