Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.

Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$170,802
14
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26653
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2, in the Best Home 20 complex.

Best Home 20 Cleopatra Select is a luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, 300 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.

The complex was built in 2018.

Infrastructure:

  • Closed area with landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool with children's section and showers
  • Pool bar
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Indoor heated swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Children's playground
  • 24-hour security
  • Car parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes
