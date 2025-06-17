Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 20 near Cleopatra beach.

Short-term rental license!
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 65 m2, in the Best Home 20 complex.
Best Home 20 Cleopatra Select is a luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, 300 meters from Cleopatra Beach.
Within walking distance from the complex are popular supermarkets, fresh food stores (meat, fish), cozy cafes, a picturesque embankment, as well as green parks and playgrounds.
The complex was built in 2018.
Infrastructure:
