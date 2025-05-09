Residential complex Nordic sky

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Traditional 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-2nd Home in Didim
this traditional 4-bedroom semi-detached villa in Didim for sale, peacefully located a short distance from traditional Didim town and the popular Altinkum beach resort on the southwestern coastline of Turkey.
…
Why this property؟
The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul.
It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region.
It provides a great oppo…
The residence features large communal areas for comfortable and safe living:
kids' playground
sports ground
shops
restaurants and cafes
meeting rooms
swimming pool
spa area
sauna
fitness center
green area with gazeboes
garage
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 50 meters
M…