  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Nordic sky

Residential complex Nordic sky

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$297,520
BTC
3.5389387
ETH
185.4909063
USDT
294 153.2065510
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
1 1
ID: 4735
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 45
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Alanya
  Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    8

About the complex

Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex Nordic sky

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
