Apartment in a new building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya

  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya

Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
$206,015
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

  • Security

Exterior details

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya

Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranquility, and increasing demand. The region predominantly features luxury villas and complexes with extensive facilities.

The apartments for sale in Alanya, Antalya are situated in a complex within walking distance of all amenities. The complex is 200 m from the beach, 2.3 km from the shopping mall, 10.6 km from the hospital, 14 km from Alanya city center, and 25 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

The project in Kargıcak Alanya is constructed on a 6,500 m² plot and consists of 3 blocks with a total of 100 apartments. The complex includes an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool, parking lot, sauna, gym, children's playground, landscaped garden, pergola, generator, and central satellite system.

The apartments, offered in various layouts, will be delivered to buyers with features such as flooring, lighting, wall paint, furnished bathrooms and kitchens, staircase, and balcony railings.


AYT-04552

You are viewing
Muratpasa, Turkey
$206,015
