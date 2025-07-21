Apartment in a new building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project

Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project

Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to invest and stay for a long time.

The apartments for sale in Antalya are close to daily amenities such as markets, shopping centers, hospitals, banks, 50 m to Tram stop, 2.8 km to Ikea and Agora Shopping Malls, 4.4 km to Mall of Antalya and Deepo Shopping Malls, 5.5 km to Mermerli beach, 5.8 km to Mark Antalya and city center, 8 km to International Antalya Airport, 11 km to Konyaaltı and Lara Beaches, 13 km to Antalya Bus Terminal.

Luviya project is built on 65,000 m² of land with a 390.000 m² construction area. The project features 730 apartments, 104 branded residences, a shopping mall with 175 stores, 21 street shops, 35 offices, 1 restaurant, elevators, indoor and outdoor parking, electric charging stations, sauna, caretaker service, 24/7 security, gym, children’s playground, landscaped green areas, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom high ceiling apartments in the project have built-in kitchen appliances, ceiling type air conditioners, natural gas boiler, honeycombs, cloakroom, steel door, spot and LED lighting, and intercom.

AYT-04507