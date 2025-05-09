Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Cozy Town complex.

Cozy Town is located in the beloved area of Mahmutlar, in a quiet, peaceful area, 350 meters from the sea, close to grocery stores, cafes and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, convenient transportation links.
The complex will amaze you with its functional layouts, stylish design solutions and rich infrastructure. It has everything you need for a good rest and a happy life.
The complex was built in 2023, consists of one 8-storey block with 54 apartments.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Children's pool
Indoor heated pool
Gym
Turkish hamam and sauna
Recreation room
Lobby and lounge area
Children's playground and Mini-club
Outdoor parking
Caretaker
24-hour video surveillance
Electric generator
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.