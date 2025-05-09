Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey

Demirtaş, Turkey
$151,165
8
ID: 16263
In CRM: 2364119
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Demirtaş

About the complex

In a popular developing tourist area, this development offers standard 1 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor fan, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, sanitary ware, electric water heater.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor pool (400 m²), heated indoor pool, jacuzzi, children's pool, heated jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, salt room, relaxation area, gym, children's playroom, lobby, fenced territory, bicycle parking, manager, lighting of territory and facades, power generator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The developing neighbourhood of Demirtaş is located 20 km away from the city of Alanya and only 16 km away from the new Gazipasa Airport. Taking into account all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years the village will become one of the most popular holiday areas. Currently it is one of the most attractive areas for property investment.

Location on the map

Demirtaş, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
