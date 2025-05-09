  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$181,917
ID: 26154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Alanya
  Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Online tour
  Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area.

This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of ​​25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to the amazing infrastructure, even has its own mall with an area of ​​2,500 m2

Infrastructure:

3 large outdoor swimming pools
1 pool with a recreation area
2 children's pools
Pool bar
BBQ area
Football and basketball court
Tennis court
Indoor parking
Indoor swimming pool
Ottoman bath
Steam room and sauna
Salt cave
Massage rooms
Recreation and relaxation area
Fitness room, yoga and pilates area
Billiards
Table tennis
Tennis court
Cinema
Children's playground
Restaurant

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

