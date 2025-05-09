Residential complex Furnished apartments in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 68 m2 on the 3rd floor, furnished and equipped, layout in the highest level Konak Premium complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline in the picturesque Kargicak area.
This is a large-scale luxury project with an area of 25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to the amazing infrastructure, even has its own mall with an area of 2,500 m2
Infrastructure:
3 large outdoor swimming pools
1 pool with a recreation area
2 children's pools
Pool bar
BBQ area
Football and basketball court
Tennis court
Indoor parking
Indoor swimming pool
Ottoman bath
Steam room and sauna
Salt cave
Massage rooms
Recreation and relaxation area
Fitness room, yoga and pilates area
Billiards
Table tennis
Tennis court
Cinema
Children's playground
Restaurant
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.