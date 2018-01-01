  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey

About the complex

Residential complex with developed infrastructure, just one kilometre from the sea.

There are 40 flats in the house, of which: 30 flats with 1 bedroom, 10 duplexes with 2 bedrooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, recreation room, billiards, children's playroom.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Konaklı is a small green and ecologically clean area with sandy beaches and developed infrastructure for tourists. The presence of "blue flag" indicates the ecological safety of beaches. The main advantages of the area: close to the centre, developed infrastructure for tourists, low cost of real estate.

